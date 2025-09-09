IIM Admission 2025: Check Selection Criteria, Eligibility, and Cut-Offs Details

IIM Admission Criteria
The admission process begins with the CAT exam, followed by the Written Ability Test (WAT) and Personal Interview (PI) for those who clear the cutoff. WAT and PI are key components of the selection process. Final selection is based on a combination of CAT score, academic background, work experience, and performance in WAT and PI. The PI shortlisting typically occurs in January, with interviews taking place from February to April, and admission offers are sent out in May.
Important Dates for IIM Admissions 2026
The CAT 2025 results are scheduled for the third week of December 2025. In the first week of January 2026, the 21 IIM campuses will start screening applicants. This process is based on their CAT scores and academic records from 10th grade, 12th grade, and college.
Each IIM will set its own cutoffs, which will be different for each section and category. The cutoff percentiles and the weight given to the CAT 2025 score (and other factors) for shortlisting candidates for the WAT/GD-PI rounds will vary among the IIMs.
|
Admission Event
|
Admission Dates
|
CAT 2025 registration
|
August 1 to September 13, 2025
|
CAT exam 2025
|
November 30, 2025
|
CAT 2025 result announcement
|
December third week 2025
|
IIM PI shortlisting
|
January 2026
|
PI-WAT round
|
February-April 2026
|
Final merit list
|
May 2026
IIM Selection Process (2026-28)
Each IIM announces its specific admission criteria and selection process to provide details on the cutoff scores, parameters, and the overall procedure for shortlisting applicants. The admission process considers not only the CAT cutoff percentile but also includes an evaluation of performance in the Written Ability Test (WAT), Group Discussion (GD), and Personal Interview (PI).
Final selection is also based on a candidate's academic history, as well as the institution's commitment to academic and gender diversity, and work experience.
A Guide to the IIM Selection Process
The IIM admission process has three main stages. Here's a brief overview of each:
Stage 1: Shortlisting Based on CAT Score
After the CAT results are announced, official notifications are released by each IIM for the WAT/GD-PI rounds. Candidates who meet the cutoff for shortlisting must log in using their CAT IDs to submit their names and CAT scores.
Stage 2: Screening for WAT/GD-PI
The second stage involves shortlisting applicants for the WAT/GD-PI rounds. This is done by evaluating their CAT scores and academic records. Interview letters are then sent to selected applicants, inviting them to participate in the WAT-GD-PI round. This round is conducted in designated cities from February to April.
Stage 3: Composite Score Calculation and Final Selection
The final stage of the IIM admission process involves calculating a composite score for each candidate to finalize their selection. This score is determined by the following eight main parameters:
|
Parameter
|
Description
|
CAT score
|
The total percentile score from the CAT exam.
|
Graduation Score
|
The total percentage from a three-year undergraduate degree.
|
Class 12 Score
|
The overall percentage scored in Class 12 or equivalent.
|
Class 10 Score
|
The overall percentage scored in Class 10 or equivalent.
|
WAT/GD-PI
|
The WAT/GD-PI performance of each candidate is evaluated and scored.
|
Academic Diversity
|
Extra points are awarded to applicants from non-engineering backgrounds to ensure a fair representation of students from all fields. The exact number of points for this academic diversity varies among the different campuses.
|
Gender Diversity
|
To promote a balanced representation of genders, the IIMs award extra points to female and transgender applicants. The specific number of points for this gender diversity varies by campus.
|
Work Experience
|
Work experience can earn applicants extra points, typically ranging from 1 to 5. The specific points awarded for work experience vary by campus.
Note: Each IIM gives a different weight to the parameters above, and they all calculate the composite score individually.
What is the CAT Composite Score?
The composite score is the final score (out of 100) that is used to select candidates. This score is calculated using all the parameters listed above.
IIM Eligibility Criteria
-
The eligibility for IIMs' MBA programs is the same as the CAT exam: a minimum of 50% in a bachelor's degree (or 45% for candidates in the SC, ST, and PWD/DA categories).
-
Applicants in their final year of a bachelor's degree or awaiting their final results can also apply.
-
To be considered for an interview, candidates must meet both the initial CAT cut-off and the specific IIM interview cut-off score.
Key Points for the IIM Admission Process
-
Selection for the second phase of the IIM admission process is based on CAT 2024 scores and academic history.
-
The shortlisting is an online process where applicants must apply for an interview. If selected, they will be notified via email.
-
Participation in the WAT/GD-PI is required to be eligible for the final admission phase, which involves calculating the composite score for final selection.
Required Documents for the WAT/GD-PI Round
For all applicants:
-
Original and self-attested photocopies of mark sheets for Class 10, Class 12, and graduation are required.
For specific categories:
-
If applicable, original and self-attested photocopies of caste, class, or disability certificates for SC, ST, NC-OBC, and PwD candidates must be provided.
For final-year students:
-
A certificate from the university's Principal, Registrar, or Director is needed. This certificate must confirm that the student has achieved a minimum aggregate of 50% (or 45% for SC, ST, and PwD categories) based on their latest available grades.
Submission deadline:
-
All mark sheets and passing certificates must be submitted by December 31. Failure to submit these documents by the deadline will result in the automatic cancellation of admission.
