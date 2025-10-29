Australian University Offers ₹28.5 Lakh Scholarship for Indian Students

Australian University Scholarship: With the introduction of a new scholarship by the internationally recognized Macquarie University, prospective Indian students hoping to pursue higher education in Australia now have a huge chance. The Vice-Chancellor's International Scholarship, which is intended only for Indian students participating in undergraduate and graduate programs, was introduced by the institution.

Given that the scholarship is intended to significantly alleviate the financial burden of tuition costs, this effort is important news for individuals who aspire to study abroad. Macquarie University is actively attempting to make high-quality Australian education more accessible than ever before by providing substantial financial aid, which immediately lowers the main financial barrier for many overseas students.