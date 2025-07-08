Anna University MTech, ME Admissions 2025 Open for GATE Qualified Candidates

Anna University, Tamil Nadu, is now accepting applications for its postgraduate programs: Master of Engineering (ME), Master of Technology (MTech), Master of Architecture (MArch), and Master of Planning (MPlan). Prospective students can apply using their Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2025 scores.

To apply, candidates can fill out and submit their online applications through the official CEAP portal at ceap.annauniv.edu.

For current admissions, Anna University considers GATE scores from 2023, 2024, and 2025, allowing candidates to submit their best score from these past three years for ranking purposes.