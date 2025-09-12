IIM Indore and ACCA Partner to Advance Finance and Accounting Education in India

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Indore, has partnered with Strategic Educational Professionals Private Limited (SEPPL), which is established by the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA), to offer career opportunities and academic excellence in the field of Accounting and Finance Education in India.
The agreement between the institute and ACCA was signed by Professor Himanshu Rai, Director of IIM Indore and Mr. Prabhanshu Mittal, Head of Education Partner Relationships of India SEPPL (ACCA). This agreement between the institute and ACCA seeks to provide the students of IIM Indore with access to ACCA’s global professional development resources, industry-relevant accounting and financial capabilities, and advanced learning resources.
Through this collaboration, IIM Indore and ACCA will co-create routes to improve students' map competencies, design capacity-building programs, improve employability, and provide access to global job opportunities.
About IIM Indore and ACCA
IIM Indore:- The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Indore was founded in 1996 and has since been a leader in management education, collaborating with industry, the government, and PSUs. IIM Indore is supported and maintained by the Ministry of Education, Government of India, and is designated as an institute of national importance under the Indian Institutes of Management Act of 2017
ACCA:- The Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) was established in 1904 and has since been bringing down the hurdles to the profession of accounting. They offer cutting-edge qualifications, constant learning and insights which are recognised and admired by various recruiters. The ACCA offers skilled professionals with important business and finance skills, as well as ethical judgement.
