IIM Admission 2025: Check Selection Criteria, Eligibility, and Cut-Offs Details

IIM Admission Criteria The admission process begins with the CAT exam, followed by the Written Ability Test (WAT) and Personal Interview (PI) for those who clear the cutoff. WAT and PI are key components of the selection process. Final selection is based on a combination of CAT score, academic background, work experience, and performance in WAT and PI. The PI shortlisting typically occurs in January, with interviews taking place from February to April, and admission offers are sent out in May. Also check: Top 3 ITIs in Ranchi: Best Institutes Offering High Placement Opportunities After Admissions

Important Dates for IIM Admissions 2026 The CAT 2025 results are scheduled for the third week of December 2025. In the first week of January 2026, the 21 IIM campuses will start screening applicants. This process is based on their CAT scores and academic records from 10th grade, 12th grade, and college. Each IIM will set its own cutoffs, which will be different for each section and category. The cutoff percentiles and the weight given to the CAT 2025 score (and other factors) for shortlisting candidates for the WAT/GD-PI rounds will vary among the IIMs.

Admission Event Admission Dates CAT 2025 registration August 1 to September 13, 2025 CAT exam 2025 November 30, 2025 CAT 2025 result announcement December third week 2025 IIM PI shortlisting January 2026 PI-WAT round February-April 2026 Final merit list May 2026 IIM Selection Process (2026-28) Each IIM announces its specific admission criteria and selection process to provide details on the cutoff scores, parameters, and the overall procedure for shortlisting applicants. The admission process considers not only the CAT cutoff percentile but also includes an evaluation of performance in the Written Ability Test (WAT), Group Discussion (GD), and Personal Interview (PI). Final selection is also based on a candidate's academic history, as well as the institution's commitment to academic and gender diversity, and work experience.

A Guide to the IIM Selection Process The IIM admission process has three main stages. Here's a brief overview of each:

Stage 1: Shortlisting Based on CAT Score After the CAT results are announced, official notifications are released by each IIM for the WAT/GD-PI rounds. Candidates who meet the cutoff for shortlisting must log in using their CAT IDs to submit their names and CAT scores.