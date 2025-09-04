Top NIRF 2025 Pharmacy Colleges in India

The National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF), an initiative by the Ministry of Education, Government of India has announced an annual ranking that assesses higher education institutions across the country. The NIRF 2025 rankings provide a comprehensive overview of the performance of institutions in various categories, including pharmacy. These rankings are a crucial tool for students, parents, and academic leaders to make informed decisions.
The ranking methodology is based on several key parameters:
- Teaching, Learning, and Resources (TLR): This evaluates the quality of faculty, infrastructure, and learning materials.
- Research and Professional Practices (RP): This metric assesses research output, publications, and professional engagement. A notable new addition for 2025 is a negative marking system for retracted research papers, a measure introduced to promote academic integrity.
- Graduation Outcomes (GO): This looks at student placements, graduation rates, and success in pursuing further studies.
- Outreach and Inclusivity (OI): This parameter measures the diversity and social inclusivity of the institution.
- Perception: This is a subjective assessment based on a survey of a pool of experts and stakeholders.
Top 10 Pharmacy Colleges as per NIRF Rankings 2025
|
College Name
|
NIRF Ranking 2025
|
Jamia Hamdard, New Delhi
|
1
|
Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS), Pilani
|
2
|
Panjab University, Chandigarh
|
3
|
JSS College of Pharmacy, Ooty
|
4
|
National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (NIPER), Hyderabad
|
5
|
Institute of Chemical Technology (ICT), Mumbai
|
6
|
JSS College of Pharmacy, Mysore
|
7
|
Manipal College of Pharmaceutical Sciences, Manipal
|
8
|
National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (NIPER), Mohali
|
9
|
S.R.M. Institute of Science and Technology, Chennai
|
10
-
Jamia Hamdard, New Delhi: Jamia Hamdard has once again secured the number one spot. The institution is highly regarded for its robust academic programs and strong research focus
Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS), Pilani: BITS Pilani continues to be a leader in pharmacy education, recognized for its strong faculty, industry collaborations, and research output.
Panjab University, Chandigarh: Panjab University is recognized for its well-established pharmacy department and strong research publications.
JSS College of Pharmacy, Ooty: This institution is praised for its comprehensive curriculum and research facilities, consistently ranking among the best.
National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (NIPER), Hyderabad: Known for its specialized research and postgraduate programs, NIPER Hyderabad has maintained a top position, reflecting its strong focus on advanced pharmaceutical sciences.
Institute of Chemical Technology (ICT), Mumbai: ICT Mumbai holds a strong position, particularly for its excellence in chemical technology and its application in pharmaceutical sciences.
JSS College of Pharmacy, Mysore: Following its counterpart in Ooty, this college is also highly rated for its quality education and contribution to the field.
Manipal College of Pharmaceutical Sciences, Manipal: A leading private institution, Manipal is known for its modern infrastructure, global collaborations, and strong placement records.
National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (NIPER), Mohali: Another key institute in the NIPER chain, it is renowned for its advanced research programs and is a preferred choice for postgraduate studies.
S.R.M. Institute of Science and Technology, Chennai: SRM Institute of Science and Technology, Chennai, secured the 13th rank in the Engineering category and the 10th rank in the Pharmacy category. Overall, the institute was ranked 21st in India.