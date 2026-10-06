MBA Colleges Offering Direct Admission in MBA Without Entrance Exam

Eligibility Criteria for Taking Direct Admission in MBA Programme Eligibility criteria of top management colleges in India offering MBA Programme are given below; students can take a glance at it. 1. Educational Qualifications: It is mandatory for students to have a Bachelor's degree in any stream from a recognised university. Minimum marks requirement General: 50% aggregate in graduation

SC/ST/PwD: 45% aggregate in graduation

OBC-NCL: 45% to 50%, depending on the college 2. Valid Entrance Examinations: Students need to have valid scores for the college they want to apply to 3. Final-year students can also apply for the MBA Programme, provided they submit proof of passing by the deadline given by the college. Direct Admission Process for getting into the MBA Programme Students can check what admission process they must follow to get direct admission for 2026-2028.

Check the Colleges - Students must first shortlist the colleges providing direct admission and should compare fees, placements, and specializations, and also check their approval and affiliations.

Students must first shortlist the colleges providing direct admission and should compare fees, placements, and specializations, and also check their approval and affiliations. Register for the exam - Students need to go to the official portal of colleges and fill out the examination forms

- Students need to go to the official portal of colleges and fill out the examination forms Submit Documentation - Admit Card, Class 10th Marksheet, Class 12th Marksheet, ID Proof, Category certificates, and passport-size photos are the basic required documents.

Admit Card, Class 10th Marksheet, Class 12th Marksheet, ID Proof, Category certificates, and passport-size photos are the basic required documents. Interview and Counselling Sessions - Personal Interviews and counselling sessions are also conducted by some of the colleges.

- Personal Interviews and counselling sessions are also conducted by some of the colleges. Fees Submission - Submit your fees to confirm your seat Admission through Quotas Accepted by Colleges Offering MBA Some colleges have various quotas for students, and through that quota it becomes easier for students to get direct admission. These quotas are easier roads to get into college directly and also reduce stress from entrance exams. Every college will have different seat fees and rules. Take a glance at the table given below to know the types of quotas offered by colleges.