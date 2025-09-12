IIM Indore and ACCA Partner to Advance Finance and Accounting Education in India

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Indore, has partnered with Strategic Educational Professionals Private Limited (SEPPL), which is established by the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA), to offer career opportunities and academic excellence in the field of Accounting and Finance Education in India.

The agreement between the institute and ACCA was signed by Professor Himanshu Rai, Director of IIM Indore and Mr. Prabhanshu Mittal, Head of Education Partner Relationships of India SEPPL (ACCA). This agreement between the institute and ACCA seeks to provide the students of IIM Indore with access to ACCA’s global professional development resources, industry-relevant accounting and financial capabilities, and advanced learning resources.

Through this collaboration, IIM Indore and ACCA will co-create routes to improve students' map competencies, design capacity-building programs, improve employability, and provide access to global job opportunities.

