IIT Gandhinagar Scholarship: Check Complete Details Here

Dec 9, 2025

IIT Gandhinagar Scholarship: IIT Gandhinagar provides need-cum-merit aid, such as tuition fee waivers (up to 100% for income ₹1 lakh) and the MCM Scholarship (₹1,000 P.M.). Applying necessitates admission, verifying the ₹4.5 lakh income cap, and delivering hard copies of the ERP form to the Academic Section along with evidence of income and ITR.

IIT Gandhinagar Scholarship

IIT Gandhinagar Scholarship: A systematic range of financial and merit-based scholarships are offered by IIT Gandhinagar (IITGN) in an effort to support and honor its diverse student body. The Merit-cum-Means (MCM) Scholarship, which provides a monthly stipend of ₹1000 P.M., is a key component of its assistance program.

This program prioritizes students from economically disadvantaged backgrounds and is specifically intended to support students who exhibit excellent academic talent but experience financial constraints. The fiercely competitive New Merit Scholarship, which was created to recognize and reward outstanding achievement in a wide range of extracurricular and academic activities, is distinct from financial need.

This program, which promotes holistic development in Indian students, is presented only for exceptional accomplishments in areas such as academics, athletics, the arts, culture, social work, and leadership. Additionally, IIT Gandhinagar's Free Basic Messing and Pocket Allowance program provides targeted assistance for underprivileged populations. All SC/ST students whose parents' yearly income is limited to ₹4,50,000 are eligible for this benefit, which includes a stipend of ₹250 P.M. The institute further emphasizes the value of ongoing academic performance by providing a merit-based scholarship to students who each year have the highest Cumulative Performance Index (CPI) in their particular fields.

How To Apply For The IIT Gandhinagar Scholarship?

The Merit-cum-Means (MCM) Scholarship application procedure, in particular, is connected with the student lifecycle and frequently calls for special income documentation.

  • Meet Admission Requirements: To be eligible for any award, you must first be enrolled in an appropriate program at IIT Gandhinagar (often B.Tech).

  • Check Your Eligibility (MCM/SC/ST): Verify that the gross yearly income of your parents does not beyond the specified threshold (for example, ₹4.5 lakhs for SC/ST basic messing).

  • Open the Student Portal and log in: Once the official notification has been released, use the IITGN intranet/ERP system to access the online scholarship application portal.

  • Complete and send in the application: Fill out the form with precise financial and academic information. The MCM Scholarship application is typically needed once a year.

  • Collect Income Documentation: Compile the necessary supporting documentation, such as the most recent Income Tax Returns (ITR), pay stubs, or income certificates from the appropriate authorities.

  • Send Hard Copies for Verification: For final processing and verification, send the self-attested income documents and the signed application form to the Student Affairs/Academic Section.

IIT Gandhinagar Scholarship: Eligibility And Fee

For B.Tech students, the IIT Gandhinagar scholarships and fee schedule are intended to offer financial assistance based on both academic merit and financial need. While scholarships provide additional monthly stipends and recognition, the Tuition Fee Waiver is the most important financial help.

Scheme/Benefit

Eligibility Criteria

Award Value/Benefit

Primary Focus

Merit-cum-Means (MCM) Scholarship

Means: Parental Annual Income ≤₹4,50,000 (or current limit). Merit: Students must be meritorious (using JEE-AIR for first year, and minimum CPI for renewal).

₹1,000 per month stipend.

Need & Merit

New Merit Scholarships

Outstanding achievement in academics, sports, arts, culture, social work, and leadership.

Varies; solely based on achievement (e.g., Academic Excellence Scholarship is ₹2,000 P.M. or ₹5,000 one-time).

Merit & Achievement

Free Basic Messing & Pocket Allowance

SC/ST students whose parents' annual income is ≤₹4,50,000.

Free basic messing plus a pocket allowance of ₹250 P.M.

SC/ST Support

Tuition Fee Waiver (Need-Based)

Income ≤₹1,00,000 (approx. ₹1 Lakh).

100% Tuition Fee Waiver.

Financial Need

Tuition Fee Waiver (Need-Based)

Income ₹1,00,000 – ₹5,00,000 (approx. ₹1 Lakh to ₹5 Lakhs).

2/3rd (66.7%) Tuition Fee Waiver.

Financial Need

