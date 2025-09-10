Applications open for IIT-Bombay's new Chief Technology Officer program

A new program is open for people who want to become a Chief Technology Officer (CTO). It's offered by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay in partnership with Jaro Education.
The program is for experienced technology professionals who are ready to become leaders. It helps them learn how to use their technical knowledge to make important business decisions.
Applications for the program are open now, but they will close soon. The first group of participants will start on November 15, 2025.
The program will be a mix of online classes and in-person sessions held on campus.
This program will focus on managing innovation, planning for the future, using new technologies, and linking tech with business goals. Experts from IIT Bombay and industry professionals will lead the sessions.
Eligibility Criteria
Selection will be based on:
-
Educational background
Work experience
Interview performance
A team will review and shortlist candidates based on these factors:
-
Eligible education: Bachelor's degree, preferably in Science or Engineering, from a recognized university.
-
Applicants should hold a senior role in technology, such as Vice President of Engineering, Technical Director, or Chief Architect.
-
Applicants must have 8 to 20 years of work experience.
-
Senior managers from small or large companies who want to become top-level executives (CXO).
-
Applicants should manage a tech budget of ₹10 crore or more.
According to IIT Bombay, the program was created because companies need leaders who can handle more than just IT. These leaders must also be skilled in fields like cybersecurity, using data to make decisions, and managing a company's move to digital technology.
IIT Bombay stated that Chief Technology Officers (CTOs) now play a key role in shaping overall company strategies in a digitally driven economy.
