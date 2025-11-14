UGC Urges Higher Education Institutes to Strengthen POSH Compliance Through NCW Programme

The UGC (University Grants Commission) has ordered all colleges and universities to follow the rules for preventing sexual harassment of women at work and on campus (called POSH). They must report how they are meeting these rules and actively take part in the NCW’s Campus Calling Program, which is a national effort to make campuses safer for women.
This order was issued because the NCW (National Commission for Women), working with an organization called Yuvamanthan, started a program. This program is designed to make sure all colleges and universities follow the POSH Act (the law against sexual harassment of women at work).
Colleges must submit their reports through the UGC SAKSHAM website. These reports need to include details about their Internal Complaints Committees (ICCs), what they are doing to raise awareness, how they handle complaints, and any difficulties they are having.
NCW to Launch 800 Programmes under UGC Initiative
The NCW (National Commission for Women) is planning to hold about 800 programs across India. These events will focus on better training, raising awareness, teaching people about the law, digital safety, and building leadership skills.
Institutions must select four campus ambassadors to champion gender equality. These ambassadors will organize events, run awareness campaigns, and lead discussions among students.
CCP: Guide to Participation
-
Register and nominate the student ambassadors online at www.yuvamanthan.org/NCW.
-
Ensure everyone can participate in the program's training.
-
Coordinate with the ICC so the program supports their current efforts in promoting gender equality.
-
Track participation and collect the necessary data.
-
Timely submission of NCW/Yuvamanthan activity reports.
Multiple engagement activities are offered by the initiative:
-
Online certification in gender sensitivity, equality, and POSH.
-
Interactive learning through Model United Nations, youth parliaments, hackathons, and quizzes.
-
Workshops conducted by legal professionals and advocates for gender rights.
Guidelines for Campus Calling Programme implementation:
-
Ensure the college fully complies with the rules of the POSH Act.
-
Strengthen the rules for promoting gender sensitivity.
-
Promote student-run activities designed to improve life on campus.
-
Run the CCP to improve knowledge about digital safety, mental health, cybersecurity, and the law.
-
Organize a national-level survey.
-
Carry out the plan within the institution and find areas that need work.
-
Organize activities that involve interaction, along with workshops and talks.
-
Conduct a training program for gender sensitivity ambassadors.
A UGC press note stated that this implementation plan is excellent because it takes a full approach to safety and gender sensitivity. It combines training, activities, leadership, and community effort.
