Anna University MTech, ME Admissions 2025 Open for GATE Qualified Candidates

Anna University, Tamil Nadu, is now accepting applications for its postgraduate programs: Master of Engineering (ME), Master of Technology (MTech), Master of Architecture (MArch), and Master of Planning (MPlan). Prospective students can apply using their Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2025 scores.
Also check: CSAS UG 2025: What is the Admission Process Step by Step?
To apply, candidates can fill out and submit their online applications through the official CEAP portal at ceap.annauniv.edu.
For current admissions, Anna University considers GATE scores from 2023, 2024, and 2025, allowing candidates to submit their best score from these past three years for ranking purposes.
Anna University application process
To register for MTech admission at Anna University, candidates can follow these steps on the CEAP portal.
-
Select 'New User' to begin the registration process.
Enter a valid email ID to use as your user ID.
Enter your name with initials at the end
Format your date of birth as DD/MM/YYYY.
Choose your gender from the available options.
Provide a valid mobile number to receive admission-related updates via SMS.
Select your GATE paper code relevant to your MTech course.
Set up a secure password.
Anna University GATE Admissions
Candidates with a GATE score can apply for admission to various institutions through CEAP 2025, including Anna University's departments and regional campuses, Annamalai University, government and government-aided engineering colleges, and central government-funded technical institutions affiliated with Anna University.
The CEAP 2025 registration fee is Rs 1,000 (plus 18% GST), with a concession of Rs 500 (plus 18% GST) for candidates from reserved categories.
Candidates should have scanned copies of their passport-sized photo and supporting documents before filling out the Anna University MTech application form.
Also check: Delhi University UG Admissions 2025: CSAS Phase 2 Registration Begins at Official Portal