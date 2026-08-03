Konkan Railway Recruitment 2026: Notification Out for 201 Posts; Check Apply Online Date & Eligibility

Konkan Railway Recruitment 2026: The KRCL is going to recruit candidates for a total of 201 posts in various categories including Junior Engineer (Civil/ Mechanical), Track Maintainer, Senior Section Engineer (S&T/ Mechanical), ESTM-III, Section Controller, Station Master, Goods Train Manager, Asst. Loco Pilot, Technician/III, and Commercial Supervisor. The application process for these posts will commence in the last week of August and the candidates who find themselves eligible for these posts can download the official notification and verify their eligibility. The KRCL offers a good salary in the Pay Level- 1,2,5,6 & 7 for these posts. The selection process involves a three-step process but the stages vary with the posts. These stages have been explained in this article.

The KRCL has announced a total of 201 vacancies in various departments. The notification has been released on 31 July and the application process will commence soon. Check the highlights of the recruitment in the table below:

The candidates who are interested in applying for the Konkan Railway Recruitment can download the official notification pdf from the direct link provided here. The notification involves the important information related to the recruitment. Therefore, the candidates must go through the notification carefully before proceeding to apply.

KRCL Notification 2026 Download Link

KRCL Recruitment 2026 Eligibility Criteria

Interested candidates can check the post-wise eligibility criteria mentioned in the table below.