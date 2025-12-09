IIT Gandhinagar Scholarship: Check Complete Details Here

IIT Gandhinagar Scholarship: A systematic range of financial and merit-based scholarships are offered by IIT Gandhinagar (IITGN) in an effort to support and honor its diverse student body. The Merit-cum-Means (MCM) Scholarship, which provides a monthly stipend of ₹1000 P.M., is a key component of its assistance program.

This program prioritizes students from economically disadvantaged backgrounds and is specifically intended to support students who exhibit excellent academic talent but experience financial constraints. The fiercely competitive New Merit Scholarship, which was created to recognize and reward outstanding achievement in a wide range of extracurricular and academic activities, is distinct from financial need.

This program, which promotes holistic development in Indian students, is presented only for exceptional accomplishments in areas such as academics, athletics, the arts, culture, social work, and leadership. Additionally, IIT Gandhinagar's Free Basic Messing and Pocket Allowance program provides targeted assistance for underprivileged populations. All SC/ST students whose parents' yearly income is limited to ₹4,50,000 are eligible for this benefit, which includes a stipend of ₹250 P.M. The institute further emphasizes the value of ongoing academic performance by providing a merit-based scholarship to students who each year have the highest Cumulative Performance Index (CPI) in their particular fields.