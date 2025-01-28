JEE Advanced 2025: List of Required Documents for College Dropouts in November 2024

On January 10, the Supreme Court directed the Joint Admission Board (JAB) to allow students who withdrew from their college courses between November 5 and November 18, 2024, to register for the JEE Advanced 2025 examination.

Following this notice, JAB has updated its checklist and published a new information brochure on the official JEE Advanced website, jeeadv.ac.in. Applicants who received the November 5 notification are required to submit specific documents to complete their registration process.

Also Check: List of IIIT Colleges in India: Courses Offered, Entrance Exams and Other Details