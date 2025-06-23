TG POLYCET: Admission to Telangana Polytechnics, Diploma Courses Offered and Employment Areas

The State Board of Technical Education and Training, Hyderabad, administers the Polytechnic Common Entrance Test. This entrance test provides admission to diploma courses in engineering, agriculture, horticulture, animal husbandry, and fisheries in government, government-aided, and private unaided institutions.

Diploma-level courses in the agricultural sector are provided by Professor Jayashankar, Telangana Agricultural University and the affiliated polytechnics in the Telangana State. Diploma-level courses in the horticulture sector are provided by the Sri Konda Laxman Telangana Horticulture University and its affiliated polytechnics in the Telangana State. P V Narsimha Rao Telangana Veterinary University (PVNRTVU) offers diploma courses in its affiliated polytechnics in the Telangana state.

This article lists the government and private polytechnics in Telangana, courses offered, and along with it, career opportunities available.