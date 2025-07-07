Top 10 BBA Colleges in India 2025: Check Fees Structure, Courses and Other Details here

BBA is a popular choice for those seeking a career in business and management. This article ranks the top ten BBA colleges in India for 2025, including both public and private institutions, as well as fees, recruiters, and average earnings. It help candidates select the right college based on quality, placement, and cost.
A Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) is one of India's most popular undergraduate degrees. It provides a robust foundation in business principles, management strategies, and leadership skills. No matter if your ambition is to launch your venture, pursue an MBA, or step into the corporate world, a BBA offers an excellent starting point.
A curated list of the Top 10 BBA Colleges in India, including both government and private institutions, along with their respective fees and key details for the upcoming academic year.
Top Government BBA Colleges in India
Here are some of the top government BBA colleges in India, along with their approximate fees for 2025:
|
Rank
|
College Name
|
Location
|
1
|
Shaheed Sukhdev College of Business Studies (SSCBS), Delhi University
|
Delhi
|
2
|
Madras Christian College (MCC)
|
Chennai
|
3
|
Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU)
|
Delhi
|
4
|
Jamia Millia Islamia
|
Delhi
|
5
|
University of Mumbai – Jai Hind College
|
Mumbai
Top Private BBA Colleges in India
A successful career in management starts with choosing the right educational institution. Here's an overview of some of India's leading private colleges offering the Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) degree, along with essential program details and estimated fees for the 2025 academic year:
-
Duration of the program - 3 Years
Total Fees - ₹9.30 lakhs
Eligibility Criteria -
A candidate need to have passed Class XII exams from a recognised education board with at least 60% marks, calculated from your best three subjects.
English is a mandatory subject.
IB Board candidates should have 24 credits with 3 standard level and 3 higher level subjects.
-
Duration of the program - 3 Years
-
Eligibility Criteria -
Candidates must have completed their Class XII from any recognised national or international board.
There's no minimum percentage required; your admission will be based on a holistic review of your application.
English is a mandatory subject.
Last year, candidates who were admitted had an average percentage of 80%.
-
Selection Process - The final selection will be based on a personal interview and application review.
-
Program Fee (1st Year)
Non-Sponsored: ₹2.09 lakhs
Sponsored: ₹3.135 lakhs
-
Duration of the program - 3 Years
-
Eligibility Criteria -
A minimum of 50% overall in your 10+2 (or equivalent), with English as a subject. However, the English requirement can be waived if your education was in the English medium.
Candidates from the North-East states, Sikkim, Defence Personnel and their dependents, or wards of Kashmiri Migrants are eligible for a 5% relaxation in the admission criteria.
-
Fee: ₹80,000 per semester
-
Scholarship: Admission to the program is determined based on CUET scores
4. Chandigarh University, Punjab
-
Duration of the program - 4 Years
-
Eligibility Criteria -
A candidate must have passed your 10+2 (or equivalent) from a recognised board with a minimum of 50% aggregate marks in any stream.
-
Fees
Semester Fee: ₹84,000
Examination Fee: ₹2,500
Security Deposit: ₹2,000
5. Symbiosis Centre for Management Studies (SCMS)
-
Duration of the program - 4 Years
-
Eligibility Criteria -
A candidate must have passed your Class XII (or equivalent) with a minimum of 50% marks. If you're an SC/ST candidate, the minimum requirement is 45%.
A candidate must successfully clear both the Symbiosis Entrance Test (SET) and the subsequent Personal Interaction (PI) round.
The final admission will be determined by a Merit List, which is calculated as 70% of your SET score and 30% from your Personal Interaction (PI).
-
Fees - 3.89 lakhs
