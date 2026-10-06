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MBA Colleges Offering Direct Admission in MBA Without Entrance Exam

Shiwani Kumari
By Shiwani Kumari
Oct 6, 2026, 19:08 IST

Students who want to take admission directly without any national-level entrance exam like CAT can take a glance at the brief provided below about the list of colleges offering direct admission, along with their fees, placements, location, admission, and eligibility process

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 Not every student has a CAT, MAT, or XAT score; it should not stop them from achieving their dream of getting admission to a top management college. There are many colleges in India providing direct admission based on your graduation marks, quota, and interviews. In this article, you will get details about those colleges with their fees, placements, location, admission, and eligibility process. 

Top 10 MBA Colleges in India Offering Direct Admission Without CAT with Their Fees, Highest Placements and Location 

Students who don't want to go through the exam preparation of CAT can look at the table given below, which provides detailed information about the list of top MBA colleges in India offering direct admission with their fees, placements, and location.

College 

Fees 

Highest Placements 

Location 

Alliance School of Business 

-

INR 8 to 10 LPA

Bangalore

UPES School of Business

INR 4,72,000

INR 29 LPA

Dehradun

Symbiosis Institute of Management Studies

INR 29,35,000

INR 28.32 LPA

Pune

Christ University 

INR 6,80,000

INR 33 LPA

Bangalore

Amity University

INR 10,39,000

INR 35 LPA

Noida

Lovely Professional University 

INR 8,80,000

INR 49.4 LPA

Phagwara, Punjab 

OP Jindal Global School

INR 15,00,000

INR 23 LPA

Sonipat, Haryana

SOIL Institute of Management 

INR 17,20,000

INR 20.7 LPA

Gurgaon 

Chandigarh University 

INR 7,58,000

INR 23 LPA

Gharuan, Punjab

NIMS University 

INR 6,00,000

INR 16 LPA

Jaipur 

Eligibility Criteria for Taking Direct Admission in MBA Programme 

Eligibility criteria of top management colleges in India offering MBA Programme are given below; students can take a glance at it.

1. Educational Qualifications: It is mandatory for students to have a Bachelor's degree in any stream from a recognised university.

  • Minimum marks requirement
  • General: 50% aggregate in graduation
  • SC/ST/PwD: 45% aggregate in graduation
  • OBC-NCL: 45% to 50%, depending on the college

2. Valid Entrance Examinations: Students need to have valid scores for the college they want to apply to 

3. Final-year students can also apply for the MBA Programme, provided they submit proof of passing by the deadline given by the college.

Direct Admission Process for getting into the MBA Programme

Students can check what admission process they must follow to get direct admission for 2026-2028.

  • Check the Colleges - Students must first shortlist the colleges providing direct admission and should compare fees, placements, and specializations, and also check their approval and affiliations. 
  • Register for the exam - Students need to go to the official portal of colleges and fill out the examination forms
  • Submit Documentation - Admit Card, Class 10th Marksheet, Class 12th Marksheet, ID Proof, Category certificates, and passport-size photos are the basic required documents.
  • Interview and Counselling Sessions - Personal Interviews and counselling sessions are also conducted by some of the colleges.
  • Fees Submission - Submit your fees to confirm your seat 

Admission through Quotas Accepted by Colleges Offering MBA

Some colleges have various quotas for students, and through that quota it becomes easier for students to get direct admission. These quotas are easier roads to get into college directly and also reduce stress from entrance exams. Every college will have different seat fees and rules. Take a glance at the table given below to know the types of quotas offered by colleges.

Management Quotas

NIR Quotas 

Government or State quotas 

Reservation Categories 

Sports Quota 

Defence and Armed force quota 

PwD quota 

Advantages and Disadvantages of Taking Direct Admission in MBA Programme 

Students thinking of taking admission directly must see if this decision has more advantages or disadvantages. It may be a practical decision for some students but not for everyone. 

Advantages 

  • No pressure for exam preparation 
  • Students taking direct admission have the advantage that their seat will be directly secured. 
  • Students will have more options for colleges.
  • Any student who missed the exam or couldn't clear the cut-off can take direct admission as their second big chance of getting admission.

Disadvantages

  • Fees will be higher compared to other colleges 
  • Can also have a weak placement cell 
  • These colleges won't have a higher brand value as compared to IIM’S
  • Approvals and affiliation can be claimed falsely 

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