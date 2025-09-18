IIM Mumbai Director: Why AI Skills and Business Acumen are Key for Future MBA Leaders

Technology has completely changed business education. Modern tools and platforms are now shaping how management courses are taught and graded. Because industries like finance, healthcare, and e-commerce are changing so fast due to technology, business schools are also adapting to teach the skills needed for these new, tech-focused fields. Also check: NIRF Ranking 2025: Top Private Engineering Colleges in India Today's business students don't just learn theories; they need to be active leaders in the digital world. Top schools like IIM Mumbai have changed their courses to match this new reality. Today's businesses run on data. Since they collect so much information from social media, customer platforms, and other smart devices, it's very important to know how to understand and show this data. Because of this, business programs now teach students how to use tools like Power BI, Tableau, and Python to work with data. They also use digital twin models for practical training. Students are taught more than just how to read data charts. They also learn how to use that information to make smart business decisions. These skills are very useful in areas like retail, logistics, and marketing, where managers have to react quickly to what's happening in the market. As a result, students who know how to analyze data and use it to tell a story are in high demand everywhere.

MBA and Generative AI Management education is being completely changed by new types of AI, like Generative AI. Tools such as ChatGPT, Gemini, and Perplexity are now like smart partners for students. They help with brainstorming ideas, creating business plans, summarizing long texts, practicing negotiation, and even writing business reports. Beyond Gen AI, a new type of AI called Agentic AI is changing how students learn. This AI lets students work with smart systems that act out real business situations. They can learn to handle problems like sudden inventory changes, a lot of employees leaving, or disruptions in the supply chain. These AI systems adapt to what students do, make their own decisions, and give feedback, preparing students for future jobs where they will work closely with AI. As technology quickly becomes a part of every industry, business graduates need to have specific digital skills to stay relevant and get ahead.

In the world of financial technology (fintech), this means knowing about things like blockchain, using AI to check credit scores, and understanding technology that helps with regulations (RegTech).

For health technology, you need to be good with electronic health records, AI-powered tools for diagnosis, and following data privacy laws.

In e-commerce and retail, managers must be experts in customer analytics, systems that track inventory in real-time, recommendation engines, and omnichannel strategies (selling products in multiple ways).