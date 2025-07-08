Delhi University Placement and Internship 2025: Criteria, Location, Start Date and Time

The University of Delhi is conducting a placement and internship drive from February 10 to 21, 2025, for its students. The Central Placement Cell (CPC) and the Dean of Student's Welfare will manage the event, which is open to students enrolled in regular undergraduate, postgraduate, and PhD programs.

There is no registration fee to participate. The recruitment drive will be held in offline mode, and students can take part from February 10 to 21, 2025.

The drive will take place in Room 4 and 5, DSW office, Conference Centre, located opposite the Botany Department, Gate number 4, University of Delhi.

According to Delhi University, the aim of organising the placement and internship drive is to bring companies, recruiters, and stakeholders together in one place, providing eligible students with relevant job placements and internship opportunities.

