TS EAMCET Rank Wise Colleges List: The TS EAMCET (Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test) ranks are used for admissions to various undergraduate programs in Telangana. Ranking-wise, JNTU, Osmania University, UCE, NIT, and other colleges are included in the 2024 TS EAMCET college list. Each college has a different closing rank, though. To give an example, UCE has 800 CSE, 900 ECE, 1900 EE, and 2700 ME closing ranks, but CBIT has 1503 CSE, 17610 EEE, and 40411 Civil closing ranks.