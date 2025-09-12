Delhi University Launches Financial Aid Support Scheme 2025

Delhi University: The Financial Support Scheme (FSS) was launched by the Office of the Dean of Students' Welfare (DSW) at the University of Delhi for the 2025–2026 academic year with the goal of helping students who are struggling financially. This online program waives fees according to a student's family income each year.
To provide fair support, the funding is split into two primary groups. 100% of fees are waived for students whose household income is less than or equal to ₹4,00,000 annually. This is a huge relief because it essentially pays for all of their tuition costs, with the exception of exam and housing fees. Students in slightly higher income categories who have a household income between ₹4,00,001 and ₹8,00,000 are eligible for a 50% fee waiver under the initiative. This structured approach ensures that a wide range of economically challenged students can benefit from the program.
Also Check:
Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan launches BTech, PhD courses at IIT Delhi Abu 0.jjm Dhabi Campus
ECE vs CSE: Detailed Comparison of Career Opportunities, Salary and Future Scope
What Is Delhi’s Financial Support Scheme?
A new program launched by the Office of the Dean of Students' Welfare (DSW) to help students who are struggling financially is the Delhi University Financial Support Scheme (FSS). Currently available for the 2025–2026 school year, the program waives fees in accordance with a student's family income each year.
For full-time undergraduate and graduate students enrolled in DU departments, institutions, and centers, the FSS is applicable. The non-collegiate women's education board (NCWEB), the School of Open Learning (SOL), five-year integrated legal programs, constituent colleges, and B.Tech programs are not eligible for this financing, nevertheless. The entire application procedure takes place online, and applicants must provide a number of documents to prove their financial stability.
Who Can Apply for DU Financial Support Scheme 2025-26?
If you are falling under these categories then only you can apply for the DU Financial Support Scheme 2025-26:
- Postgraduate or Undergraduate Courses: You must be enrolled full-time in a DU Department, Institute, or Center's undergraduate or graduate program.
- Family Earnings: To qualify for financial aid, your family's annual income must not exceed ₹8 lakh.
- Category 1 Fee Waiver: You can receive a 100% fee waiver if your family's income is less than or equivalent to ₹4 lakh.
- Category 2 Fee Waiver: You can get a 50% fee waiver if your family's income is between ₹4,00,001 and ₹8,00,000.
- Exclusion from Programs for B.Tech: Since they already receive a fee waiver upon admission, students enrolled in B.Tech programs are not eligible.
- Exclusion from Programs in Law: Additionally, the program does not apply to students enrolled in five-year integrated legal schools.
- Exclusion of Colleges: Students enrolled in the university's constituent colleges are not eligible for the program.
- Exclusion from NCWEB and SOL: This financial assistance is not available to students who are enrolled in NCWEB or the School of Open Learning (SOL).
Also Check:
Top IIT Colleges That Offer Data Science Courses to Learn Online in 2025
Best Free AI Courses for Beginners in 2025
Best Pharmacy Colleges in India 2025 After 12th Offering High Job Placement
To stay updated on current trends, join the Jagran Josh Telegram Community!