IIM Ahmedabad Achieves 100% Summer Placements for PGP 2027 Batch: Top Companies & Highlights

IIM Ahmedabad: With 100% placements, the Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIM-A) has successfully finished its summer placement process for the Post Graduate Programme (PGP) Class of 2027, upholding its perfect record. Companies were able to interact with students both online and in person thanks to the effective management of the entire process in a hybrid manner. Between October 28 and November 3, this important recruitment phase was held in three separate clusters. Top-tier recruiters from all major industries were drawn to the student body for the 2025–2026 school year.

Due to the high need for IIM-A talent in industries including consulting, finance, marketing, and general management, these organizations offered a wide variety of positions. Even in the face of shifting economic conditions, the structured, cluster-based strategy guaranteed an orderly and equitable selection process that resulted in the batch's full placement and highlighted the long-lasting prestige and high employability of an IIM-A degree. The ongoing attention from a wide range of recruiters supports IIM-A's standing as one of Asia's top management schools.