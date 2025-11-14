UGC Urges Higher Education Institutes to Strengthen POSH Compliance Through NCW Programme

The UGC (University Grants Commission) has ordered all colleges and universities to follow the rules for preventing sexual harassment of women at work and on campus (called POSH). They must report how they are meeting these rules and actively take part in the NCW’s Campus Calling Program, which is a national effort to make campuses safer for women.

This order was issued because the NCW (National Commission for Women), working with an organization called Yuvamanthan, started a program. This program is designed to make sure all colleges and universities follow the POSH Act (the law against sexual harassment of women at work).

Colleges must submit their reports through the UGC SAKSHAM website. These reports need to include details about their Internal Complaints Committees (ICCs), what they are doing to raise awareness, how they handle complaints, and any difficulties they are having.