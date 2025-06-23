Hotel Management Courses After 10th: Colleges, Admission Process, Fees and Other Details

Hotel management courses after Class 10th present an excellent career opportunity for students eager to enter the dynamic hospitality industry. These programs equip students with the essential knowledge and skills required for diverse roles in the sector, such as food and beverage services, front office operations, housekeeping, and event management.
With the hospitality industry booming in India and worldwide, pursuing a career in hotel management immediately after completing 10th grade can kickstart an exciting and in-demand career. You've got a variety of options too, from diploma programs to degree courses, so you can pick what best fits your ambitions and interests.
List of hotel management courses after 10th with fees
Here is a table outlining different hotel management courses after 10th, along with their estimated fees:
|
Course Name
|
Duration
|
Fees (approx.)
|
Diploma in Hotel Management
|
1-2 years
|
INR 30,000 - 2,00,000 per year
|
Bachelor of Hotel Management (BHM)
|
3-4 years
|
INR 50,000 - 3,00,000 per year
|
Bachelor of Science in Hospitality & Hotel Management
|
3 years
|
INR 1,00,000 - 3,50,000 per year
|
Certificate in Hotel Management
|
6 months - 1 year
|
INR 15,000 - 1,00,000 per year
|
Diploma in Food & Beverage Services
|
1 year
|
INR 25,000 - 1,00,000
|
Diploma in Culinary Arts
|
1-2 years
|
INR 50,000 - 1,50,000
Hotel Management Course after 10th: Admission Process
The admission process for hotel management courses after Class 10 varies by college and the specific course a candidate wishes to pursue.
- Eligibility Criteria:
- A Class 10 certificate from a recognized board is required.
- The minimum age requirement is typically between 17 and 19 years.
- Certain courses may have a minimum percentage requirement in Class 10 (e.g., 50% or higher).
- Application Process:
- Students must complete the application form, either online or offline, for the desired course.
- The application form may ask for information such as personal details, academic history, and exam scores.
- Entrance Exam and Interview:
- Admission to diploma or certificate-level hotel management courses is primarily based on merit.
- Candidates can take the NCHMCT JEE or MAH HM CET exams after completing their 12th. However, admission to hotel management courses after 10th does not require an entrance exam.
- Candidates must submit their Class 10 examination certificate to secure admission.
- Candidates who have taken the Class 10 exam and are awaiting their results are also eligible to apply.
- Fee Payment and Final Enrollment:
- After admission, students are required to pay the course fee and complete the enrollment formalities.
- Certain institutes provide scholarships or financial assistance based on merit or financial need.
Hotel Management Course after 10th: Diploma Courses
The Diploma in Hotel Management is a sought-after course for students looking to start a career in the hospitality industry after completing their 10th grade. This program offers a strong foundation in key areas of hotel management, equipping students for diverse roles in the hotel, tourism, and hospitality industries.
Key Features of the Diploma in Hotel Management:
- Duration: Typically 1 to 2 years
- Eligibility: Completion of Class 10th from a recognized board
- Mode of Study: Full-time (may vary by institute)
Core Subjects Covered:
- Food & Beverage Service
- Housekeeping
- Front Office Operations
- Culinary Arts
- Sales & Marketing
- Hotel Accounting & Financial Management
- Tourism & Event Management
- Hotel Law & Ethics
- Communication & Interpersonal Skills
Career Opportunities After Completing Diploma in Hotel Management:
- Hotel Front Desk Operations
- Food & Beverage Manager
- Housekeeping Supervisor
- Culinary Artist
- Event Manager
- Guest Relations Executive
- Sales & Marketing Executive
Fees: The course fees typically range from INR 30,000 to INR 2,00,000 per year, depending on the institute and its facilities. The Diploma in Hotel Management provides students with the practical skills and knowledge needed for entry-level management positions in the fast-paced hospitality industry.
Career Opportunity After Hotel Management Course After 10th
A Hotel Management course after 10th offers a diverse range of career opportunities within the hospitality industry. Graduates with a diploma or degree in hotel management can pursue roles in sectors like hotels, resorts, restaurants, event management, and tourism. Below are some popular career options:
Hotel Manager: In charge of managing the day-to-day operations of a hotel, ensuring guest satisfaction, supervising staff, and maintaining profitability.
Food and Beverage Manager: Oversees food and beverage services in hotels and restaurants, ensuring top-quality standards, excellent service, and strict hygiene practices.
Front Office Manager: Oversees the reception desk, check-in/check-out procedures, and guest services, ensuring smooth and efficient operations.
Housekeeping Manager: Responsible for maintaining cleanliness and supervising housekeeping staff, ensuring that rooms and public areas adhere to hygiene standards.
Culinary Arts / Chef: Work as chefs, kitchen supervisors, or culinary specialists in hotels, restaurants, and catering services. They can also choose to open their own restaurant.
Event Manager: Responsible for planning and organizing events, conferences, and meetings at hotels, resorts, and other venues.
Guest Relations Executive: Ensures a positive guest experience by addressing their needs, handling complaints, and maintaining high levels of guest satisfaction.
Sales & Marketing Executive: Responsible for promoting the hotel or resort, managing marketing campaigns, sales strategies, and client relations.
Tourism & Travel Coordinator: Works in the travel and tourism industry, helping clients with travel bookings, itineraries, and hotel reservations.
Restaurant Manager: In charge of overseeing restaurant operations, ensuring high-quality service, and managing staff.
Cruise Ship Hospitality Manager: Oversees operations on cruise ships, including guest services, entertainment, and catering.
Casino Hotel Management: Manages hospitality services within casinos, requiring specialized skills in customer service and event management.
Hospitality Consultant: Provides guidance to businesses on enhancing service quality, customer satisfaction, and operational efficiency in the hospitality industry.
Entrepreneur: Start and manage your own restaurant, catering service, or event management business.
Skills Required:
- Strong communication and interpersonal skills
- Leadership and management abilities
- Problem-solving and analytical thinking
- Proficiency in hospitality software and systems
- Creativity and attention to detail
As the tourism and hospitality industry continues to grow, the demand for skilled professionals remains strong, providing excellent job opportunities both in India and internationally.
