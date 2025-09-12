Delhi University Launches Financial Aid Support Scheme 2025

Delhi University: The Financial Support Scheme (FSS) was launched by the Office of the Dean of Students' Welfare (DSW) at the University of Delhi for the 2025–2026 academic year with the goal of helping students who are struggling financially. This online program waives fees according to a student's family income each year.

To provide fair support, the funding is split into two primary groups. 100% of fees are waived for students whose household income is less than or equal to ₹4,00,000 annually. This is a huge relief because it essentially pays for all of their tuition costs, with the exception of exam and housing fees. Students in slightly higher income categories who have a household income between ₹4,00,001 and ₹8,00,000 are eligible for a 50% fee waiver under the initiative. This structured approach ensures that a wide range of economically challenged students can benefit from the program.





Also Check:

Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan launches BTech, PhD courses at IIT Delhi Abu 0.jjm Dhabi Campus

ECE vs CSE: Detailed Comparison of Career Opportunities, Salary and Future Scope