Ashoka University and IMD in Partnership for Climate Science and Weather Research

Ashoka University and the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Ministry of Earth Sciences, Government of India, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to improve the collaborative research and data sharing in meteorology, environmental studies, and climate sciences. The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Ashoka University and the India Meteorological Department was signed at Ashoka University’s Safexpress Centre for Data, Learning and Decision Sciences at the 2nd Annual Workshop on AI and ML Methods in Weather and Climate Modelling.
The Ashoka University’s Safexpress Centre for Data has been working for several years, aiming to improve India’s weather forecasting capabilities, particularly in predicting extreme weather conditions such as,
And the Centre is collaborating with the India Meteorological Department to incorporate new machine learning tools and mathematical methodologies into such activities.
Dr Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, Director General, IMD, said, “We are delighted to partner with Ashoka University to advance the culture of research and innovation in the domains of meteorology and climate science. This partnership is set to benefit both the institutions, as the university will get IMD’s vast operational expertise and data resources, and we will benefit from Ashoka’s analytical and academic strengths. Together, we can develop better tools, models, and knowledge systems that will benefit society at large.” (Source:- Official Website)