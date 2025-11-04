IIM Ahmedabad Achieves 100% Summer Placements for PGP 2027 Batch: Top Companies & Highlights

IIM Ahmedabad: With 100% placements, the Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIM-A) has successfully finished its summer placement process for the Post Graduate Programme (PGP) Class of 2027, upholding its perfect record. Companies were able to interact with students both online and in person thanks to the effective management of the entire process in a hybrid manner. Between October 28 and November 3, this important recruitment phase was held in three separate clusters. Top-tier recruiters from all major industries were drawn to the student body for the 2025–2026 school year.
Due to the high need for IIM-A talent in industries including consulting, finance, marketing, and general management, these organizations offered a wide variety of positions. Even in the face of shifting economic conditions, the structured, cluster-based strategy guaranteed an orderly and equitable selection process that resulted in the batch's full placement and highlighted the long-lasting prestige and high employability of an IIM-A degree. The ongoing attention from a wide range of recruiters supports IIM-A's standing as one of Asia's top management schools.
IIM Ahmedabad Summer Placements: Key Details
For the PGP Class of 2027 (for the 2025–2026 internship session), the Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIM-A) successfully completed 100% summer placements in three clusters from October 28 to November 3. Leading companies from all around the world and a variety of industries participated in the placement process.
|
Cluster
|
Major Sector & Cohorts
|
Top/Prominent Recruiters (Select List)
|
International Opportunities
|
Cluster 1
|
Consulting & Finance (Management Consulting, Investment Banking & Markets, PE/VC, Cards & Financial Advisory)
|
Consulting: McKinsey & Co, Boston Consulting Group (BCG), Accenture Strategy, Bain & Co, Kearney, Strategy &, Oliver Wyman.
|
Goldman Sachs (Hong Kong/Singapore), HSBC (Hong Kong), Strategy& (Middle East).
|
Finance: Goldman Sachs, Standard Chartered Bank, JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America, Barclays, Blackstone Group, Premji Invest, American Express.
|
Cluster 2
|
Consumer & Conglomerates (Consumer Goods, Conglomerates, Retail B2B & E-commerce, Pharmaceuticals & Health Care)
|
Conglomerates: Mahindra & Mahindra, TATA Administrative Services (TAS), Aditya Birla Group, JSW, Vedanta Limited.
|
Fast Retailing Co. Ltd. (International roles).
|
Consumer Goods: Procter & Gamble (P&G), ITC Limited, Hindustan Unilever Ltd. (HUL), AB InBev, Asian Paints, Nestle.
|
Retail/E-commerce: Amazon, Flipkart.
|
Cluster 3
|
Technology, Manufacturing & Emerging (Enterprise Technology, Core Manufacturing & Infrastructure, Niche Consulting, Banking & Insurance)
|
Enterprise Technology: Adobe, Apple (New Recruiter), Microsoft, Media.net, Salesforce.
|
Suzuki (Japan).
|
Core Manufacturing: Hero MotoCorp, Suzuki Japan, Tata Steel.
|
Niche Consulting: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS).
IIM Ahmedabad Summer Placements: Key Highlights
- Top Recruiters in Consulting (Overall): Accenture Strategy, Boston Consulting Group, McKinsey & Company, Bain & Company, and Kearney are the top recruiters in the consulting industry overall.
- Sector Dominance: Consulting continued to be the biggest sector, with Finance (Investment Banking, PE/VC) coming in second.
- New Recruiters: Apple, Eternal (Zomato Group), Haleon, JioStar, Jupiter Money, and Medtronic India Pvt Ltd were among the new companies that actively participated in the process, demonstrating the increasing sectoral diversification.
Also Check:
-
Odisha Increases PG Medical Seats by 62 Across Six Colleges to Boost Medical Education
-
What is the Difference Between Deemed vs Private Universities in India: Key Differences, Courses & Eligibility
-
NEET PG 2025 Rank-wise Seat Allotment: Check Branch-wise Expected Closing Ranks
-
10 College Degrees Losing Value, According to Harvard – Better Alternatives to Study
Also Read:
Top IIT Colleges That Offer Data Science Courses to Learn Online in 2025
Best Free AI Courses for Beginners in 2025
Best Pharmacy Colleges in India 2025 After 12th Offering High Job Placement
To stay updated on current trends, join the Jagran Josh Telegram Community!