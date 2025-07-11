Agniveer Result 2025 Latest Updates

TS EAMCET Rank Wise Colleges 2025: Discover Top Engineering Institutions and More

Top Engineering Colleges by Rank Category: This section offers an overview of top-ranked engineering colleges, categorised by their respective rankings. Prominent institutions featured include CBIT Hyderabad, JNTUHCEH Hyderabad, CVR College of Engineering, and several other notable colleges.    

Jul 11, 2025, 17:48 IST

TS EAMCET Rank Wise Colleges List: The TS EAMCET (Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test) ranks are used for admissions to various undergraduate programs in Telangana. Ranking-wise, JNTU, Osmania University, UCE, NIT, and other colleges are included in the 2024 TS EAMCET college list. Each college has a different closing rank, though. To give an example, UCE has 800 CSE, 900 ECE, 1900 EE, and 2700 ME closing ranks, but CBIT has 1503 CSE, 17610 EEE, and 40411 Civil closing ranks.

Facts about TS EAMCET Exam 2025

Some facts about TS EAMCET Exam 2025-

  • Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad (JNTUH) administers the TS EAMCET, a state-level entrance test, on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE).
  • As of 2024, TS EAMCET will now be known as TG EAPCET.
  • Candidates found the TS EAMCET test to be moderately to extremely challenging. The Chemistry section had a difficulty level of Easy to Moderate. However, the overall LOD for Shift 1 was Difficult.

Reservation Category for TS EAMCET 2025

Following are the seats reserved, according to their category in the TS EAMCET 2025:

  • Scheduled Caste (SC): 6%
  • Scheduled Tribe (ST): 15%
  • Persons with Disability (PWD): 3%
  • Wards of Defence Personnel: 2%
  • Female Candidates: 33%
  • Other Backward Classes (OBC): 25%
  • Economically Weaker Sections (EWS): 10%
  • Physically Handicapped (PH): 3%
  • NCC/Sports Quota: 5%

TS EAMCET rank-wise Colleges

Following are the cut-off ranks college-wise list with the details of the fee structure:

Top TS EAMCET 2025 colleges for CSE

College Name
Total Fees in ₹
Opening Rank
Closing Rank
2,10,000
306
4984
5,60,000
524
1479
5,40,000
538
1735
University College of Engineering, Osmania University
1,50,000
590
1391
3,82,000
688
5484
5,60,000
803
2201
MVSR Engineering College
5,20,000
1127
9014
JNTUH College of Engineering, Sultanpur
1,34,000
1272
10943
5,45,000
1309
4502
AAR Mahaveer Engineering College
_
1641
29416

Top TS EAMCET 2025 colleges for Civil Engineering

College Name
Total Fees in ₹
Opening Rank
Closing Rank
JNTUHCEH Hyderabad
2,10,000
6257
63885
CBIT Hyderabad
5,60,000
7453
32391
1,49,770
9717
19144
VNR VJIET Hyderabad
5,40,000
15950
42930
1,34,000
22201
40463
5,49,000
22237
82075
5,00,000
27100
62650
_
29035
49510
Geethanjali College of Engineering and Technology
4,86,000
33940
84462
5,60,000
36112
45986

Top TS EAMCET 2025 colleges for ECE

College Name
Total Fees in ₹
Opening Rank
Closing Rank
JNTUHCEH Hyderabad
2,10,000
940
10577
University College of Engineering, Osmania University
1,50,000
1034
3623
VNR VJIET Hyderabad
5,40,000
1377
7904
CBIT Hyderabad
5,60,000
2387
5974
Vasavi College of Engineering
5,60,000
2729
9236
GRIET Hyderabad
5,45,000
4187
9400
3,40,000
4431
50437
4,60,000
4479
38496
CVR College of Engineering
3,82,000
4555
12500
2,00,000
4853
68622

Top TS EAMCET 2025 colleges for Mechanical Engineering

College Name
Total Fees in ₹
Opening Rank
Closing Rank
JNTUHCEH Hyderabad
2,10,000
2791
12936
CBIT Hyderabad
5,60,000
4558
28399
University College of Engineering, Osmania University
1,50,000
5115
15968
VNR VJIET Hyderabad
5,40,000
8906
35650
Vasavi College of Engineering
5,60,000
12409
32289
BVRIT Narsapur
5,49,000
13433
70841
JNTUH College of Engineering, Sultanpur
1,34,000
13721
65635
GRIET Hyderabad
5,45,000
18270
44642
4,04,000
22172
94896
_
28189
62916

Top TS EAMCET 2025 colleges for IT

College Name
Total Fees in ₹
Opening Rank
Closing Rank
CBIT Hyderabad
5,60,000
1714
3840
VNR VJIET Hyderabad
5,40,000
2195
4228
Vasavi College of Engineering
5,60,000
2306
4691
GRIET Hyderabad
5,45,000
3529
7795
4,37,000
4377
7325
6,62,000
4678
9420
VJIT Hyderabad
4,60,000
5574
24434
10,40,000
5584
15263
BVRIT Narsapur
5,49,000
5956
12603
Vardhaman College of Engineering
5,60,000
6194
12408

Top TS EAMCET 2025 colleges for Data Science

College Name
Total Fees in ₹
Opening Rank
Closing Rank
VNR VJIET Hyderabad
5,40,000
1540
3225
GRIET Hyderabad
5,45,000
2129
6659
CVR College of Engineering
3,82,000
3081
7866
KMIT Hyderabad
_
3121
6809
MGIT Hyderabad
6,62,000
4953
8801
5,20,000
5223
11401
KU College of Engineering and Technology
_
5229
22322
Vardhaman College of Engineering
5,60,000
5318
12061
BVRIT Narsapur
5,49,000
5489
11020
MVSR Engineering College
5,20,000
5602
11312

FAQs

