JEE Advanced 2025: List of Required Documents for College Dropouts in November 2024

On January 10, the Supreme Court directed the Joint Admission Board (JAB) to allow students who withdrew from their college courses between November 5 and November 18, 2024, to register for the JEE Advanced 2025 examination.
Following this notice, JAB has updated its checklist and published a new information brochure on the official JEE Advanced website, jeeadv.ac.in. Applicants who received the November 5 notification are required to submit specific documents to complete their registration process.
Documents Required For Registration
- Institution Letter: This letter, stamped and signed by the Head of the Institution (Dean/Principal/Director), follows the format outlined in the Form Withdrawn-Certificate.
Candidates above the age of 18 years must submit an affidavit on a non-judicial stamp paper of ₹10. This affidavit must be stamped and attested by a notary public and should adhere to the prescribed format. For candidates below the age of 18 years, the affidavit must be signed by a parent or legal guardian.
- Withdrawal Notice: An official document issued by the college, university, or institute signifying the withdrawal of an admitted candidate.
This opportunity is available to individuals who appeared for Class 12 board exams in 2023 and subsequently dropped out within the designated timeframe.
For detailed instructions and to ensure you meet all eligibility requirements, visit jeeadv.ac.in and review your documents carefully.
