Hotel Management Courses After 10th: Colleges, Admission Process, Fees and Other Details

Hotel management courses after Class 10th present an excellent career opportunity for students eager to enter the dynamic hospitality industry. These programs equip students with the essential knowledge and skills required for diverse roles in the sector, such as food and beverage services, front office operations, housekeeping, and event management. With the hospitality industry booming in India and worldwide, pursuing a career in hotel management immediately after completing 10th grade can kickstart an exciting and in-demand career. You've got a variety of options too, from diploma programs to degree courses, so you can pick what best fits your ambitions and interests.

List of hotel management courses after 10th with fees Here is a table outlining different hotel management courses after 10th, along with their estimated fees:

Course Name Duration Fees (approx.) Diploma in Hotel Management 1-2 years INR 30,000 - 2,00,000 per year Bachelor of Hotel Management (BHM) 3-4 years INR 50,000 - 3,00,000 per year Bachelor of Science in Hospitality & Hotel Management 3 years INR 1,00,000 - 3,50,000 per year Certificate in Hotel Management 6 months - 1 year INR 15,000 - 1,00,000 per year Diploma in Food & Beverage Services 1 year INR 25,000 - 1,00,000 Diploma in Culinary Arts 1-2 years INR 50,000 - 1,50,000 Hotel Management Course after 10th: Admission Process The admission process for hotel management courses after Class 10 varies by college and the specific course a candidate wishes to pursue.

Eligibility Criteria: A Class 10 certificate from a recognized board is required.

The minimum age requirement is typically between 17 and 19 years.

Certain courses may have a minimum percentage requirement in Class 10 (e.g., 50% or higher). Application Process: Students must complete the application form, either online or offline, for the desired course.

The application form may ask for information such as personal details, academic history, and exam scores. Entrance Exam and Interview: Admission to diploma or certificate-level hotel management courses is primarily based on merit.

Candidates can take the NCHMCT JEE or MAH HM CET exams after completing their 12th. However, admission to hotel management courses after 10th does not require an entrance exam.

Candidates must submit their Class 10 examination certificate to secure admission.

Candidates who have taken the Class 10 exam and are awaiting their results are also eligible to apply. Fee Payment and Final Enrollment: After admission, students are required to pay the course fee and complete the enrollment formalities.

Certain institutes provide scholarships or financial assistance based on merit or financial need. Hotel Management Course after 10th: Diploma Courses The Diploma in Hotel Management is a sought-after course for students looking to start a career in the hospitality industry after completing their 10th grade. This program offers a strong foundation in key areas of hotel management, equipping students for diverse roles in the hotel, tourism, and hospitality industries.

Key Features of the Diploma in Hotel Management: Duration: Typically 1 to 2 years

Eligibility: Completion of Class 10th from a recognized board

Mode of Study: Full-time (may vary by institute) Core Subjects Covered: Food & Beverage Service

Housekeeping

Front Office Operations

Culinary Arts

Sales & Marketing

Hotel Accounting & Financial Management

Tourism & Event Management

Hotel Law & Ethics

Communication & Interpersonal Skills Career Opportunities After Completing Diploma in Hotel Management: Hotel Front Desk Operations

Food & Beverage Manager

Housekeeping Supervisor

Culinary Artist

Event Manager

Guest Relations Executive

Sales & Marketing Executive Fees: The course fees typically range from INR 30,000 to INR 2,00,000 per year, depending on the institute and its facilities. The Diploma in Hotel Management provides students with the practical skills and knowledge needed for entry-level management positions in the fast-paced hospitality industry.