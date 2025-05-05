TSICET Rank Wise Colleges 2025: Marks, Participating Institutes, Cut Off, Counselling

Here is a list of TS ICET colleges for MBA admission based on various rank ranges, including colleges for top 10,000 ranks, up to 20,000 ranks, up to 30,000 ranks, and more.

Telangana. Candidates who pass the TS ICET exam are eligible to take part in the TS ICET counselling process for MBA admissions. The TSCHE oversees the centralised counselling based on the TS ICET rank. Over 250 colleges are involved in the Telangana ICET admission process for MBA programs.

Kakatiya University has announced the TS ICET ranks for admission to prestigious MBA colleges in

Admission to TS ICET colleges is determined by the candidate's rank in the entrance exam. The table below provides the TS ICET marks vs rank details:

TS ICET colleges for top 10,000 rank holders are affiliated with various universities. The section below lists the university-wise TS ICET colleges for candidates with top 10,000 ranks.

Telangana University has only one college that accepts TS ICET ranks of 10,000 or lower. This college generally admits candidates with ranks below 4,600.

Mahatma Gandhi University has only one college that accepts TS ICET ranks of 10,000 or below. The College of Commerce & Business Management at Mahatma Gandhi University usually admits candidates with ranks under 5,300.

TS ICET Rank Wise Colleges List for Ranks b/w 10,000 to 20,000

TS ICET colleges for candidates with ranks between 10,000 and 20,000 are affiliated with various universities. The section below lists the university-wise TS ICET colleges for all test takers within this rank range.

TS ICET Colleges for 10,000 - 20,000 Ranks Under Osmania University

Methodist College of Engineering & Technology

Vivekvardhini College School of Business Management

Sardar Patel College

OU PG College

Suprabhath Institute of Management Studies

Avanthi PG College

OU PG College Narsapur

Vivekananda PG College

Pannala Ram Reddy College of Business Management

Auroras PG College

TMSS College of Management

SD Signodia College of Arts, Commerce & PG Centre

TS ICET Colleges for 10,000 - 20,000 Ranks Under JNTUH

Jyothishmathi Institute of Technology & Science

Guru Nanak Institute of Technology

Holy Mary Institute of Technology & Science

Daripally Anantharamulu College of Engineering & Technology

Arjun College of Technology & Science

CMR Technical Campus

CMR College of Engineering & Technology

DRK Institute of Science & Technology

Teegala Krishna Reddy Engineering College (Autonomous)

Vignana Bharati Institute of Technology

Gurunanak Institute Technical Campus

Mahaveer Institute of Science & Technology

KG Reddy College of Engineering & Technology

TS ICET Colleges for 10,000 - 20,000 Ranks Under Kakatiya University

KU School of Learning, Warangal (self-financing courses)

KU Arts and Science College (self-financing courses)

TS ICET Colleges for 10,000 - 20,000 Ranks Under Palamuru University

Palamuru University offers an MBA program as a self-financing course, with admission based on TS ICET scores. In the 2021 session, the last rank for male candidates in the open category was below 16,600.

TS ICET Rank Wise Colleges List for Ranks b/w 20,000 to 30,000

TS ICET colleges for candidates with ranks between 20,000 and 30,000 are affiliated with various universities. The section below lists the university-wise TS ICET colleges for all test takers within this rank range.

TS ICET Colleges for 20,000 - 30,000 Ranks Under Osmania University

Siddhartha Institute of Computer Science

Princeton PG College of Information Technology

OMEGA PG College MBA

Samskruti Institute of Business Management

OU PG College VIKARABAD (self-financing courses)

OMEGA PG College

V.V.Sanghs Basaveshwara Institute of Information Technology

Global Institute of Management

Pulla Reddy Institute of Computer Science

Mother Teresa College of Management and Computer Applications

Kommuri Pratap Reddy Institute of Management

RG Kedia College of Commerce

ARISTOTLE PG College

Mother Teresa PG College

Jagruti PG College of Management Studies

Princeton PG College of Management

Suprabhath Institute for Computer Studies

Nava Bharathi College of PG Studies

Aradhana School of Business Management

Sai Sudhir PG College

TKR Institute of Management and Science

TS ICET Colleges for 20,000 - 30,000 Ranks Under JNTUH

Geethanjali College of Engineering and Technology

Nallamalla Reddy Engineering College (AUTONOMOUS)

Netaji Institute of Engineering and Technology

Balaji Institute of Technology and Science

CMR Institute of Technology

KasiReddy Narayan Reddy College of Engineering and Research

TKR College of Engineering and Technology

Indur Institute of Engineering and Technology

Marri Laxman Reddy Institute of Technology and Management (AUTONOMOUS)

Swarna Bharathi Institute of Science And Technology

DRK College of Engineering and Technology

MLR Institute of Technology

Malla Reddy College of Engineering and Technology (AUTONOMOUS)

Annamacharya Institute of Technology and Science

Avanthi Institute of Engineering and Technology

Vijay Rural Engineering College

Vaageswari College of Engineering

Vijaya Engineering College

TS ICET Colleges for 20,000 - 30,000 Ranks Under Kakatiya University

Jayamukhi Institute of Management Science

Vinuthna College of Management

KU PG College Khammam (self-financing courses)

TS ICET Colleges for 20,000 - 30,000 Ranks Under Palamuru University

Palamuru University PG Centre utilises TS ICET scores for MBA admissions. Specifically, in 2021, the closing rank for open-category male candidates was under 25,100.

TS ICET Colleges for 20,000 - 30,000 Ranks Under Telangana University

Gouthami PG College, affiliated with Telangana University, conducts MBA admissions annually using TS ICET scores. For the 2021 intake, the closing rank for open-category male candidates was below 28,000.

TS ICET Colleges for 20,000 - 30,000 Ranks Under Satavahana University

Satavahana University PG College provides a self-financing MBA program, with admissions based on TS ICET scores. In 2021, the final rank for open-category male applicants was under 29,000.

TS ICET Rank Wise Colleges List for Ranks Above 30,000

TS ICET colleges for candidates with ranks above 30,000 are affiliated with various universities. The section below lists the university-wise TS ICET colleges for all test takers with ranks above 30,000.

TS ICET Colleges for 30,000+ Ranks Under Osmania University

Noble PG College

Bright Institute of Management

St Johns Institute of Science and Technology

Vidya Dayini College of Information Technology

Vijaya School of Business Management

Sri Indu PG College

Auroras PG College

Holy Mother PG College

PV Ram Reddy PG College

Reah School of Business Management

Malla Reddy Institute of Management

Sri Indu Institute of Management

Pallavi College of Business Management

St Xaviers PG College

Siddhartha Institute of Technology and Science

St Vincent PG College

Padala Rama Reddi College of Commerce and Management

Priyadarshini PG College

Akshara Institute of Management Studies

Mantra School of Business Management

Kingston PG College

Sri Balaji PG College

KGR Institute of Technology and Management

Holy Mary Institute of Technology and Management

Vision PG College

Vinayaka College of IT and Business Management

Manpower Development College

Vijaya PG College

TS ICET Colleges for 30,000+ Ranks Under JNTUH

Sri Chaitanya Technical Campus

Kshatriya College of Engineering

Samskruthi College of Engineering and Technology

Avanthis PG and Research Academy

Gate Institute of Technology and Sciences

Siddhartha Institute of Engineering and Technology

Sree Chaitanya Institute of Technology Sciences

Jaya Prakash Narayan College of Engineering

Nalla Narasimha Reddy ES Group of Institutes

Swami Vivekananda Institute of Technology

Vathsalya Institute of Science and Technology

Mother Theresa Institute of Science and Technology

Ganapathy Engineering College

Sree Chaitanya PG College

Talla Padmavathi College of Engineering

Sri Datta Institute of Engineering and Science

Scient Institute of Technology

Swami Vivekananda Institute of Technology

R K L K PG College

Mallareddy Engineering. College and Management Sciences

Ellenki College of Engineering and Technology

KLR College of Engineering and Technology

Vaagdevi Engineering College

Unity PG College

SVS Group of Institutions - SVS Institute of Technology

Trinity College of Engineering and Technology

Bomma Institute of Technology and Science

Vaageswari Institute of Management Sciences

Madhira Institute of Technology and Sciences

Visvesvaraya College of Engineering and Technology

Trinity College of Engineering and Technology

Sphoorthy Engineering College

Sri Visveswaraya Institute of Technology and Science

Abdul Kalam Institute of Technological Sciences

Anu Bose Institute of Technology

Khammam Institute of Technology and Sciences

Nigama Engineering College

Vaagdevi College of Engineering

Brilliant Institute of Engineering and Technology

Sai Spurthi Institute of Technology

Anurag Engineering College

Joginpally B R Engineering College

Sree Chaitanya College of Engineering

Bharat Institute of Engineering and Technology

Balaji Institute of Management Science

Shree Dattha Group of Institutions

Jayamukhi Institute of Technical Sciences

TS ICET Colleges for 30,000+ Ranks Under Kakatiya University

Vaagdevi College of Engineering

Bharathi Institute of Business Management

Lal Bahadur College PG Centre

Vaagdevi Degree and PG College

New Science PG College

CKM Arts and Science College

Dhanvanthari Institute of Management Sciences

St Josephs PG College

Alluri Institute of Management Sciences

Crescent College of Business Management

Vaagdevi Institute of Management Sciences

Jaya Institute of Business Management

KU College For Women (Self-Financing Courses)

TS ICET Colleges for 30,000+ Ranks Under Telangana University

Nishitha Degree College

Indur PG College of Business Management

TS ICET Colleges for 30,000+ Ranks Under Mahatma Gandhi University

DVM College of Business Management

Stanford PG College

Mahatma Gandhi University College of Commerce & Business Management

Vennela Institute of Business Administration

TS ICET Colleges for 30,000+ Ranks Under Satavahana University

Vani Niketan Institute of Management Studies

Sri Shivani Institute of Management

Apoorva Institute of Management and Sciences

Kakatiya Institute of Management Studies

Rousseau Institute of Management Studies

Vivekananda Degree and PG College

SRM PG College

TS ICET Colleges for 30,000+ Ranks Under Palamuru University

Palamuru University PG Centre- Kollapur

Adarsh PG College of Computer Sciences

Vivekananda College of Computer Sciences

Sai Krishna College

TS ICET Counselling 2024

TSCHE organises TS ICET counselling for admission to MBA and MCA programs. The entire counselling process for Telangana MBA admission is conducted online, with a physical document verification round. The section below outlines the Telangana ICET counselling process for MBA admission:

Registration for ICET counselling

Payment of counselling fee

Booking of slots for certificate verification

In-person certificate verification

Online option exercise

Seat allotment

Payment of tuition fee according to the TS ICET allotment order

TS ICET 2024 Participating Institutes

A total of nine universities participate in the TS ICET admission process to offer MBA and MCA course admissions in Telangana. All colleges affiliated with these universities accept TS ICET scores for admission:

University Name Abbreviation Used Year of Establishment Telangana University TUNZ 2006 Kakatiya University KU 1976 Osmania University OU 1918 Palamuru University PLMU 2008 Satavahana University SVHU 2008 Jawahar Lal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad JNTUH 1972 Dr BR Ambedkar Open University BRAOU 1982 Mahatma Gandhi University, Telangana MGUN 2007 Prof. Jayashankar Agricultural University (PJAU), Hyderabad PJTSAU 2014

TS ICET Qualifying Cutoff 2024

Candidates appearing for the TS ICET exam must achieve a minimum percentage of marks to be eligible for the counselling process. This minimum score is referred to as the TS ICET qualifying marks. The table below lists the TS ICET 2024 qualifying cutoff score:

Category TS ICET Cutoff Marks and Percentage Unreserved 50 marks (25 per cent) Reserved 0

TS ICET Counselling 2024

Candidates who meet the qualifying cutoff in the TS ICET exam are eligible to participate in the counselling process. The counselling process involves completing the registration, booking slots for certificate verification, attending the helpline center for certificate verification, and exercising options. Additionally, TSCHE prepares the TS ICET seat allotment list to shortlist candidates for MBA admissions. Candidates whose names appear in the seat allotment list must pay the admission fee to confirm their allotment and then complete self-reporting through the college website.