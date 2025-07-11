TS EAMCET Rank Wise Colleges List: The TS EAMCET (Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test) ranks are used for admissions to various undergraduate programs in Telangana. Ranking-wise, JNTU, Osmania University, UCE, NIT, and other colleges are included in the 2024 TS EAMCET college list. Each college has a different closing rank, though. To give an example, UCE has 800 CSE, 900 ECE, 1900 EE, and 2700 ME closing ranks, but CBIT has 1503 CSE, 17610 EEE, and 40411 Civil closing ranks.
Facts about TS EAMCET Exam 2025
Some facts about TS EAMCET Exam 2025-
- Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad (JNTUH) administers the TS EAMCET, a state-level entrance test, on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE).
- As of 2024, TS EAMCET will now be known as TG EAPCET.
- Candidates found the TS EAMCET test to be moderately to extremely challenging. The Chemistry section had a difficulty level of Easy to Moderate. However, the overall LOD for Shift 1 was Difficult.
Reservation Category for TS EAMCET 2025
Following are the seats reserved, according to their category in the TS EAMCET 2025:
- Scheduled Caste (SC): 6%
- Scheduled Tribe (ST): 15%
- Persons with Disability (PWD): 3%
- Wards of Defence Personnel: 2%
- Female Candidates: 33%
- Other Backward Classes (OBC): 25%
- Economically Weaker Sections (EWS): 10%
- Physically Handicapped (PH): 3%
- NCC/Sports Quota: 5%
TS EAMCET rank-wise Colleges
Following are the cut-off ranks college-wise list with the details of the fee structure:
Top TS EAMCET 2025 colleges for CSE
|
College Name
|
Total Fees in ₹
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
2,10,000
|
306
|
4984
|
5,60,000
|
524
|
1479
|
5,40,000
|
538
|
1735
|
University College of Engineering, Osmania University
|
1,50,000
|
590
|
1391
|
3,82,000
|
688
|
5484
|
5,60,000
|
803
|
2201
|
MVSR Engineering College
|
5,20,000
|
1127
|
9014
|
JNTUH College of Engineering, Sultanpur
|
1,34,000
|
1272
|
10943
|
5,45,000
|
1309
|
4502
|
AAR Mahaveer Engineering College
|
_
|
1641
|
29416
Top TS EAMCET 2025 colleges for Civil Engineering
|
College Name
|
Total Fees in ₹
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
JNTUHCEH Hyderabad
|
2,10,000
|
6257
|
63885
|
CBIT Hyderabad
|
5,60,000
|
7453
|
32391
|
1,49,770
|
9717
|
19144
|
VNR VJIET Hyderabad
|
5,40,000
|
15950
|
42930
|
1,34,000
|
22201
|
40463
|
5,49,000
|
22237
|
82075
|
5,00,000
|
27100
|
62650
|
_
|
29035
|
49510
|
Geethanjali College of Engineering and Technology
|
4,86,000
|
33940
|
84462
|
5,60,000
|
36112
|
45986
Top TS EAMCET 2025 colleges for ECE
|
College Name
|
Total Fees in ₹
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
JNTUHCEH Hyderabad
|
2,10,000
|
940
|
10577
|
University College of Engineering, Osmania University
|
1,50,000
|
1034
|
3623
|
VNR VJIET Hyderabad
|
5,40,000
|
1377
|
7904
|
CBIT Hyderabad
|
5,60,000
|
2387
|
5974
|
Vasavi College of Engineering
|
5,60,000
|
2729
|
9236
|
GRIET Hyderabad
|
5,45,000
|
4187
|
9400
|
3,40,000
|
4431
|
50437
|
4,60,000
|
4479
|
38496
|
CVR College of Engineering
|
3,82,000
|
4555
|
12500
|
2,00,000
|
4853
|
68622
Top TS EAMCET 2025 colleges for Mechanical Engineering
|
College Name
|
Total Fees in ₹
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
JNTUHCEH Hyderabad
|
2,10,000
|
2791
|
12936
|
CBIT Hyderabad
|
5,60,000
|
4558
|
28399
|
University College of Engineering, Osmania University
|
1,50,000
|
5115
|
15968
|
VNR VJIET Hyderabad
|
5,40,000
|
8906
|
35650
|
Vasavi College of Engineering
|
5,60,000
|
12409
|
32289
|
BVRIT Narsapur
|
5,49,000
|
13433
|
70841
|
JNTUH College of Engineering, Sultanpur
|
1,34,000
|
13721
|
65635
|
GRIET Hyderabad
|
5,45,000
|
18270
|
44642
|
4,04,000
|
22172
|
94896
|
_
|
28189
|
62916
Top TS EAMCET 2025 colleges for IT
|
College Name
|
Total Fees in ₹
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
CBIT Hyderabad
|
5,60,000
|
1714
|
3840
|
VNR VJIET Hyderabad
|
5,40,000
|
2195
|
4228
|
Vasavi College of Engineering
|
5,60,000
|
2306
|
4691
|
GRIET Hyderabad
|
5,45,000
|
3529
|
7795
|
4,37,000
|
4377
|
7325
|
6,62,000
|
4678
|
9420
|
VJIT Hyderabad
|
4,60,000
|
5574
|
24434
|
10,40,000
|
5584
|
15263
|
BVRIT Narsapur
|
5,49,000
|
5956
|
12603
|
Vardhaman College of Engineering
|
5,60,000
|
6194
|
12408
Top TS EAMCET 2025 colleges for Data Science
|
College Name
|
Total Fees in ₹
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
VNR VJIET Hyderabad
|
5,40,000
|
1540
|
3225
|
GRIET Hyderabad
|
5,45,000
|
2129
|
6659
|
CVR College of Engineering
|
3,82,000
|
3081
|
7866
|
KMIT Hyderabad
|
_
|
3121
|
6809
|
MGIT Hyderabad
|
6,62,000
|
4953
|
8801
|
5,20,000
|
5223
|
11401
|
KU College of Engineering and Technology
|
_
|
5229
|
22322
|
Vardhaman College of Engineering
|
5,60,000
|
5318
|
12061
|
BVRIT Narsapur
|
5,49,000
|
5489
|
11020
|
MVSR Engineering College
|
5,20,000
|
5602
|
11312