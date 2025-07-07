Top 10 BBA Colleges in India 2025: Check Fees Structure, Courses and Other Details here

BBA is a popular choice for those seeking a career in business and management. This article ranks the top ten BBA colleges in India for 2025, including both public and private institutions, as well as fees, recruiters, and average earnings. It help candidates select the right college based on quality, placement, and cost. A Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) is one of India's most popular undergraduate degrees. It provides a robust foundation in business principles, management strategies, and leadership skills. No matter if your ambition is to launch your venture, pursue an MBA, or step into the corporate world, a BBA offers an excellent starting point. A curated list of the Top 10 BBA Colleges in India, including both government and private institutions, along with their respective fees and key details for the upcoming academic year.

Top Government BBA Colleges in India Here are some of the top government BBA colleges in India, along with their approximate fees for 2025:

Rank College Name Location 1 Shaheed Sukhdev College of Business Studies (SSCBS), Delhi University Delhi 2 Madras Christian College (MCC) Chennai 3 Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU) Delhi 4 Jamia Millia Islamia Delhi 5 University of Mumbai – Jai Hind College Mumbai Top Private BBA Colleges in India A successful career in management starts with choosing the right educational institution. Here's an overview of some of India's leading private colleges offering the Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) degree, along with essential program details and estimated fees for the 2025 academic year:

Bennett University, Greater Noida Duration of the program - 3 Years

Total Fees - ₹9.30 lakhs