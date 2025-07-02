Intelligent Product Development Certificate Program by IIIT Delhi: Check Eligibility and Fee Structure

The Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology Delhi was established to do research and development, provide educational programs, and award degrees. The institute provides degrees in six academic disciplines: human-centered design, computer science and engineering, electronics and communication engineering, mathematics, social science, humanities, and computational biology.
The Centre for Intelligent Product Development (CIPD) is a cutting-edge initiative that focuses on self-invented products. The Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology in Delhi recently introduced a new certificate program, Intelligent Product Development. The Intelligent Product Development Certificate Program strives to address this gap by developing skills and accelerating industry innovation.
Intelligent Product Development Certificate Program Key Highlights
This newly launched program aims to close the skills gap in India's electronics product industry by providing hands-on training in areas such as Ideation, Product Conceptualization, Product Design, Design Thinking, Embedded Hardware, Embedded Systems, Design for Manufacturing, Schematics Designs, Design for Test, PCB Fabrication, PCB Layout, PCB Assembly, Embedded Software, Enclosure Design, and Production Readiness.
Some of the important registration dates for the students who wish to apply for this newly launched program are as follows:-
- Registration for this program opened on April 4, 2025.
- Registration for the program was concluded on April 28, 2025.
- On May 1, 2025, the shortlisted candidates' list will be made public.
- The interview for admission to this program will be conducted between May 10-12, 2025.
- The announcement of results will be made on May 15, 2025.
- The document verification will be conducted on May 22, 2025.
- The last date for the submission of fees is June 1, 2025.
- The program commenced on June 23, 2025.
Framework of the Intelligent Product Development Program of IIIT Delhi
The newly created Intelligent Product creation Certificate program at the Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology in Delhi is designed to be a 24-week course that teaches learners to many areas of product creation.
Below is the list of the framework of the newly launched intelligent product development certificate program by the IIIT Delhi:-
|
IIIT Delhi's Intelligent Product Development Program Fee Structure
The Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology has also provided the fee structure of the newly launched certificate program, Intelligent Product Development. Applicants wishing to apply for this program have to pay a fee of INR 800.
The total program fee taken by the institute is INR 1,25,000, which can either be paid in advance or can be paid in instalments. A detailed breakdown of the fee structure of the program is given below:-
Instalment Payment:-
|
Particulars
|
Fees
|
Timeline
|
Instalment- 1
|
INR 75,000
|
On or before June 1, 2025 (3 weeks before the commencement of the program)
|
Instalment- 2
|
INR 35,000
|
On or before July 21, 2025 (within 5 weeks after the commencement of the program)
|
Instalment- 3
|
INR 15,000
|
On or before September 15, 2025 (within 13 weeks after the commencement of the program)
(For detailed information, applicants are advised to check the official website.)
Eligibility Criteria of the Intelligent Product Development Program of IIIT Delhi
The Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology, Delhi, has also provided a set of eligibility criteria for the applicants to be eligible for the newly launched program. The Intelligent Product Development Program- Certificate Program is developed for the applicants as follows:-
- A candidate who is pursuing the final year of engineering and a diploma student of mechanical, computer science and allied branches and electronics stream.
- A candidate who has recently graduated wants to improve their employability and upskill.
- A candidate who is an entrepreneur and has a startup in the hardware industry is looking for advice on product development and sales.
- A candidate who is a specialist and is seeking specialised instructions in electronics design and embedded systems.
