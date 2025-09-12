Pondicherry University launches free UPSC coaching program for disabled aspirants

Pondicherry University is offering a free coaching program to help people with physical disabilities get ready for the civil services exam.

Pondicherry University is the first Central University to offer free coaching for the UPSC exams to people with disabilities. Because of this, many other universities are now planning to do the same.

At the recent opening ceremony for the program, Rajesh Aggarwal, the Secretary for the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, praised Pondicherry University. He said the university is a pioneer among central universities for being the first to create a coaching program exclusively for students with disabilities.

An official pointed out that even though there's a 4% reservation for disabled people in government jobs, many of these positions are empty because not enough qualified candidates apply.

Because of this, Mr. Aggarwal encouraged physically challenged individuals to take full advantage of this coaching program, which he referred to as a "gateway" to a career in the civil services.

P. Prakash Babu, the Vice-Chancellor of Pondicherry University, said the university plans to start more programs throughout the year to help and empower people with disabilities.

In his speech, S. Govindaraj, the Commissioner for Persons with Disabilities in New Delhi, emphasized that there should be specific job reservations for different kinds of disabilities. He also called for more programs like this one to help people with disabilities get the skills they need for high-level jobs.

N. Annavaram from the University of Hyderabad gave a special speech. Other speakers at the event included:

Rajneesh Bhutani, Registrar, Pondicherry University

A. Chidambaram, Nodal Officer for the program

Binu Zachariah, Liaison Officer for the Disabled

G. Madan Mohan, from the Management Studies faculty

