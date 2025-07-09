Top BTech Colleges in India for Artificial Intelligence (AI) in 2025: Courses, and Admission Details

The rise of Artificial Intelligence is transforming daily life and industries. AI is omnipresent, from virtual assistants like Alexa to autonomous vehicles. As a result, many students are now keen to pursue AI studies and forge a career in this rapidly expanding field. In India, numerous prestigious institutions offer B.Tech programs in Artificial Intelligence, catering to this growing demand.
Top colleges offering B.Tech in Artificial Intelligence in 2025 include:
1. Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT), Vellore
Course: B.Tech in CSE with a specialisation in AI and ML
Duration: 4 Years
Tuition Fees (Per Annum): INR 1,95,000
Eligibility Criteria: 10 + 2: 60% with Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics (PCM) or Physics, Chemistry, and Biology (PCB)
2. Bennett University, Greater Noida
Course: B.Tech in Artificial Intelligence
Duration: 4 Years
Total Fees: INR 19,00,000
Eligibility Criteria: 10 + 2: 70% with Physics, Mathematics, and Chemistry/IT or IB Board with at least 24 credits (3 HL + 3 SL subjects)
Selection Process: 10 + 2 merit in best three subjects (Physics and Mathematics mandatory)
3. SRM Institute of Science and Technology, Chennai
Course: B.Tech in Artificial Intelligence
Duration: 4 Years
Annual Fees: INR 4,75,000
Eligibility Criteria: Restricted to Resident Indians, NRIs, and holders of PIO/OCI cards.
Age: The minimum age requirement is 16 years and 6 months as of July 31 of the year of admission.
10 + 2: 60% with Chemistry / Biotechnology / Biology / Computer Science / IT / Informatics Practices / Engineering Graphics / Botany / Zoology
4. Manipal Institute of Technology, Manipal
Course: B.Tech in Computer Science & Artificial Intelligence
Duration: 4 Years
Annual Tuition Fees:INR 3,04,000
Eligibility Criteria: 10 + 2
5. IIIT Delhi (Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology)
Course: B.Tech in Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence (CSAI)
Duration: 4 Years
Total Tuition Fees: ₹19.55 Lakh
Eligibility Criteria: 10 + 2: 70% with Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics
6. Amity University, Noida
Course: B.Tech in Artificial Intelligence
Duration: 4 Years
Eligibility Criteria: 10 + 2: 84% with English, Physics, Mathematics
7. Galgotias University
Course: B.Tech in Computer Science & Engineering (Artificial Intelligence)
Duration: 4 Years
Eligibility Criteria: 10 + 2: 60% with Physics, Mathematics, Chemistry
Tuition Fee: ₹1,54,000
Exam Fee: ₹20,000
8. BITS Pilani
Course: B.Tech. in Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning (for Working Professionals)
Fees: ₹70,100 per semester (for seven semesters)
Eligibility Criteria: Diploma or B.Sc. degree: 60% with Mathematics or Statistics as a compulsory subject
Careers After Completing B.Tech in Artificial Intelligence in India - 2025
AI Engineer
Machine Learning Engineer
NLP Engineer
Data Scientist
Computer Vision Engineer
Robotics Engineer
AI Research Scientist
Business Intelligence Developer
Data Analyst
Deep Learning Engineer