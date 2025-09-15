International Law School Launched by Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham in Coimbatore

The Amrita International School of Law has been inaugurated at Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham's Coimbatore campus by Union Minister of State for Law and Justice, Arjun Ram Meghwal. The new law school, which was initially launched in May, is set to offer integrated undergraduate and postgraduate programs. A key focus of its curriculum will be on experiential learning, including training through moot courts, as well as providing students with international collaborations and exposure.

Applications are being accepted for two five-year law programs: the BA (Honours) LLB and BBA (Honours) LLB. These courses allow students to specialize in fields such as AI and law, environmental law, digital rights, international arbitration, and legal-tech integration.

The minister stressed the importance of values over AI, stating that "Artificial Intelligence can't uphold constitutional morality." He emphasized that despite advancements in AI, 3D printing, and IoT, human values will always be the decisive factor in our lives.

Justice K.R. Shriram, Chief Justice of the Rajasthan High Court, was invited as the guest of honor, while Madras High Court Judge L. Victoria Gowri delivered the keynote address. The benedictory address was given by Swami Ramakrishnananda Puri, who is the treasurer and trustee of Mata Amritanandamayi Math and a member of the university's executive council.