KCET 2026 Counselling LIVE: KEA Released Round 1 Final Allotment Result, Check Status Online at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

KCET 2026 Round 1 Final Allotment: Karnataka Examination Authority has released the KCET 2026 counselling round 1 final allotment result today, July 15, 2026. The link for candidates to check their final allotment status for round 1 of admissions is now available on the official website. Candidates who have applied for the KCET 2026 first round of counselling can visit the official website to check the final allotment result for round 1.

KCET Counselling 2026 round 1 provisional allotment result was issued on July 13, 2026. Students were given time until 5 PM on July 14, 2026, to submit any grievances related to the allotment. The objections raised will be taken into consideration before the final allotment result is issued. Students allotted seats in the final allotment must report to the respective colleges for document verification and admission process.

KCET 2026 Round 1 Final Allotment Direct Link - Click Here

What After KCET 2026 Round 1 Counselling?

After the KCET 2026 round 1 final allotment result is announced, candidates allotted seats must report to the allotted colleges for admissions. Students must submit the requisite fee and documents for the document verification process. Candidates are advised to carry with them the originals and photocopies of all the required documents. The schedule for reporting to colleges for admissions will be provided soon.

KCET Round 1 Counselling 2026: Documents Required for Admission

After the announcement of the round 1 final allotment result, students allotted seats are required to report to the allotted colleges for document verification and the admission process. When reporting for admissions, candidates must have the following documents ready with them.