TSICET Rank Wise Colleges 2025: Marks, Participating Institutes, Cut Off, Counselling

Kakatiya University has announced the TS ICET ranks for admission to prestigious MBA colleges in
Telangana. Candidates who pass the TS ICET exam are eligible to take part in the TS ICET counselling process for MBA admissions. The TSCHE oversees the centralised counselling based on the TS ICET rank. Over 250 colleges are involved in the Telangana ICET admission process for MBA programs.
Here is a list of TS ICET colleges for MBA admission based on various rank ranges, including colleges for top 10,000 ranks, up to 20,000 ranks, up to 30,000 ranks, and more.
TS ICET 2024 Marks vs Rank
Admission to TS ICET colleges is determined by the candidate's rank in the entrance exam. The table below provides the TS ICET marks vs rank details:
|
TS ICET Marks
|
TS ICET 2024 Rank (Indicative)
|
160 - 200
|
Between 1 and 10
|
150 - 159
|
Between 11 and 100
|
140 - 149
|
Between 101 and 200
|
130 - 139
|
Between 201 and 350
|
120 - 129
|
Between 351 and 500
|
110 - 119
|
Between 501 and 1000
|
100 - 109
|
Between 1001 and 1500
|
95 - 99
|
Between 1501 and 2600
|
90 - 94
|
Between 2601 and 4000
|
85 - 89
|
Between 4001 and 6500
|
80 - 84
|
Between 6501 and 10750
|
75 - 79
|
Between 10751 and 16000
|
70 - 74
|
Between 16001 and 24000
|
65 - 69
|
Between 24001 and 32500
|
60 - 64
|
Between 32501 and 43000
|
55 - 59
|
Between 43001 and 53500
|
50 - 54
|
53500+
TS ICET Rank Wise Colleges List for Top 10,000 Ranks
TS ICET colleges for top 10,000 rank holders are affiliated with various universities. The section below lists the university-wise TS ICET colleges for candidates with top 10,000 ranks.
TS ICET Colleges for Top 10,000 Ranks Under Osmania University
- Keshav Memorial Institute of Management
- Pragati Mahavidyalaya PG College
- Dr B R Ambedkar Institute of Management & Technology
- MVSR Engineering College
- OU College of Commerce Business Management
- Nizam College (Self-Financing courses)
- Badruka College PG Centre
- Chaitanya Bharathi Institute of Technology
- AV College of Arts Science and Commerce
- B V Bhavans Vivekananda College of Science
- Pendekanti Institute of Management
- R B V R R Institute of Technology
TS ICET Colleges for Top 10,000 Ranks Under JNTUH
- JNTU School of Management Studies (Self-Financing courses)
- Sri Nidhi Institute of Science And Technology
- Vardhaman College of Engineering
- B V Raju Institute of Technology
- Vidya Jyothi Institute of Technology
- Vignana Bharathi Engineering College
- M C Gupta College of Business Management
- Institute of Aeronautical Engineering
- Malla Reddy Engineering College
- JB Institute of Engineering and Technology
- Narsimha Reddy Engineering College (Autonomous)
TS ICET Colleges for Top 10,000 Ranks Under Kakatiya University
- University College of Commerce & Business Management, KU Campus
- Kakatiya Institute of Technology and Science
- KU PG College (Self-Financing courses)
TS ICET Colleges for Top 10,000 Ranks Under Telangana University
Telangana University has only one college that accepts TS ICET ranks of 10,000 or lower. This college generally admits candidates with ranks below 4,600.
TS ICET Colleges for Top 10,000 Ranks Under MGU, Telangana
Mahatma Gandhi University has only one college that accepts TS ICET ranks of 10,000 or below. The College of Commerce & Business Management at Mahatma Gandhi University usually admits candidates with ranks under 5,300.
TS ICET Rank Wise Colleges List for Ranks b/w 10,000 to 20,000
TS ICET colleges for candidates with ranks between 10,000 and 20,000 are affiliated with various universities. The section below lists the university-wise TS ICET colleges for all test takers within this rank range.
TS ICET Colleges for 10,000 - 20,000 Ranks Under Osmania University
- Methodist College of Engineering & Technology
- Vivekvardhini College School of Business Management
- Sardar Patel College
- OU PG College
- Suprabhath Institute of Management Studies
- Avanthi PG College
- OU PG College Narsapur
- Vivekananda PG College
- Pannala Ram Reddy College of Business Management
- Auroras PG College
- TMSS College of Management
- SD Signodia College of Arts, Commerce & PG Centre
TS ICET Colleges for 10,000 - 20,000 Ranks Under JNTUH
- Jyothishmathi Institute of Technology & Science
- Guru Nanak Institute of Technology
- Holy Mary Institute of Technology & Science
- Daripally Anantharamulu College of Engineering & Technology
- Arjun College of Technology & Science
- CMR Technical Campus
- CMR College of Engineering & Technology
- DRK Institute of Science & Technology
- Teegala Krishna Reddy Engineering College (Autonomous)
- Vignana Bharati Institute of Technology
- Gurunanak Institute Technical Campus
- Mahaveer Institute of Science & Technology
- KG Reddy College of Engineering & Technology
TS ICET Colleges for 10,000 - 20,000 Ranks Under Kakatiya University
- KU School of Learning, Warangal (self-financing courses)
- KU Arts and Science College (self-financing courses)
TS ICET Colleges for 10,000 - 20,000 Ranks Under Palamuru University
Palamuru University offers an MBA program as a self-financing course, with admission based on TS ICET scores. In the 2021 session, the last rank for male candidates in the open category was below 16,600.
TS ICET Rank Wise Colleges List for Ranks b/w 20,000 to 30,000
TS ICET colleges for candidates with ranks between 20,000 and 30,000 are affiliated with various universities. The section below lists the university-wise TS ICET colleges for all test takers within this rank range.
TS ICET Colleges for 20,000 - 30,000 Ranks Under Osmania University
- Siddhartha Institute of Computer Science
- Princeton PG College of Information Technology
- OMEGA PG College MBA
- Samskruti Institute of Business Management
- OU PG College VIKARABAD (self-financing courses)
- OMEGA PG College
- V.V.Sanghs Basaveshwara Institute of Information Technology
- Global Institute of Management
- Pulla Reddy Institute of Computer Science
- Mother Teresa College of Management and Computer Applications
- Kommuri Pratap Reddy Institute of Management
- RG Kedia College of Commerce
- ARISTOTLE PG College
- Mother Teresa PG College
- Jagruti PG College of Management Studies
- Princeton PG College of Management
- Suprabhath Institute for Computer Studies
- Nava Bharathi College of PG Studies
- Aradhana School of Business Management
- Sai Sudhir PG College
- TKR Institute of Management and Science
TS ICET Colleges for 20,000 - 30,000 Ranks Under JNTUH
- Geethanjali College of Engineering and Technology
- Nallamalla Reddy Engineering College (AUTONOMOUS)
- Netaji Institute of Engineering and Technology
- Balaji Institute of Technology and Science
- CMR Institute of Technology
- KasiReddy Narayan Reddy College of Engineering and Research
- TKR College of Engineering and Technology
- Indur Institute of Engineering and Technology
- Marri Laxman Reddy Institute of Technology and Management (AUTONOMOUS)
- Swarna Bharathi Institute of Science And Technology
- DRK College of Engineering and Technology
- MLR Institute of Technology
- Malla Reddy College of Engineering and Technology (AUTONOMOUS)
- Annamacharya Institute of Technology and Science
- Avanthi Institute of Engineering and Technology
- Vijay Rural Engineering College
- Vaageswari College of Engineering
- Vijaya Engineering College
TS ICET Colleges for 20,000 - 30,000 Ranks Under Kakatiya University
- Jayamukhi Institute of Management Science
- Vinuthna College of Management
- KU PG College Khammam (self-financing courses)
TS ICET Colleges for 20,000 - 30,000 Ranks Under Palamuru University
Palamuru University PG Centre utilises TS ICET scores for MBA admissions. Specifically, in 2021, the closing rank for open-category male candidates was under 25,100.
TS ICET Colleges for 20,000 - 30,000 Ranks Under Telangana University
Gouthami PG College, affiliated with Telangana University, conducts MBA admissions annually using TS ICET scores. For the 2021 intake, the closing rank for open-category male candidates was below 28,000.
TS ICET Colleges for 20,000 - 30,000 Ranks Under Satavahana University
Satavahana University PG College provides a self-financing MBA program, with admissions based on TS ICET scores. In 2021, the final rank for open-category male applicants was under 29,000.
TS ICET Rank Wise Colleges List for Ranks Above 30,000
TS ICET colleges for candidates with ranks above 30,000 are affiliated with various universities. The section below lists the university-wise TS ICET colleges for all test takers with ranks above 30,000.
TS ICET Colleges for 30,000+ Ranks Under Osmania University
- Noble PG College
- Bright Institute of Management
- St Johns Institute of Science and Technology
- Vidya Dayini College of Information Technology
- Vijaya School of Business Management
- Sri Indu PG College
- Auroras PG College
- Holy Mother PG College
- PV Ram Reddy PG College
- Reah School of Business Management
- Malla Reddy Institute of Management
- Sri Indu Institute of Management
- Pallavi College of Business Management
- St Xaviers PG College
- Siddhartha Institute of Technology and Science
- St Vincent PG College
- Padala Rama Reddi College of Commerce and Management
- Priyadarshini PG College
- Akshara Institute of Management Studies
- Mantra School of Business Management
- Kingston PG College
- Sri Balaji PG College
- KGR Institute of Technology and Management
- Holy Mary Institute of Technology and Management
- Vision PG College
- Vinayaka College of IT and Business Management
- Manpower Development College
- Priyadarshini PG College
- Vijaya PG College
TS ICET Colleges for 30,000+ Ranks Under JNTUH
- Sri Chaitanya Technical Campus
- Kshatriya College of Engineering
- Samskruthi College of Engineering and Technology
- Avanthis PG and Research Academy
- Gate Institute of Technology and Sciences
- Siddhartha Institute of Engineering and Technology
- Sree Chaitanya Institute of Technology Sciences
- Jaya Prakash Narayan College of Engineering
- Nalla Narasimha Reddy ES Group of Institutes
- Swami Vivekananda Institute of Technology
- Vathsalya Institute of Science and Technology
- Mother Theresa Institute of Science and Technology
- Ganapathy Engineering College
- Sree Chaitanya PG College
- Talla Padmavathi College of Engineering
- Sri Datta Institute of Engineering and Science
- Scient Institute of Technology
- Swami Vivekananda Institute of Technology
- R K L K PG College
- Mallareddy Engineering. College and Management Sciences
- Ellenki College of Engineering and Technology
- KLR College of Engineering and Technology
- Vaagdevi Engineering College
- Unity PG College
- SVS Group of Institutions - SVS Institute of Technology
- Trinity College of Engineering and Technology
- Bomma Institute of Technology and Science
- Vaageswari Institute of Management Sciences
- Madhira Institute of Technology and Sciences
- Visvesvaraya College of Engineering and Technology
- Trinity College of Engineering and Technology
- Sphoorthy Engineering College
- Sri Visveswaraya Institute of Technology and Science
- Abdul Kalam Institute of Technological Sciences
- Anu Bose Institute of Technology
- Khammam Institute of Technology and Sciences
- Nigama Engineering College
- Vaagdevi College of Engineering
- Brilliant Institute of Engineering and Technology
- Sai Spurthi Institute of Technology
- Anurag Engineering College
- Joginpally B R Engineering College
- Sree Chaitanya College of Engineering
- Bharat Institute of Engineering and Technology
- Balaji Institute of Management Science
- Shree Dattha Group of Institutions
- Jayamukhi Institute of Technical Sciences
TS ICET Colleges for 30,000+ Ranks Under Kakatiya University
- Vaagdevi College of Engineering
- Bharathi Institute of Business Management
- Lal Bahadur College PG Centre
- Vaagdevi Degree and PG College
- New Science PG College
- CKM Arts and Science College
- Dhanvanthari Institute of Management Sciences
- St Josephs PG College
- Alluri Institute of Management Sciences
- Crescent College of Business Management
- Vaagdevi Institute of Management Sciences
- Jaya Institute of Business Management
- KU College For Women (Self-Financing Courses)
TS ICET Colleges for 30,000+ Ranks Under Telangana University
- Nishitha Degree College
- Indur PG College of Business Management
TS ICET Colleges for 30,000+ Ranks Under Mahatma Gandhi University
- DVM College of Business Management
- Stanford PG College
- Mahatma Gandhi University College of Commerce & Business Management
- Vennela Institute of Business Administration
TS ICET Colleges for 30,000+ Ranks Under Satavahana University
- Vani Niketan Institute of Management Studies
- Sri Shivani Institute of Management
- Apoorva Institute of Management and Sciences
- Kakatiya Institute of Management Studies
- Rousseau Institute of Management Studies
- Vivekananda Degree and PG College
- SRM PG College
TS ICET Colleges for 30,000+ Ranks Under Palamuru University
- Palamuru University PG Centre- Kollapur
- Adarsh PG College of Computer Sciences
- Vivekananda College of Computer Sciences
- Sai Krishna College
TS ICET Counselling 2024
TSCHE organises TS ICET counselling for admission to MBA and MCA programs. The entire counselling process for Telangana MBA admission is conducted online, with a physical document verification round. The section below outlines the Telangana ICET counselling process for MBA admission:
- Registration for ICET counselling
- Payment of counselling fee
- Booking of slots for certificate verification
- In-person certificate verification
- Online option exercise
- Seat allotment
- Payment of tuition fee according to the TS ICET allotment order
TS ICET 2024 Participating Institutes
A total of nine universities participate in the TS ICET admission process to offer MBA and MCA course admissions in Telangana. All colleges affiliated with these universities accept TS ICET scores for admission:
|
University Name
|
Abbreviation Used
|
Year of Establishment
|
Telangana University
|
TUNZ
|
2006
|
Kakatiya University
|
KU
|
1976
|
Osmania University
|
OU
|
1918
|
Palamuru University
|
PLMU
|
2008
|
Satavahana University
|
SVHU
|
2008
|
Jawahar Lal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad
|
JNTUH
|
1972
|
Dr BR Ambedkar Open University
|
BRAOU
|
1982
|
Mahatma Gandhi University, Telangana
|
MGUN
|
2007
|
Prof. Jayashankar Agricultural University (PJAU), Hyderabad
|
PJTSAU
|
2014
TS ICET Qualifying Cutoff 2024
Candidates appearing for the TS ICET exam must achieve a minimum percentage of marks to be eligible for the counselling process. This minimum score is referred to as the TS ICET qualifying marks. The table below lists the TS ICET 2024 qualifying cutoff score:
|
Category
|
TS ICET Cutoff Marks and Percentage
|
Unreserved
|
50 marks (25 per cent)
|
Reserved
|
0
Candidates who meet the qualifying cutoff in the TS ICET exam are eligible to participate in the counselling process. The counselling process involves completing the registration, booking slots for certificate verification, attending the helpline center for certificate verification, and exercising options. Additionally, TSCHE prepares the TS ICET seat allotment list to shortlist candidates for MBA admissions. Candidates whose names appear in the seat allotment list must pay the admission fee to confirm their allotment and then complete self-reporting through the college website.