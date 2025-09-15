RRB NTPC Answer Key 2025

Top MBA Schools in Delhi accepting CAT 2025 Scores

Delhi is a major hub for MBA education, with numerous top-tier management schools accepting CAT 2025 scores. Students are attracted to the city's strong academic environment and its role as a key business and political center, which provides excellent opportunities for internships and placements.

Himani Chopra
By Himani Chopra
Sep 15, 2025, 14:13 IST
Top MBA Colleges in Delhi accepting CAT Scores
Top MBA Colleges in Delhi accepting CAT Scores

Delhi is one of the premier destinations for students seeking to pursue an MBA or other management programs, boasting nine institutions that are among India's top management colleges. Among the top 10 management schools in the nation, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi has an NIRF score of 78.94.

Also check: Union Minister Dharmendra Pardhan Inaugurate IIMA Campus in Dubai

The NIRF rankings are a helpful tool for students because they rate colleges on several important points, including:

  • Research: How much new research the college produces.

  • Teaching: The quality of the teaching staff and resources.

  • Placements: How successful are graduates at finding jobs?

  • Reputation: How highly the college is regarded by employers.

    • By looking at these factors, students can more easily select a college that will help them achieve their career goals.

    Why Pursue an MBA in Delhi?

    Choosing Delhi for your studies offers more than just good schools. The city has a lively learning environment and connections to many different businesses. This makes it easier to find internships and jobs after you graduate. Because Delhi is a major center for both business and politics in India, it's a great place to start a career in management.

    Here are the top management schools in Delhi for MBA and other programs.

    College Name

    NIRF Ranking 2025

    NIRF Ranking 2024

    Indian Institute of Technology Delhi

    4

    4

    Indian Institute of Foreign Trade

    17

    15

    Jamia Millia Islamia

    28

    25

    IMI Delhi

    40

    40

    Fore School of Management

    59

    53

    Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University

    76

    65

    New Delhi Institute of Management

    86

    88

    Jamia Hamdard

    87

    78

    Jagan Institute of Management Studies

    90

    87

    Also check: Check B.Com Hons Syllabus of Delhi University: Semester Wise, Credit Details and More

    Get here latest updates and details about B.Tech Colleges, MBA Colleges, Law, Design, Mass Communication and Medical Colleges along with courses, fees, cut off and related entrance exams.

    Trending

    Related Stories