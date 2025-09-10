Ignou Launches 8 Free Courses on Swayam in Management and Commerce Streams

IGNOU is now offering eight free online courses in business and commerce on the SWAYAM portal. The courses cover many different topics, including accounting, law, marketing, and entrepreneurship.
Online applications are open for these courses, and the registration deadline is September 15 for most of them. This initiative offers a free opportunity to acquire practical knowledge and essential skills.
Here are the 8 free courses in management and commerce:
1. FINANCIAL ACCOUNTING
This course, taught by Professor Sunil Kumar, covers the theoretical framework of accounting, preparation of financial statements, and their interpretation. It equips learners with the ability to understand a business’s financial position transparently.
2. BUSINESS ORGANISATION AND MANAGEMENT
This course is a key part of the BCom program and introduces students to the fundamentals of business and enterprises. The subject will be taught by Professor Nawal Kishor. Enrollment for the course closes on September 15, 2025.
3. BUSINESS LAW
This course looks at different types of agreements, from social to commercial ones, with a special focus on those that are legally binding. It's designed to help managers make decisions without always needing to consult the legal team.
4. INCOME TAX LAW AND PRACTICE
This course, a key part of the BCom program, teaches students about income tax laws and rules. The registration deadline is September 15.
5. PRINCIPLES OF MARKETING
This course, led by Dr. Anupriya Pandey, covers the basics of marketing. It explains different strategies, the marketing mix, and why marketing is so important for businesses.
6. BUSINESS COMMUNICATION
This 12-week course, taught by Dr. Rashmi Bansal, provides instruction on how to effectively communicate in business settings, including meetings, presentations, and client interactions. The deadline to apply is September 15.
7. FINANCIAL LITERACY
This course was created by financial professionals in India to teach life skills in finance. It's meant to help learners become more confident in managing their financial decisions in the long run.
8. ENTREPRENEURSHIP SKILLS AND DIGITAL MARKETING STRATEGIES
This 12-week program combines the basics of entrepreneurship with modern digital marketing tools. It's designed for aspiring business owners, college students, and small business owners who want to promote their startups effectively.
The courses from IGNOU cover everything from basic business principles to modern digital strategies, giving learners a great opportunity to improve their skills for free.
