TG POLYCET: Admission to Telangana Polytechnics, Diploma Courses Offered and Employment Areas

This article lists the government, private, agricultural, horticultural, animal husbandry and fisheries sciences Polytechnics in the state of Telangana. Additionally, it also gives information about the seat intake, courses offered and areas of employment that are available.

TG POLYCET Admission to Telangana Polytechnics

The State Board of Technical Education and Training, Hyderabad, administers the Polytechnic Common Entrance Test. This entrance test provides admission to diploma courses in engineering, agriculture, horticulture, animal husbandry, and fisheries in government, government-aided, and private unaided institutions.

Diploma-level courses in the agricultural sector are provided by Professor Jayashankar, Telangana Agricultural University and the affiliated polytechnics in the Telangana State. Diploma-level courses in the horticulture sector are provided by the Sri Konda Laxman Telangana Horticulture University and its affiliated polytechnics in the Telangana State. P V Narsimha Rao Telangana Veterinary University (PVNRTVU) offers diploma courses in its affiliated polytechnics in the Telangana state.

This article lists the government and private polytechnics in Telangana, courses offered, and along with it, career opportunities available.

List of Polytechnics in Telangana

Several government and private polytechnics in Telangana State offer diploma-level courses in the agriculture field, horticulture field, engineering and animal husbandry and fisheries sciences. Students get admission based on the ranks obtained in the TG POLYCET exam, and this exam is conducted by the State Board of Technical Education and Training, Hyderabad. These diploma-level courses being offered by the polytechnics in Telangana are affiliated to three popular universities, as follows:-

Below is a list of some of the government and private polytechnics in the state of Telangana, along with the total seat intake:-

Government Polytechnics of Telangana:-

Here is the list of government polytechnics along with the total seat intake in Telangana:-

Agriculture Polytechnics in Telangana:-

Here is the list of agriculture polytechnics in Telangana which are affiliated with the PJTAU university, along with tentative seat intake:-

Polytechnic Names

Total Seat Intake

Agriculture Polytechnic, Palem

20

Agriculture Polytechnic, Madhira

20

Dr. D. Rama Naidu VignanaJyothi Agricultural Polytechnic, Tuniki

60

Mother Teresa Agricultural Polytechnic, Sathupally

60

Ekalavya Organic Agriculture Polytechnic, Gingurthy

60

Dr. D. Rama Naidu VignanaJyothi Agricultural Engineering Polytechnic, Tuniki

30

Agricultural Engineering Polytechnic, Kandi, Sangareddy

20

Animal Husbandry Polytechnics in Telangana:-

Here is the list of animal husbandry polytechnics in Telangana which are affiliated with the PVNRTVU university, along with tentative seat intake:-

Polytechnic Names

Total Seat Intake

Animal Husbandry Polytechnic, Bandameedipally

30 and 3 seats for EWS

Animal Husbandry Polytechnic, Chandlapur, Siddipet

30 and 3 seats for EWS

Animal Husbandry Polytechnic, Mamnoor, Warangal

20 and 2 seats for EWS

Animal Husbandry Polytechnic, Jyothinagar, Karimnagar

30 and 3 seats for EWS

Horticulture Polytechnics in Telangana:-

Here is the list of horticulture polytechnics in Telangana which are affiliated with the SKLTGHU university, along with tentative seat intake:-

Polytechnic Names

Total Seat Intake

Dr. Ganta Gopal Reddy Horticultural Polytechnic, Gaddipally 

40

HPT, Kollapur

40

HPT, Ramagirikhilla

40

HPT, Adilabad

40

Courses Offered and Area of Employment

Various courses are offered in engineering, agriculture, horticulture, animal husbandry and fisheries sciences by these polytechnics. There are also various areas of employment that a student can pursue after completing the academic studies in these courses, either in private or government departments.

Below is the list of some of the courses in engineering, animal husbandry and fisheries sciences, and horticulture field, along with the areas of employment that are available:-

Courses Offered

Areas of Employment

Civil Engineering

Government of Private organisations which deal with Irrigation, Public Health, Survey

Drawing, Water supply, etc

Electronics and Instrumentation Engineering

In process industries, pharmaceutical industries, and electronics industries

Mechanical Engineering

In PSU, government and private organisations which deal with transport, machinery, production unit sales, etc.

Packaging Technology

In packaging industries like food and beverage, pharmaceutical, paper, plastic, etc.

Diploma in Horticulture

In government or private organisations related to horticulture, agriculture, Seed Companies, fertilisers, and Agro-based fields

