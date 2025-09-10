Applications open for IIT-Bombay's new Chief Technology Officer program

A new program is open for people who want to become a Chief Technology Officer (CTO). It's offered by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay in partnership with Jaro Education.

Also check: IGNOU Launches 8 Free Courses on Swayam in Management and Commerce Streams

The program is for experienced technology professionals who are ready to become leaders. It helps them learn how to use their technical knowledge to make important business decisions.

Applications for the program are open now, but they will close soon. The first group of participants will start on November 15, 2025.

The program will be a mix of online classes and in-person sessions held on campus.

This program will focus on managing innovation, planning for the future, using new technologies, and linking tech with business goals. Experts from IIT Bombay and industry professionals will lead the sessions.