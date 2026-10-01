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MBA Colleges in Delhi with Low Fees: Government and Private Colleges 

Shiwani Kumari
By Shiwani Kumari
Oct 1, 2026, 18:37 IST

Students who want to get admission to a top MBA college in Delhi offering lower fees as compared to other MBA colleges should take a glance at the guide given below for the upcoming session 2026-2028

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MBA Colleges in Delhi with Low Fees
MBA Colleges in Delhi with Low Fees

Delhi is home to most of the top management colleges in India. The MBA colleges of Delhi provide top-notch education to students. There are several private and government management colleges offering lower fees to students seeking MBA programmes in Delhi. Jamia Millia Islamia Delhi, Department of Financial Studies (DFS DU), Lal Bahadur Shastri Institute of Management (LBSIM), and Delhi School of Economics are some of them. These colleges not only provide lower fees for MBA but also highest packages are also offered by these colleges. So students who are seeking MBA Colleges in Delhi can check the list of colleges offering MBA with lower fees 

Government MBA Colleges in Delhi offering MBA Programmes in Lower Fees 2026-2028

Jamia Millia Islamia Delhi is one of the best colleges in Delhi offering an MBA programme in just INR 53,750, followed by the Department of Financial Studies (DFS DU) with the fees of INR 95,000. To know more about government colleges in Delhi offering MBA at lower fees, look at the table provided below.

Government Colleges

Fees

Jamia Millia Islamia Delhi

INR 53,750

Department of Financial Studies (DFS DU) 

INR 95,000

Delhi School of Economics

AVG 1.5L

Delhi School of Management (DTU) 

INR 4,93,400

Faculty of Management Studies, Delhi

INR 2,43,260

Atal Bihari Vajpayee School of Management and Entrepreneurship 

INR 12,00,000

Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University 

INR 2,27,100

Private MBA Colleges in Delhi offering MBA Programme at Low Fees 

Lal Bahadur Shastri Institute of Management (LBSIM) and Institute of Productivity and Management are some of the colleges in Delhi offering lower fees for the MBA programme as compared to other MBA colleges in Delhi. Look at the table given below to get the names of colleges and their fees.

Private Colleges Fees
Lal Bahadur Shastri Institute of Management (LBSIM INR 17,50,000
IILM Greater Noida INR 12,40,000
Institute of Productivity and Management  INR 3,50,000

List of Low-Fee MBA Colleges in Delhi and their Placements 

Jamia Millia Islamia Delhi Department of Financial Studies (DFS DU) and Faculty of Management Studies, Delhi are among the best colleges in Delhi offering lower fees and highest placements. These colleges also have the best recruiters. To know more names of colleges offering lower fees with the highest placements, look at the table given below 

Colleges 

Highest Placements 

Average Placements 

Top Recruiters 

Jamia Millia Islamia Delhi

INR 24 LPA

INR 10.8 LPA

Rockwell Automation, Microsoft and Adobe

Department of Financial Studies (DFS DU) 

INR 28.30 LPA

INR 15.50 LPA

D.E. Shaw, Co., Arcesium, and CRISIL 

Delhi School of Economics

INR 29.30 LPA

INR 14.82 LPA

Amazon, KPMG, and TATA Motors
Delhi School of Management (DTU)  INR 36.37 LPA INR 23.80 LPA Google, Oracle, Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL), and Adani
Faculty of Management Studies, Delhi INR 1.1 CR INR 32.27  Asian Paints, EYP, FedEx, American Express and Coca-Cola
Atal Bihari Vajpayee School of Management and Entrepreneurship  INR 25 LPA INR 10.8 LPA Rockwell Automation, Microsoft and Adobe
Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University  INR 10-18 LPA - Kotak, Tech Mahindra and Nestle
Lal Bahadur Shastri Institute of Management (LBSIM)  INR 24 LPA INR 13.11 LPA Moody’s, Gridline, RBS and SBI Cards

IILM Greater Noida

INR 26 LPA

INR 8 LPA

PwC and BlackRock

NIRF Rankings 2025 of MBA Colleges in Delhi offering Low fees 

Colleges 

NIRF Rankings 2025

Jamia Millia Islamia Delhi

28

Admission Process and Eligibility Criteria for getting Admission in Top MBA Colleges with low fees 2026-2027

To get admission in the best MBA colleges in Delhi offering lower fees, students must follow the steps given below- 

  1. Register for the exam- Students need to go to the official portal of CAT, CMAT, XAT, GMAT, or MAT and fill out the examination form.
  2. Appear for the examination- Students must appear for the entrance exam, as most of the colleges accept scores of national-level examinations. 
  3. Qualify the exam- Students must qualify the entrance examination.
  4. Apply to colleges- Students need to fill out the application form of the college they want to get admission to on their official website.
  5. Selection round- Selected candidates need to take part in Group Discussion (GD), Written Ability Test (WAT), or Personal Interview (PI). 
  6. Seat allotment- The college will release the merit list based on exam scores, and after selection, students need to submit the required documents and college fees. 

Document Required 

  • Admit Card 
  • Class 10th Marksheet 
  • Class 12th Marksheet 
  • ID Proof 
  • Category certificates 
  • Passport-size photos 

Eligibility Criteria for Getting Admission in the Best MBA Colleges in Delhi with Low Fees 2026-2027

  1. Educational Qualifications- It is mandatory for students to have a Bachelor's degree in any stream from a recognised university.
  2. Minimum marks requirement 
  3. General: 50% aggregate in graduation
  4. SC/ST/PwD: 45% aggregate in graduation
  5. OBC-NCL: 45% to 50%, depending on the college
  6. Valid Entrance Examinations: Students need to have valid scores for the college they want to apply to 
  7. Final-year students can also apply for the MBA Programme, provided they submit proof of passing by the deadline given by the college.

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