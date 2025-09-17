BITSoM launches AI and Innovation 'BRAIN' lab

BITSoM, a management school, has opened a new lab called BRAIN. The purpose of this lab is to prepare future leaders for jobs where artificial intelligence is important. Also check: IGNOU Launches 8 Free Courses on Swayam in Management and Commerce Streams The BRAIN lab at BITSoM will focus on three main things:

Teaching

Research

Outreach

The lab will do research with industry partners, create useful examples, develop courses for students, host contests for AI projects, and more. According to an official statement from BITSoM, the new lab will work directly with different industries on projects. It will collect real-world examples of how AI is used and share them for free with colleges, researchers, and businesses. The research will focus on a few key areas: