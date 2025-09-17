BITSoM launches AI and Innovation 'BRAIN' lab

BITSoM, a management school, has opened a new lab called BRAIN. The purpose of this lab is to prepare future leaders for jobs where artificial intelligence is important.
Also check: IGNOU Launches 8 Free Courses on Swayam in Management and Commerce Streams
The BRAIN lab at BITSoM will focus on three main things:
-
Teaching
Research
Outreach
The lab will do research with industry partners, create useful examples, develop courses for students, host contests for AI projects, and more.
According to an official statement from BITSoM, the new lab will work directly with different industries on projects. It will collect real-world examples of how AI is used and share them for free with colleges, researchers, and businesses.
The research will focus on a few key areas:
-
Manufacturing
-
Healthcare
-
Global tech and business centers (called GCCs)
-
Banking and finance (known as BFSI)
BITSoM launches a new AI research lab
The BITSoM inauguration ceremony included:
-
A welcome speech by Dean Saravanan Kesavan
-
A keynote speech by IBM's Viswanath Ramaswamy
-
An introduction to the BRAIN Lab by Srinivas Pingali before it was officially opened.
The event also featured product demos and a panel discussion on "AI in Business". They talked about how business schools can help students for AI-related jobs and how to apply AI knowledge to real-world industries.
An official statement from BITSoM adds that the new BRAIN lab will also:
-
Host yearly conferences.
-
Support practical research.
-
Offer special courses for companies and professionals.
BITSoM Dean, Saravanan Kesavan, said that the new BRAIN lab shows their commitment to the future of business education. He explained that since AI is now everywhere, the lab will use it to benefit the business world.
He added that the lab's main goals are:
-
Research: To conduct impactful research that matters to industries.
-
Teaching: To prepare students for future jobs.
-
Outreach: To ensure AI helps society, not just a few people.
Kesavan concluded by saying that the lab will train leaders to ask tough questions about AI, such as who benefits and who gets left behind.
Also check: International Law School Launched by Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham in Coimbatore