IITs, IISc, AIIMS Among 6,239 Indian Scholars featured in Stanford’s Top 2% Review - More Details Here

World's Top 2% Scientists: The esteemed World's Top 2% Scientists list, which is compiled by Stanford University and Elsevier, features a large number of Indian scientists in an impressive demonstration of academic and research prowess. According to the most recent analysis, which examines citation data from 2024, there are 6,239 Indian faculty members in the single-year category, highlighting the country's increasing influence on the world of research. In the career-long category, 3,372 Indian researchers were also honored, underscoring their ongoing impact.

According to the report, 80 experts from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) have shown remarkable research productivity. The fact that 56 of them are from AIIMS New Delhi enhances the school's standing as a pioneer in medical research. Nonetheless, with 755 researchers included in the one-year list, the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) were the foremost contributors. Following the IITs were the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore, which had 117 researchers, and the National Institutes of Technology (NITs), which had over 330.