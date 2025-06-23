TG POLYCET: Admission to Telangana Polytechnics, Diploma Courses Offered and Employment Areas

The State Board of Technical Education and Training, Hyderabad, administers the Polytechnic Common Entrance Test. This entrance test provides admission to diploma courses in engineering, agriculture, horticulture, animal husbandry, and fisheries in government, government-aided, and private unaided institutions.
Diploma-level courses in the agricultural sector are provided by Professor Jayashankar, Telangana Agricultural University and the affiliated polytechnics in the Telangana State. Diploma-level courses in the horticulture sector are provided by the Sri Konda Laxman Telangana Horticulture University and its affiliated polytechnics in the Telangana State. P V Narsimha Rao Telangana Veterinary University (PVNRTVU) offers diploma courses in its affiliated polytechnics in the Telangana state.
This article lists the government and private polytechnics in Telangana, courses offered, and along with it, career opportunities available.
List of Polytechnics in Telangana
Several government and private polytechnics in Telangana State offer diploma-level courses in the agriculture field, horticulture field, engineering and animal husbandry and fisheries sciences. Students get admission based on the ranks obtained in the TG POLYCET exam, and this exam is conducted by the State Board of Technical Education and Training, Hyderabad. These diploma-level courses being offered by the polytechnics in Telangana are affiliated to three popular universities, as follows:-
|
Below is a list of some of the government and private polytechnics in the state of Telangana, along with the total seat intake:-
Government Polytechnics of Telangana:-
Here is the list of government polytechnics along with the total seat intake in Telangana:-
|
Polytechnics Name
|
Total Seat Intake
|
540
|
540
|
J.N. Government Polytechnic, Ramanthapur
|
600
|
540
|
240
|
480
|
420
|
120
Private Polytechnics of Telangana:-
Here is the list of private polytechnics along with the total seat intake in Telangana:-
|
Polytechnics Name
|
Total Seat Intake
|
960
|
600
|
Singareni Collieries Polytechnic College, Mancheria
|
300
|
240
|
480
|
240
|
300
|
Jaya Prakash Narayan College of Engineering
|
300
Agriculture Polytechnics in Telangana:-
Here is the list of agriculture polytechnics in Telangana which are affiliated with the PJTAU university, along with tentative seat intake:-
|
Polytechnic Names
|
Total Seat Intake
|
20
|
Agriculture Polytechnic, Madhira
|
20
|
Dr. D. Rama Naidu VignanaJyothi Agricultural Polytechnic, Tuniki
|
60
|
Mother Teresa Agricultural Polytechnic, Sathupally
|
60
|
Ekalavya Organic Agriculture Polytechnic, Gingurthy
|
60
|
Dr. D. Rama Naidu VignanaJyothi Agricultural Engineering Polytechnic, Tuniki
|
30
|
Agricultural Engineering Polytechnic, Kandi, Sangareddy
|
20
Animal Husbandry Polytechnics in Telangana:-
Here is the list of animal husbandry polytechnics in Telangana which are affiliated with the PVNRTVU university, along with tentative seat intake:-
|
Polytechnic Names
|
Total Seat Intake
|
Animal Husbandry Polytechnic, Bandameedipally
|
30 and 3 seats for EWS
|
Animal Husbandry Polytechnic, Chandlapur, Siddipet
|
30 and 3 seats for EWS
|
Animal Husbandry Polytechnic, Mamnoor, Warangal
|
20 and 2 seats for EWS
|
Animal Husbandry Polytechnic, Jyothinagar, Karimnagar
|
30 and 3 seats for EWS
Horticulture Polytechnics in Telangana:-
Here is the list of horticulture polytechnics in Telangana which are affiliated with the SKLTGHU university, along with tentative seat intake:-
|
Polytechnic Names
|
Total Seat Intake
|
Dr. Ganta Gopal Reddy Horticultural Polytechnic, Gaddipally
|
40
|
HPT, Kollapur
|
40
|
HPT, Ramagirikhilla
|
40
|
HPT, Adilabad
|
40
Courses Offered and Area of Employment
Various courses are offered in engineering, agriculture, horticulture, animal husbandry and fisheries sciences by these polytechnics. There are also various areas of employment that a student can pursue after completing the academic studies in these courses, either in private or government departments.
Below is the list of some of the courses in engineering, animal husbandry and fisheries sciences, and horticulture field, along with the areas of employment that are available:-
|
Courses Offered
|
Areas of Employment
|
Government of Private organisations which deal with Irrigation, Public Health, Survey
Drawing, Water supply, etc
|
In process industries, pharmaceutical industries, and electronics industries
|
In PSU, government and private organisations which deal with transport, machinery, production unit sales, etc.
|
Packaging Technology
|
In packaging industries like food and beverage, pharmaceutical, paper, plastic, etc.
|
Diploma in Horticulture
|
In government or private organisations related to horticulture, agriculture, Seed Companies, fertilisers, and Agro-based fields
