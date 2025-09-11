Top AIIMS Campuses in India Offering BSc Nursing Courses

Choosing BSc Nursing as a career after Class 12 is a great option in India. Among the various entrance exams, the AIIMS BSc Nursing exam is one of the most popular. AIIMS Delhi, a leading nursing institute, offers undergraduate nursing courses at multiple campuses across the country. Candidates can apply for AIIMS BSc Nursing counselling 2026 online at bsccourses.aiimsexams.ac.in. Taking part in the counselling process is compulsory to choose your preferred course and college.

The AIIMS BSc Nursing exam for 2026 will be held in June. The AIIMS Post-Basic Nursing exam will also take place in the same month. The application form for AIIMS Nursing 2026 will be available in April 2026.

