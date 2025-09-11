Top AIIMS Campuses in India Offering BSc Nursing Courses

Rajasthan Police Admit Card 2025 Out Soon

This article provides a comprehensive list of top AIIMS (All India Institute of Medical Sciences) campuses across India that offer BSc Nursing programs. It highlights key details such as course offerings, admission criteria, and campus facilities to help aspiring nursing students choose the right AIIMS institute for their education and career in healthcare.

Himani Chopra
By Himani Chopra
Sep 11, 2025, 15:39 IST
Top AIIMS Campuses in India offering BS Nursing Courses
Top AIIMS Campuses in India offering BS Nursing Courses

Choosing BSc Nursing as a career after Class 12 is a great option in India. Among the various entrance exams, the AIIMS BSc Nursing exam is one of the most popular. AIIMS Delhi, a leading nursing institute, offers undergraduate nursing courses at multiple campuses across the country. Candidates can apply for AIIMS BSc Nursing counselling 2026 online at bsccourses.aiimsexams.ac.in. Taking part in the counselling process is compulsory to choose your preferred course and college.

The AIIMS BSc Nursing exam for 2026 will be held in June. The AIIMS Post-Basic Nursing exam will also take place in the same month. The application form for AIIMS Nursing 2026 will be available in April 2026.

Important Schedule for AIIMS BSc Nursing 2026

Check the important dates and events for the AIIMS BSc Nursing exam.

AIIMS BSc Nursing Events

Important Dates

Basic Registration

Apr-2026

Final Registration

May-2026

Code Generation

Apr-2026 to May-2026

Final Status (Accept/Reject)

May-2026

Admit Card

May-2026

Exam Date

Jun-2026

Result

Jul-2026

Counselling

Jul-2026 or Aug-2026

While preparing for the AIIMS BSc Nursing exam, check out the list of top AIIMS campuses that offer the BSc Nursing course, along with the number of seats available at each campus.

AIIMS Campuses in India Offering BSc Nursing Courses

See the list of AIIMS campuses in India and the number of seats available at each campus.

AIIMS Campus

State

Number of Seats

AIIMS Delhi

Delhi

96

AIIMS Bhopal

Madhya Pradesh

90

AIIMS Bathinda

Punjab

60

AIIMS Bilaspur

Chhattisgarh

40

AIIMS Bibinagar

Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh

60

AIIMS Bhubaneswar

Odisha

75

AIIMS Deoghar

Jharkhand

60

AIIMS Jodhpur

Rajasthan

100

AIIMS Patna

Bihar

75

AIIMS Raipur

Chhattisgarh

75

AIIMS Rishikesh

Uttarakhand

100

AIIMS Raebareli

Uttar Pradesh

50

AIIMS Mangalagiri

Andhra Pradesh

100

AIIMS Nagpur

Maharashtra

70

AIIMS Gorakhpur

Uttar Pradesh

60

AIIMS Guwahati

Assam

60

AIIMS Kalyani

West Bengal

60

AIIMS Jammu (recently added)

Jammu and Kashmir

60

Total

 

1291

To get admission into the AIIMS BSc Nursing program, candidates must have scored at least 55% marks (50% for SC/ST) in English, Physics, Chemistry, and Biology in Class 12. According to the AIIMS Delhi prospectus, only female candidates can apply for the B.Sc. (Hons.) Nursing course. Male candidates are not eligible.

Students should check the official AIIMS website for the latest updates on admissions. The seat details for the current academic year have not been announced yet. The information shared above is based on last year’s brochure.

