Australian University Offers ₹28.5 Lakh Scholarship for Indian Students

Australian University Scholarship: With the introduction of a new scholarship by the internationally recognized Macquarie University, prospective Indian students hoping to pursue higher education in Australia now have a huge chance. The Vice-Chancellor's International Scholarship, which is intended only for Indian students participating in undergraduate and graduate programs, was introduced by the institution.
Given that the scholarship is intended to significantly alleviate the financial burden of tuition costs, this effort is important news for individuals who aspire to study abroad. Macquarie University is actively attempting to make high-quality Australian education more accessible than ever before by providing substantial financial aid, which immediately lowers the main financial barrier for many overseas students.
The award supports high-achieving students from India to pursue their academic objectives in a prominent, internationally recognized university by recognizing their academic merit and potential. This scholarship should be seen by prospective students as a significant motivator, enabling them to concentrate on their studies and research while earning a worthwhile international degree. Macquarie University's dedication to drawing and developing elite talent from the Indian subcontinent is demonstrated by this focused financing.
How To Apply For The Australian University Scholarship?
- Check Course Eligibility: Make sure you are eligible for the undergraduate or graduate degree you have selected, excluding graduate certificates.
- Lodge Course Application: Use the Macquarie University portal to submit a comprehensive application for admission to the course of your choice.
- Get a Course Offer: Await and obtain a legitimate Letter of Offer to be admitted into the university's program of your choice.
- Fill Out Scholarship Application: Complete the online application for the Vice-Chancellor's International Scholarship.
- Meet Academic Deadlines: By the date indicated in your offer letter, accept your offer and pay the commencement fee.
- Automatic Consideration: The university will evaluate your eligibility on the basis of your presented documentation and academic merit.
Australian University Scholarship: How Much Will You Get?
With a total scholarship value of up to A$50,000, there is substantial tuition cost reduction. A$40,000 from the India Early Acceptance Scholarship and an extra A$10,000 from the Vice-Chancellor's Scholarship make up the total. The Vice-Chancellor's Scholarship and the India Early Acceptance Scholarship are two different scholarships that distribute this sum.
|
Scholarship Component
|
Amount (AUD)
|
Amount (Approx. INR)
|
India Early Acceptance Scholarship
|
A$40,000
|
≈ ₹2.28 Million
|
Vice-Chancellor's Scholarship
|
A$10,000
|
≈ ₹0.57 Million
|
Total Scholarship Value
|
Up to A$50,000
|
≈ ₹2.85 Million
Australian University Scholarship: Eligibility
The goal of the highly competitive, merit-based Macquarie University Vice-Chancellor's International Scholarship is to draw exceptional Indian students. High academic standards and certain enrollment requirements must be met in order to be eligible.
|
Criteria
|
Undergraduate Coursework
|
Postgraduate Coursework
|
General Requirements
|
Academic Merit
|
Minimum Australian Tertiary Admission Rank (ATAR) equivalent of 85.
|
Minimum Weighted Average Mark (WAM) equivalent of 65.
|
Citizen of India.
|
Enrollment Status
|
Full-time international student commencing an eligible undergraduate degree.
|
Full-time international student commencing an eligible postgraduate degree (excluding Graduate Certificates).
|
Must accept the Letter of Offer and pay the commencement fee by the deadline.
|
Program Condition
|
Must commence study in the session and year indicated in the scholarship offer letter.
|
Must commence study in the session and year indicated in the scholarship offer letter.
|
Must remain enrolled in each compulsory study period.
|
Sponsorship Status
|
Must not be a recipient of a full-tuition government scholarship, unless approved by Macquarie University.
|
Must not be a recipient of a full-tuition government scholarship, unless approved by Macquarie University.
|
Must satisfy the University’s academic and English Language Proficiency requirements.
Also Check:
-
University of Queensland Scholarships 2025 for Indian Students
-
-
NEET PG 2025 Rank-wise Seat Allotment: Check Branch-wise Expected Closing Ranks
-
10 College Degrees Losing Value, According to Harvard – Better Alternatives to Study
Also Read:
Top IIT Colleges That Offer Data Science Courses to Learn Online in 2025
Best Free AI Courses for Beginners in 2025
Best Pharmacy Colleges in India 2025 After 12th Offering High Job Placement
To stay updated on current trends, join the Jagran Josh Telegram Community!