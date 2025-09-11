Top AIIMS Campuses in India Offering BSc Nursing Courses

Choosing BSc Nursing as a career after Class 12 is a great option in India. Among the various entrance exams, the AIIMS BSc Nursing exam is one of the most popular. AIIMS Delhi, a leading nursing institute, offers undergraduate nursing courses at multiple campuses across the country. Candidates can apply for AIIMS BSc Nursing counselling 2026 online at bsccourses.aiimsexams.ac.in. Taking part in the counselling process is compulsory to choose your preferred course and college.
The AIIMS BSc Nursing exam for 2026 will be held in June. The AIIMS Post-Basic Nursing exam will also take place in the same month. The application form for AIIMS Nursing 2026 will be available in April 2026.
Important Schedule for AIIMS BSc Nursing 2026
Check the important dates and events for the AIIMS BSc Nursing exam.
|
AIIMS BSc Nursing Events
|
Important Dates
|
Basic Registration
|
Apr-2026
|
Final Registration
|
May-2026
|
Code Generation
|
Apr-2026 to May-2026
|
Final Status (Accept/Reject)
|
May-2026
|
Admit Card
|
May-2026
|
Exam Date
|
Jun-2026
|
Result
|
Jul-2026
|
Counselling
|
Jul-2026 or Aug-2026
While preparing for the AIIMS BSc Nursing exam, check out the list of top AIIMS campuses that offer the BSc Nursing course, along with the number of seats available at each campus.
AIIMS Campuses in India Offering BSc Nursing Courses
See the list of AIIMS campuses in India and the number of seats available at each campus.
|
AIIMS Campus
|
State
|
Number of Seats
|
Delhi
|
96
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
90
|
AIIMS Bathinda
|
Punjab
|
60
|
AIIMS Bilaspur
|
Chhattisgarh
|
40
|
AIIMS Bibinagar
|
Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh
|
60
|
Odisha
|
75
|
Jharkhand
|
60
|
Rajasthan
|
100
|
Bihar
|
75
|
Chhattisgarh
|
75
|
Uttarakhand
|
100
|
AIIMS Raebareli
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
50
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
100
|
Maharashtra
|
70
|
AIIMS Gorakhpur
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
60
|
AIIMS Guwahati
|
Assam
|
60
|
AIIMS Kalyani
|
West Bengal
|
60
|
AIIMS Jammu (recently added)
|
Jammu and Kashmir
|
60
|
Total
|
1291
To get admission into the AIIMS BSc Nursing program, candidates must have scored at least 55% marks (50% for SC/ST) in English, Physics, Chemistry, and Biology in Class 12. According to the AIIMS Delhi prospectus, only female candidates can apply for the B.Sc. (Hons.) Nursing course. Male candidates are not eligible.
Students should check the official AIIMS website for the latest updates on admissions. The seat details for the current academic year have not been announced yet. The information shared above is based on last year’s brochure.
