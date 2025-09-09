IIM Sambalpur Secures 34th Rank in India NIRF Ranking 2025

IIM Sambalpur: IIM Sambalpur has made a tremendous leap, moving up to 34th place in the 2025 National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF). This considerable increase highlights how quickly the institute has grown and developed since its founding. Strong community involvement, influential research, and academic quality are all reflected in the institute's ranking.

Higher education institutions in India can be evaluated using a transparent and uniform process thanks to the NIRF framework. Institutions are evaluated according to a number of important criteria, each of which has a distinct weight. These criteria include Research and Professional Practice (RPC), which assesses the influence of research and professional outcomes; Teaching, Learning, and Resources (TLR), which gauges the caliber of professors and facilities; Graduation Outcomes (GO), which assesses student success and placement rates; and Perception (PR), which gauges the institute's reputation among peers and the public. IIM Sambalpur's impressive performance across these metrics highlights its successful strategic initiatives and its growing stature within India's educational landscape.

