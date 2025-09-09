IIM Sambalpur Secures 34th Rank in India NIRF Ranking 2025

IIM Sambalpur: IIM Sambalpur has made a tremendous leap, moving up to 34th place in the 2025 National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF). This considerable increase highlights how quickly the institute has grown and developed since its founding. Strong community involvement, influential research, and academic quality are all reflected in the institute's ranking.
Higher education institutions in India can be evaluated using a transparent and uniform process thanks to the NIRF framework. Institutions are evaluated according to a number of important criteria, each of which has a distinct weight. These criteria include Research and Professional Practice (RPC), which assesses the influence of research and professional outcomes; Teaching, Learning, and Resources (TLR), which gauges the caliber of professors and facilities; Graduation Outcomes (GO), which assesses student success and placement rates; and Perception (PR), which gauges the institute's reputation among peers and the public. IIM Sambalpur's impressive performance across these metrics highlights its successful strategic initiatives and its growing stature within India's educational landscape.
IIM Sambalpur's Impressive Rise in NIRF 2025
IIM Sambalpur: Past Year’s Trend
As per the NIRF ranking 2024, IIM Sambalpur has received the 50 rank in the 'Management' category. It competes with BHU and IRMA Anand for the NIRF 'Management' category rankings. Check the year-wise NIRF comparison analysis of the elite institutes in this space:
|
IIM Sambalpur vs Other Institutes: NIRF Ranking 2024
|
College Name
|
Management 2024
|
IIM Sambalpur - Indian Institute of Management
|
50
|
BHU
|
48
|
IRMA Anand
|
49
|
NIT Trichy
|
51
|
Great Lakes Gurgaon
|
52
Global Ambitions and Inclusive Growth
- Global Accreditation Pursuit: In order to obtain the esteemed "Triple Crown" status, a global standard for business schools, IIM Sambalpur has started the AACSB accreditation procedure.
- Technological Integration: To get students ready for the needs of the contemporary corporate environment, the institute is incorporating Artificial Intelligence (AI) into its educational program.
- Commitment to Inclusivity: The school's increased enrollment of female students in its MBA program demonstrates its commitment to fostering diversity.
- Social and Economic Involvement: In order to promote the economic growth of Odisha, IIM Sambalpur works in partnership with the Council on Energy, Environment, and Water (CEEW) and the University of Maryland.
- Focus on Quantifiable Outcomes: The institute's success is ascribed to its emphasis on professional practice, worldwide benchmarks, inclusivity, and quantifiable outcomes.
- Emergence as a Premier Institution: As a model for striking a balance between academic brilliance and civic participation, IIM Sambalpur is establishing itself as a premier institution that fosters critical thinking, creativity, and moral leadership.
