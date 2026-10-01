MBA Colleges in Delhi with Low Fees: Government and Private Colleges 

Delhi is home to most of the top management colleges in India. The MBA colleges of Delhi provide top-notch education to students. There are several private and government management colleges offering lower fees to students seeking MBA programmes in Delhi. Jamia Millia Islamia Delhi, Department of Financial Studies (DFS DU), Lal Bahadur Shastri Institute of Management (LBSIM), and Delhi School of Economics are some of them. These colleges not only provide lower fees for MBA but also highest packages are also offered by these colleges. So students who are seeking MBA Colleges in Delhi can check the list of colleges offering MBA with lower fees

Government MBA Colleges in Delhi offering MBA Programmes in Lower Fees 2026-2028

Jamia Millia Islamia Delhi is one of the best colleges in Delhi offering an MBA programme in just INR 53,750, followed by the Department of Financial Studies (DFS DU) with the fees of INR 95,000. To know more about government colleges in Delhi offering MBA at lower fees, look at the table provided below.