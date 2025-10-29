Rajasthan VDO Exam City Slip 2025 OUT

Australian University Offers ₹28.5 Lakh Scholarship for Indian Students

Siddhi Sharma
By Siddhi Sharma
Oct 29, 2025, 13:34 IST

Australian University Scholarship: The Vice-Chancellor's International Scholarship at Macquarie University provides tuition reduction to Indian students up to A$50,000 (₹28.5 Lakh). For UG/PG courses, eligibility is determined by merit (ATAR ≥85 or WAM ≥65). High-achieving students who swiftly accept their offer are rewarded through the application, which is related to course acceptance.  

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
Australian University Scholarship
Australian University Scholarship

Australian University Scholarship: With the introduction of a new scholarship by the internationally recognized Macquarie University, prospective Indian students hoping to pursue higher education in Australia now have a huge chance. The Vice-Chancellor's International Scholarship, which is intended only for Indian students participating in undergraduate and graduate programs, was introduced by the institution. 

Given that the scholarship is intended to significantly alleviate the financial burden of tuition costs, this effort is important news for individuals who aspire to study abroad. Macquarie University is actively attempting to make high-quality Australian education more accessible than ever before by providing substantial financial aid, which immediately lowers the main financial barrier for many overseas students.

The award supports high-achieving students from India to pursue their academic objectives in a prominent, internationally recognized university by recognizing their academic merit and potential. This scholarship should be seen by prospective students as a significant motivator, enabling them to concentrate on their studies and research while earning a worthwhile international degree. Macquarie University's dedication to drawing and developing elite talent from the Indian subcontinent is demonstrated by this focused financing.

How To Apply For The Australian University Scholarship?

  • Check Course Eligibility: Make sure you are eligible for the undergraduate or graduate degree you have selected, excluding graduate certificates.
  • Lodge Course Application: Use the Macquarie University portal to submit a comprehensive application for admission to the course of your choice.
  • Get a Course Offer: Await and obtain a legitimate Letter of Offer to be admitted into the university's program of your choice.
  • Fill Out Scholarship Application: Complete the online application for the Vice-Chancellor's International Scholarship.
  • Meet Academic Deadlines: By the date indicated in your offer letter, accept your offer and pay the commencement fee.
  • Automatic Consideration: The university will evaluate your eligibility on the basis of your presented documentation and academic merit.

Australian University Scholarship: How Much Will You Get?

With a total scholarship value of up to A$50,000, there is substantial tuition cost reduction. A$40,000 from the India Early Acceptance Scholarship and an extra A$10,000 from the Vice-Chancellor's Scholarship make up the total. The Vice-Chancellor's Scholarship and the India Early Acceptance Scholarship are two different scholarships that distribute this sum.

Scholarship Component

Amount (AUD)

Amount (Approx. INR)

India Early Acceptance Scholarship

A$40,000

≈ ₹2.28 Million

Vice-Chancellor's Scholarship

A$10,000

≈ ₹0.57 Million

Total Scholarship Value

Up to A$50,000

≈ ₹2.85 Million

Australian University Scholarship: Eligibility

The goal of the highly competitive, merit-based Macquarie University Vice-Chancellor's International Scholarship is to draw exceptional Indian students. High academic standards and certain enrollment requirements must be met in order to be eligible.

Criteria 

Undergraduate Coursework

Postgraduate Coursework

General Requirements

Academic Merit

Minimum Australian Tertiary Admission Rank (ATAR) equivalent of 85.

Minimum Weighted Average Mark (WAM) equivalent of 65.

Citizen of India.

Enrollment Status

Full-time international student commencing an eligible undergraduate degree.

Full-time international student commencing an eligible postgraduate degree (excluding Graduate Certificates).

Must accept the Letter of Offer and pay the commencement fee by the deadline.

Program Condition

Must commence study in the session and year indicated in the scholarship offer letter.

Must commence study in the session and year indicated in the scholarship offer letter.

Must remain enrolled in each compulsory study period.

Sponsorship Status

Must not be a recipient of a full-tuition government scholarship, unless approved by Macquarie University.

Must not be a recipient of a full-tuition government scholarship, unless approved by Macquarie University.

Must satisfy the University’s academic and English Language Proficiency requirements.

Get here latest updates and details about B.Tech Colleges, MBA Colleges, Law, Design, Mass Communication and Medical Colleges along with courses, fees, cut off and related entrance exams.

Trending