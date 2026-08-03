Konkan Railway Recruitment 2026: Notification Out for 201 Posts; Check Apply Online Date & Eligibility
Konkan Railway Recruitment 2026: The Konkan Railway Corporation Limited (KRCL) has released the notification for various Group C & D posts on 31 July 2026 in its official website konkanrailways.com. The application process will start in the last week of August. Check this article to download the official notification, check eligibility criteria, application process, and other important information.
Key Points
- KRCL announced 201 vacancies for various posts in Konkan Railway Recruitment 2026.
- The Konkan Railway Recruitment 2026 notification was released on July 31, 2026.
- Applications for KRCL 2026 recruitment will commence in the last week of August.
Konkan Railway Recruitment 2026: The KRCL is going to recruit candidates for a total of 201 posts in various categories including Junior Engineer (Civil/ Mechanical), Track Maintainer, Senior Section Engineer (S&T/ Mechanical), ESTM-III, Section Controller, Station Master, Goods Train Manager, Asst. Loco Pilot, Technician/III, and Commercial Supervisor. The application process for these posts will commence in the last week of August and the candidates who find themselves eligible for these posts can download the official notification and verify their eligibility. The KRCL offers a good salary in the Pay Level- 1,2,5,6 & 7 for these posts. The selection process involves a three-step process but the stages vary with the posts. These stages have been explained in this article.
Konkan Railway Recruitment 2026 Highlights
The KRCL has announced a total of 201 vacancies in various departments. The notification has been released on 31 July and the application process will commence soon. Check the highlights of the recruitment in the table below:
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Particulars
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Details
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Recruiting Authority
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Konkan Railway Corporation Limited (KRCL)
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Post Name
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Junior Engineer (Civil/ Mechanical), Track Maintainer, Senior Section Engineer (S&T/ Mechanical), ESTM-III, Section Controller, Station Master, Goods Train Manager, Asst. Loco Pilot, Technician/III, and Commercial Supervisor
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Advertisement No.
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CO/P-R/02/2026
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No. of Vacancies
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201
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Notification Release Date
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31 July 2026
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Application Start Date
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Last week of August
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Official Website
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www.konkanrailway.com
KRCL Recruitment 2026 Notification PDF
The candidates who are interested in applying for the Konkan Railway Recruitment can download the official notification pdf from the direct link provided here. The notification involves the important information related to the recruitment. Therefore, the candidates must go through the notification carefully before proceeding to apply.
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KRCL Notification 2026
KRCL Recruitment 2026 Eligibility Criteria
Interested candidates can check the post-wise eligibility criteria mentioned in the table below.
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S.No.
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Department
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Name of the Post
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Minimum Educational Qualification
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1.
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Civil
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Junior Engineer
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Three years Diploma in (a) Civil Engineering or B. Sc in Civil Engineering of three years duration or (b) a combination of any sub stream of basic streams of Civil Engineering from a recognized University/Institute approved by AICTE.
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Track Maintainer
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10th pass from a recognised board
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2.
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Signal & Telecommunication
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Senior Section Engineer
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Four years Bachelor's degree in (a) Electrical/ Electronics/ Information Technology /Communication Engineering / Computer Science & Engineering /Computer Science / Computer Engineering or M. Sc. Electronics or (b) a combination of any sub stream of basic streams of Electrical/ Electronics/ Information Technology /Communication Engineering / Computer Science & Engineering /Computer Science /Computer Engineering from a recognized University/Institute approved by AICTE.
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ESTM-III
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Matriculation/SSLC plus ITI from recognised institutions of NCVT/SCVT in the trades of Electrician / Electronics Mechanic / Wireman (OR) Matriculation/SSLC plus CCAA in the trades mentioned above (OR) 10 + 2 with Physics and Maths
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3.
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Operating
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Section Controller
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Graduation in any discipline from a recognised University.
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Station Master
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Goods Train Manager
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4.
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Electrical
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Asst. Loco Pilot
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Matriculation / SSLC plus ITI from recognised institutions of NCVT/SCVT in the trades of Armature and Coil Winder / Electrician / Electronics Mechanic / Fitter /Heat Engine / Instrument Mechanic / Machinist / Mechanic Diesel / Mechanic (Motor Vehicle) / Millwright Maintenance Mechanic / Mechanic Radio & TV / Refrigeration and Air-conditioning Mechanic / Tractor Mechanic / Turner / Wireman
(OR)
Matriculation / SSLC plus Course Completed Act Apprenticeship in the trades mentioned above
(OR)
Matriculation SSLC plus 3 years Diploma in Mechanical / Electrical / Electronics / Automobile Engineering
(OR)
Combination of various streams of these Engineering disciplines from a recognised Institution in lieu of ITI.
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5.
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Mechanical
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Senior Section Engineer
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Four years Bachelor's Degree in (a) Mechanical /Electrical/ Electronics/ Manufacturing/ Mechatronics/ Industrial/ Machining/ Instrumentation & Control/ Tools & Machining / Tools & Die Making / Automobile /Production Engineering
OR
(b) a combination of any sub stream of basic streams of Mechanical /Electrical/ Electronics/ Manufacturing/ Mechatronics/ Industrial/ Machining/ Instrumentation & Control/ Tools & Machining/ Tools & Die Making/ Automobile/ Production Engineering from a recognized University/Institute approved by AICTE
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6.
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Mechanical
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Junior Engineer
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Three years Diploma in (a) Mechanical / Electrical/ Electronics/ Manufacturing/ Mechatronics/ Industrial/ Machining/ Instrumentation & Control/ Tools & Machining/ Tools & Die Making/ Automobile/Production Engineering OR (b) a combination of any sub stream of basic streams of Mechanical /Electrical/ Electronics/ Manufacturing /Mechatronics /Industrial /Machining/ Instrumentation/ Instrumentation & Control/ Tools & Machining/ Tools & Die Making/ Automobile/ Production Engineering from a recognized University/Institute approved by AICTE
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7.
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Mechanical
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Technician/III
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Matriculation /SSLC plus ITI from recognised institutions of NCVT/SCVT in the trades of Fitter / Mechanic Diesel / Mechanic (Repair and Maintenance of Heavy Vehicles) /Mechanic Automobile (Advanced Diesel Engine) / Mechanic (Motor Vehicle)/ Tractor Mechanic /Welder / Painter /Electrician / Wireman / Electronics Mechanic / Mechanic Power Electronics / Mechanic (HT, LT Equipments and Cable Jointing) / OR Matriculation / SSLC plus CCAA in the trades mentioned above
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8.
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Commercial
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Commercial Supervisor
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Graduation in any discipline from a recognised University
Executive - Editorial
Upasna is an education journalist and subject matter expert with an extensive background in the competitive exam landscape. Currently contributing to the Exam Prep Section of Jagran Josh, Upasna specializes in creating well-researched, aspirant-centric content and simplifying complex topics for competitive examinations. Her academic expertise, coupled with her own firsthand experience preparing for the UPSC Civil Services Examination, helps her provide strategic preparation insights and a comprehensive perspective to aspirants. She holds a Master's degree in Forensic Chemical Sciences. Apart from delivering valuable exam resources, Upasna is a passionate communications professional who also enjoys reading and writing.