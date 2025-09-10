Ignou Launches 8 Free Courses on Swayam in Management and Commerce Streams

IGNOU is now offering eight free online courses in business and commerce on the SWAYAM portal. The courses cover many different topics, including accounting, law, marketing, and entrepreneurship. Also check: IIM Admission 2025: Check Selection Criteria, Eligibility, and Cut-Offs Details Online applications are open for these courses, and the registration deadline is September 15 for most of them. This initiative offers a free opportunity to acquire practical knowledge and essential skills. Here are the 8 free courses in management and commerce:

1. FINANCIAL ACCOUNTING This course, taught by Professor Sunil Kumar, covers the theoretical framework of accounting, preparation of financial statements, and their interpretation. It equips learners with the ability to understand a business’s financial position transparently.

2. BUSINESS ORGANISATION AND MANAGEMENT This course is a key part of the BCom program and introduces students to the fundamentals of business and enterprises. The subject will be taught by Professor Nawal Kishor. Enrollment for the course closes on September 15, 2025.

3. BUSINESS LAW This course looks at different types of agreements, from social to commercial ones, with a special focus on those that are legally binding. It's designed to help managers make decisions without always needing to consult the legal team.

4. INCOME TAX LAW AND PRACTICE This course, a key part of the BCom program, teaches students about income tax laws and rules. The registration deadline is September 15.