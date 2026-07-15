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KCET 2026 Counselling LIVE: KEA Released Round 1 Final Allotment Result, Check Status Online at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

Sherin Tressa Tomy
By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Jul 16, 2026, 12:13 IST

KCET 2026 counselling round 1 final allotment result has been announced online on July 15, 2026. Candidates who have applied for the counselling round and submitted grievances on the provisional allotment can now visit the official website to download the final allotment result for round 1. Candidates must login with their CET number and date of birth to check the allotment status.

KCET 2026 Round 1 Final Allotment:
KCET 2026 Round 1 Final Allotment:

HIGHLIGHTS

  • KCET 2026 Round 1 Final Allotment Result issued online today, July 15, 2026
  • Candidates allotted seats need to report for the admission and document verification process
  • Schedule for reporting to allotted colleges based on ranks will be issued by KEA along with the round 1 final allotment result

KCET 2026 Round 1 Final Allotment: Karnataka Examination Authority has released the KCET 2026 counselling round 1 final allotment result today, July 15, 2026. The link for candidates to check their final allotment status for round 1 of admissions is now available on the official website. Candidates who have applied for the KCET 2026 first round of counselling can visit the official website to check the final allotment result for round 1. 

KCET Counselling 2026 round 1 provisional allotment result was issued on July 13, 2026. Students were given time until 5 PM on July 14, 2026, to submit any grievances related to the allotment. The objections raised will be taken into consideration before the final allotment result is issued. Students allotted seats in the final allotment must report to the respective colleges for document verification and admission process. 

KCET 2026 Round 1 Final Allotment Direct Link - Click Here

What After KCET 2026 Round 1 Counselling?

After the KCET 2026 round 1 final allotment result is announced, candidates allotted seats must report to the allotted colleges for admissions. Students must submit the requisite fee and documents for the document verification process. Candidates are advised to carry with them the originals and photocopies of all the required documents. The schedule for reporting to colleges for admissions will be provided soon. 

KCET Round 1 Counselling 2026: Documents Required for Admission

After the announcement of the round 1 final allotment result, students allotted seats are required to report to the allotted colleges for document verification and the admission process. When reporting for admissions, candidates must have the following documents ready with them.

  • KCET Application Form 
  • KCET Admit Card (Hall Ticket) 
  • SSLC / Class 10 Marks Card 
  • Qualifying exam academic record such as 2nd PUC / Class 12 Marks Card.
  • Study Certificates showing candidate has studied for a minimum of 7 years in Karnataka between Class 1 and Class 12. 
  • At least 4-6 copies matching the photo uploaded to the KEA application portal.
  • Caste / Income Certificate (Form ‘D’, ‘E’ or ‘F’) Issued by jurisdictional Tehsildar for SC, ST, and Category-I/OBC variants.
  • Document proving 10 full years of academic schooling in a designated rural area from Class 1 to Class 10 countersigned by the BEO.
  • Document proving 10 years of study in Kannada medium from Class 1 to Class 10, countersigned by the BEO.
  • NCC / Sports Certificates
  • Defence / Ex-Servicemen Certificate such as home address proof, service certificate, and identity card issued by the District Sainik Welfare and Resettlement Board.
  • Physically Disabled (PWD) Certificate such as Medical certificate issued by officially designated KEA Medical Board.
LIVE UPDATES
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  • Jul 16, 2026, 12:13 IST

    KCET 2026 Round 1 Allotment: Where to Check Final Allotment Result

    KCET 2026 counselling round 1 final allotment result is available on the official website of the Karnataka Examination Authority. Stuents can login with their CET number and date of birth to check their allotment status. 

  • Jul 16, 2026, 11:43 IST

    KCET 2026 Counselling Round 1 Allotment Result Released

    KEA has issued the KCET counselling 2026 round 1 final seat allotment result. Students who have applied for the Round 1 allotment can check their results using their credentials. Students allotted seats in the first round of counselling can select the appropriate choices and complete the reporting and verification process.

  • Jul 15, 2026, 20:17 IST

    KCET 2026 Counselling Round 1: Instructions and Guidelines

    After verifying the first round seat allotment results on the KEA Website, candidates can make decisions as detailed below

    There are four different choices given to candidates who have been allotted seats. The candidate should select any one CHOICE out of the four CHOICES that suits them

    But before selecting any CHOICE, candidates must read through the instructions and then select the appropriate CHOICE. If a candidate fails to exercise any of the following FOUR CHOICES within the stipulated date and time, then the seat allotted to such candidate stands cancelled automatically without any further notice in this regard and he/she will not be allowed to participate in further rounds

    To exercise the Choices, to download the Challan, to download the Seat Confirmation Slip or to make payment in the bank or to download the admission order from the college portal, the candidate need not visit KEA; these activities have to be executed by selecting the appropriate link on the KEA Website

    After the first round of seat allotment, by selecting the appropriate CHOICE, candidates can participate in the UGCET-2026 next round or can participate in the UGNEET-2026 counselling for admission to Medical / Dental / AYUSH courses as per their eligibility.

  • Jul 15, 2026, 20:09 IST

    KCET 2026 Round 1 Final Allotment: Schedule to Select Choices and Complete Admissions

    Candidates allotted seats in the KCET 2026 round 1 counselling must complete the choice selection, fee payment process and reporting to allotted colleges as per the courses. The schedule for the same is provided below.

    Sl. No. Courses for which seats were allotted in the first round Commencement of date to select Choices Payment of fees by Choice-1 and after payment downloading of Seat Confirmation Slip only by Choice-1 (during banking hours) Reporting at the Allotted college along with Seat Confirmation Slip by Choice-1 candidates
    01

    Engineering

    July 16, 2026 -11.00 am to July 20, 2026

    From 11.00 am on July 16, 2026 to July 21, 2026

    Up to 6.00 pm on July 22, 2026
    02

    Farm Science, Veterinary

    July 17, 2026 -11.00 am to July 20, 2026

    From 11.00 am on July 17, 2026 to July 22, 2026

    Up to 6.00 pm on July 23, 2026
    03

    Yoga & Naturopathy, BPT, BPO, AHS

    July 18, 2026 -11.00 am to July 21, 2026

    From 11.00 am on July 18, 2026 to July 22, 2026

    Up to 6.00 pm on July 23, 2026
    04

    B.Sc. (Nursing)

    July 19, 2026 -11.00 am to July 22, 2026

    From 11.00 am on July 19, 2026 to July 23, 2026

    Up to 6.00 pm on July 24, 2026
  • Jul 15, 2026, 20:03 IST

    KCET 2026 Counselling Round 1: Procedure After Final Allotment

    Before selecting any one of the four CHOICES, candidates are advised to read the description of each CHOICE, understand it thoroughly, discuss it with their parents, and then select the appropriate CHOICE

    Candidates are allowed to change the CHOICE selected within the last date. (Candidates are NOT allowed to change the CHOICE after selecting CHOICE-1 and paying the fee.)

  • Jul 15, 2026, 19:55 IST

    KCET 2026 Counselling Round 1 Final Allotment Result Out

    The KCET 2026 counselling round 1 final allotment result has been announced online. Candidates can login using their CET number and date of birth to download the allotment status.

  • Jul 15, 2026, 18:21 IST

    KCET Counselling 2026 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result: Website to Download Letter

    KCET 2026 counselling round 1 allotment result will be available online soon. The round 1 final allotment result will be declared anytime soon at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. Candidates must keep their login credentials ready with them to check the results online.

  • Jul 15, 2026, 17:42 IST

    KCET 2026 Counselling: Rank Wise Reporting Schedule

    The KCET 2026 Round 1 allotment result will be issued online. After the final allotment result is out, students who have been allotted seats must report to the colleges for admission. Then the schedule for reporting to colleges will be issued based on the rank scored. Rank wise reporting schedule will be available on the official website.

  • Jul 15, 2026, 17:13 IST

    KCET 2026 Counselling: Round 1 Final Allotment Result Online

    The window for students to check the KCET 2026 counselling round 1 final allotment result 2026 will be available on the official website soon. Students can check their individual allotment status and download the allotment letter through the login link provided. Students allotted seats asper their choices must report to the colleges for admissions with the necessary documents.

  • Jul 15, 2026, 16:47 IST

    KCET 2026 Counselling: Toppers List

    The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) announced the KCET 2026 results on June 6, 2026. The top 3 rak holders for various courses is given below

    StreamRank 1Rank 2Rank 3
    Engineering Tanisha Karthik Srajan BS Ninaad Vasisht
    Veterinary Science Nayana Gopi Amulya S Rithvik Kumar
    Agriculture, Sericulture & Food Science Ninaad Vasisht Anmol Prabhu Samay AS
    BSc Nursing Nayana Gopi  Amulya S Rithvik Kumar
    B Pharma Nayana Gopi  Amulya S Suchita M
    BNYS (Yoga & Naturopathy) Nayana Gopi  Amulya S Suchita M
    Pharm D Ninaad Vasisht Anmol Prabhu Samay AS
  • Jul 15, 2026, 15:48 IST

    KCET 2026 Counselling: Round 1 Final Allotment Result Today

    The KCET 2026 counselling round 1 provisional allotment result was issued on July 13, 2026. Candidates were given time until 5 PM on July 14, 2026 to submit any grievances regarding the allotment. After taking the grievances into consideration, it is likely that the final allotment result will be announced today, July 15, 2026. Students are advised to keep their login credentials ready with them to check the result and the allotment status.

  • Jul 15, 2026, 15:24 IST

    KCET Counselling 2026 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result: Where to Download Marksheets

    KCET 2026 counselling round 1 allotment result will be available online soon. The round 1 final allotment result will be declared anytime soon at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. Candidates must keep their login credentials ready with them to check the results online.

  • Jul 15, 2026, 14:40 IST

    KCET 2026 Counselling Result: Round 1 Final Allotment Soon

    The KCET 2026 counselling round 1 seat allotment result will be announced soon. The allotment result will be final after the grievances provided by the board. To download the allotment result students need to visit the website and enter the CET number and date of birth. 

  • Jul 15, 2026, 14:02 IST

    KCET 2026 Counselling: Rank Wise Reporting Schedule

    The KCET 2026 Round 1 allotment result will be issued online. After the final allotment result is out, students who have been allotted seats must report to the colleges for admission. Then the schedule for reporting to colleges will be issued based on the rank scored. Rank wise reporting schedule will be available on the official website.

  • Jul 15, 2026, 13:48 IST

    KCET 2026 Counselling: Round 1 Final Allotment Result Today

    The KCET 2026 counselling round 1 provisional allotment result was issued on July 13, 2026. Candidates were given time until 5 PM on July 14, 2026 to submit any grievances regarding the allotment. After taking the grievances into consideration, it is likely that the final allotment result will be announced today, July 15, 2026. Students are advised to keep their login credentials ready with them to check the result and the allotment status.

  • Jul 15, 2026, 13:19 IST

    KCET 2026 Counselling: Round 1 Final Allotment Result Anytime Soon

    The KCET 2026 counselling Round 1 final allotment result is expected online soon. Once released, candidates can download the allotment result and check their individual allotment status through the login window provided. Students must visit the official website cetonline.karnataka.gov.in and enter the CET Number and Date of Birth to check the results.

  • Jul 15, 2026, 12:27 IST

    KCET Counselling 2026 Round 1 Allotment: Is the Final Allotment Result Out?

    Karnataka Examination Authority is yet to announce the KCET counselling 2026 round 1 final allotment result. Candidates who have applied for admission in the first counselling round can visit the official website to download the allotment result. After the final allotment result is out, students allotted seats can report to the colleges for admissions with required documents.

  • Jul 15, 2026, 11:50 IST

    KCET Counselling 2026 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result: Where to Download Marksheets

    KCET 2026 counselling round 1 allotment result will be available online soon. The round 1 final allotment result will be declared anytime soon at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. Candidates must keep their login credentials ready with them to check the results online. 

  • Jul 15, 2026, 11:15 IST

    KCET Counselling 2026: Round 1 Final Allotment Result Link

    KEA is yet to announce the KCET 2026 round 1 final allotment result. The seat allotment is prepared based on the grievances submitted by candidates after the provisional allotment result is announced. Candidates are advised to keep their login credentials ready with them to check the result and download the allotment order.

  • Jul 15, 2026, 10:46 IST

    KCET 2026 Counselling: Final Allotment Result Shortly

    The final allotment result for round 1 of counselling for Karnataka UGCET 2026 is expected anytime soon. As per the notification, the link will be activated after 11 AM. Candidates awaiting the release of the allotment result are required to visit the official website to check the allotment status. 

  • Jul 15, 2026, 10:19 IST

    KCET 2026 Counselling: Documents Required for Admissions

    Candidates reporting for admissions based on the final allotment result must have the following documents with them.

    • KCET Application Form 

    • KCET Admit Card (Hall Ticket) 

    • SSLC / Class 10 Marks Card 

    • Qualifying exam academic record such as 2nd PUC / Class 12 Marks Card.

    • Study Certificates showing candidate has studied for a minimum of 7 years in Karnataka between Class 1 and Class 12. 

    • At least 4-6 copies matching the photo uploaded to the KEA application portal.

    • Caste / Income Certificate (Form ‘D’, ‘E’ or ‘F’) Issued by jurisdictional Tehsildar for SC, ST, and Category-I/OBC variants.

    • Document proving 10 full years of academic schooling in a designated rural area from Class 1 to Class 10 countersigned by the BEO.

    • Document proving 10 years of study in Kannada medium from Class 1 to Class 10, countersigned by the BEO.

    • NCC / Sports Certificates

    • Defence / Ex-Servicemen Certificate such as home address proof, service certificate, and identity card issued by the District Sainik Welfare and Resettlement Board.

    • Physically Disabled (PWD) Certificate such as Medical certificate issued by officially designated KEA Medical Board.

  • Jul 15, 2026, 09:32 IST

    KCET 2026 Counselling: When is Final Allotment Result Expected?

    The round 1 provisional allotment result was announced on July 13, 2026. Candidates were given time until July 14, 2026, to submit grievances on the provisional allotment. The submitted grievances are taken into consideration before the announcement of the final allotment result. Students must visit the official KEA website to check the allotment status for round 1.

  • Jul 15, 2026, 08:19 IST

    KCET 2026 Counselling: Round 1 Final Allotment Result Today

    The KCET 2026 counselling round 1 provisional allotment result was issued on July 13, 2026. Candidates were given time until 5 PM on July 14, 2026 to submit any grievances regarding the allotment. After taking the grievances into consideration, it is likely that the final allotment result will be announced today, July 15, 2026. Students are advised to keep their login credentials ready with them to check the result and the allotment status. 

  • Jul 15, 2026, 08:07 IST

    KCET 2026 Counselling: Will a Second Round of Counselling be Conducted?

    Karnataka Examinations Authority will conduct the next round of counselling based on the availability of vacant seats after the first round of counselling. Candidates allotted seats in the first round of allotment must report to the colleges with all required documents. After the reporting closes, the revised seat matrix will be issued. Based on the revised seat matrix candidates can apply for the second round of counselling. 

  • Jul 15, 2026, 07:56 IST

    KCET 2026 Counselling Final Allotment Round 1: Link to be Activated Soon

    KEA is expected to release the final allotment result for round 1 of counselling today, July 15, 2026. According to the schedule the result link will be activated after 11 AM on the official website. Students are advised to keep their login credentials ready with the to check their results. 

  • Jul 15, 2026, 07:43 IST

    KCET 2026 Counselling: Round 1 Final Allotment Result Time

    KCET 2026 round 1 final allotment result will be issued online today, July 15, 2026. Candidates who have applied for the admission round can check their final allotment status through the link on the official website. As per the schedule, the allotment result link will be activated after 11 AM. Candidates must keep their login credentials ready with them to check their allotment status. 

  • Jul 15, 2026, 07:28 IST

    KCET 2026 Counselling: Rank Wise Reporting Schedule

    The KCET 2026 Round 1 allotment result will be issued online. After the final allotment result is out, students who have been allotted seats must report to the colleges for admission. Then the schedule for reporting to colleges will be issued based on the rank scored. Rank wise reporting schedule will be available on the official website.

  • Jul 15, 2026, 07:16 IST

    KCET 2026 Counselling: Toppers List

    The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) announced the KCET 2026 results on June 6, 2026. The top 3 rak holders for various courses is given below

    StreamRank 1Rank 2Rank 3
    Engineering Tanisha Karthik Srajan BS Ninaad Vasisht
    Veterinary Science Nayana Gopi Amulya S Rithvik Kumar
    Agriculture, Sericulture & Food Science Ninaad Vasisht Anmol Prabhu Samay AS
    BSc Nursing Nayana Gopi  Amulya S Rithvik Kumar
    B Pharma Nayana Gopi  Amulya S Suchita M
    BNYS (Yoga & Naturopathy) Nayana Gopi  Amulya S Suchita M
    Pharm D Ninaad Vasisht Anmol Prabhu Samay AS
  • Jul 15, 2026, 07:03 IST

    KCET 2026 Counselling: Reporting Schedule Soon

    The KCET 2026 final allotment result for round 1 will be issued online shortly. After the allotment result is issued, KEA will also release the schedule for the reporting to the allotted colleges. Candidates allotted seats in the first round of counselling are required to report to the colleges for admission and document verification as per the schedule provided. 

  • Jul 15, 2026, 06:50 IST

    KCET 2026 Counselling Round 1 Final Allotment Result Today

    The KCET 2026 counselling round 1 final allotment result will be announced online soon. As per the official notification, the result will be declared after 11 AM on the official website. Candidates who have applied for the counselling rounds can check the allotment status through the login link provided. 

  • Jul 15, 2026, 06:39 IST

    KCET 2026 Counselling: Round 1 Final Allotment Online

    The KCET 2026 counselling round 1 final allotment result will be announced online. The login window for students check their allotment status will be available on the official website. Candidates must login with their CET number and date of birth to check their individual allotment status and report for admissions. Shortly after the reporting closes, the schedule for the second round of counselling for admissions to vacant seats will be conducted.

  • Jul 15, 2026, 06:24 IST

    KCET 2026 Counselling: Final Allotment for Round 1 after 11 AM

    According to the official schedule released, the KCET 2026 round 1 final allotment result will be issued after 11 AM on the official website. Candidates must visit the website of the Karnataka Examinations Authority and download the allotment status for admissions. The admissions will be conducted as per the schedule for various ranks. Candidates are required to report to the colleges for verification and admission as per the schedule issued. 

  • Jul 15, 2026, 06:11 IST

    KCET 2026 Counselling: Documents Required for Allotment

    The KCET 2026 counselling round 1 final allotment result will be announced online. Those allotted seats must report to the allotted colleges for document verification and admissions. Candidates must have the following documents ready with them for admissions

    • KCET Application Form 

    • KCET Admit Card (Hall Ticket) 

    • SSLC / Class 10 Marks Card 

    • Qualifying exam academic record such as 2nd PUC / Class 12 Marks Card.

    • Study Certificates showing candidate has studied for a minimum of 7 years in Karnataka between Class 1 and Class 12. 

    • At least 4-6 copies matching the photo uploaded to the KEA application portal.

    • Caste / Income Certificate (Form ‘D’, ‘E’ or ‘F’) Issued by jurisdictional Tehsildar for SC, ST, and Category-I/OBC variants.

    • Document proving 10 full years of academic schooling in a designated rural area from Class 1 to Class 10 countersigned by the BEO.

    • Document proving 10 years of study in Kannada medium from Class 1 to Class 10, countersigned by the BEO.

    • NCC / Sports Certificates

    • Defence / Ex-Servicemen Certificate such as home address proof, service certificate, and identity card issued by the District Sainik Welfare and Resettlement Board.

    • Physically Disabled (PWD) Certificate such as Medical certificate issued by officially designated KEA Medical Board.

  • Jul 15, 2026, 06:01 IST

    KCET 2026 Counselling: Round 1 Final Allotment Result Online

    The window for students to check the KCET 2026 counselling round 1 final allotment result 2026 will be available on the official website soon. Students can check their individual allotment status and download the allotment letter through the login link provided. Students allotted seats asper their choices must report to the colleges for admissions with the necessary documents. 

  • Jul 15, 2026, 05:58 IST

    KCET 2026 Counselling: Round 1 Provisional Allotment Result Out

    Earlier, on July 13, 2026, KEA issued the KCET round 1 provisional allotment results. Candidates were given time till 5 PM on July 14, 2026 to submit any grievances regarding the provisional allotment. The grievances submitted will be taken into consideration when issuing the final allotment result for round 1 of counselling. 

  • Jul 15, 2026, 05:56 IST

    KCET 2026 Counselling: Round 1 Final Allotment Result Today

    The KCET 2026 counselling round 1 final allotment result is expected today, July 15, 2026. Candidates who have submitted applications for the round 1 of counselling can check their final allotment status for the first round of counselling through the link on the official website. 

Sherin Tressa Tomy
Sherin Tressa Tomy

Assistant Manager - Editorial

Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking. 

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