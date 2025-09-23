IITs, IISc, AIIMS Among 6,239 Indian Scholars featured in Stanford’s Top 2% Review - More Details Here

World's Top 2% Scientists: The esteemed World's Top 2% Scientists list, which is compiled by Stanford University and Elsevier, features a large number of Indian scientists in an impressive demonstration of academic and research prowess. According to the most recent analysis, which examines citation data from 2024, there are 6,239 Indian faculty members in the single-year category, highlighting the country's increasing influence on the world of research. In the career-long category, 3,372 Indian researchers were also honored, underscoring their ongoing impact.
According to the report, 80 experts from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) have shown remarkable research productivity. The fact that 56 of them are from AIIMS New Delhi enhances the school's standing as a pioneer in medical research. Nonetheless, with 755 researchers included in the one-year list, the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) were the foremost contributors. Following the IITs were the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore, which had 117 researchers, and the National Institutes of Technology (NITs), which had over 330.
List Of World's Top 2% Scientists List
These numbers demonstrate the range of high-caliber research conducted in India across numerous fields and establishments. Together with acknowledging individual accomplishments, the list shows how committed India's scientific and academic communities are to expanding knowledge. Here is the list of the top 20 names and their institutes:
|
Name
|
Institutes
|
Sampath, Boopathi
|
Muthayammal Engineering College
|
Varjani, Sunita J.
|
University of Petroleum and Energy Studies
|
Garg, Harish
|
Thapar Institute of Engineering & Technology
|
Siddique, Rafat
|
Thapar Institute of Engineering & Technology
|
Pandey, Ashok
|
Indian Institute of Toxicology Research
|
Ray, Partha Pratim
|
Sikkim University
|
Andrade, Chittaranjan
|
National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences
|
Thanikodi, Sathish
|
Saveetha School of Engineering
|
Ahmad, Parvaiz
|
GDC Pulwama
|
Rao, Ravipudi Venkata
|
S. V. National Institute of Technology
|
Ali, Imran
|
Jamia Millia Islamia
|
Natrayan, Lakshmaiya
|
Saveetha School of Engineering
|
P, Senthil Kumar
|
Pondicherry University
|
Desiraju, Gautam R.
|
Indian Institute of Science
|
Sabu, Thomas P.
|
Mahatma Gandhi University
|
Tiwari, Aviral Kumar
|
Indian Institute of Management Bodh Gaya
|
Kukreja, Vinay
|
Chitkara University, Punjab
|
Gupta, Vinod Kumar A.
|
ICAR – National Dairy Research Institute
|
Ahmaruzzaman, Mohammed
|
National Institute of Technology Silchar
|
Kar, Arpan Kumar
|
Indian Institute of Technology Delhi
How are scientists ranked?
A detailed technique is used to rank scientists based on Scopus citation data as of August 1, 2025. A composite citation score (c-score) is used in the ranking to determine which scholars are the most influential worldwide. To provide a more true picture of a researcher's impact, this score is computed both with and without self-citations. It takes into account citations to papers in various authorship positions, the h-index, and the co-authorship-adjusted hm-index.
According to the Science-Metrix methodology, researchers are divided into 174 distinct sub-fields and 22 large scientific disciplines. In order to be listed on the esteemed list, a scientist must have at least five publications and rank in the top 2% of their particular domain or among the top 100,000 scientists globally. This dual approach ensures that influential researchers from both highly cited and niche fields receive due recognition.
