Government Medical Colleges Accepting Low NEET Score: MBBS is one of the most popular undergraduate courses after class 12. A majority of the students appearing in their class 12 board exams appear for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Exam (NEET-UG). NEET is the qualifying exam for students to apply to medical colleges in the country. With over 20 lakh students appearing for approximately 91,000 seats offered in medical colleges across the country the probability of everyone getting into a medical college for the MBBS programme is low. Not all students appearing for the NEET exams can secure the desired rank to get into a government medical college which is considered a popular choice among students. Under such circumstances, every aspirant tries to find out about government colleges in the country accepting low NEET 2024 scores for admissions.

What are the NEET Minimum Qualifying Marks? According to the details provided, students from the general category must secure a minimum of 138 marks in their NEET Exam to qualify for admission. Students from the SC/ ST/ OBC category must score a minimum of 108 marks to qualify for admission. Students from the general PwD category must score anything between 137 to 122 to qualify while students from SC/ST/OBC- PwD must score between 121 to 108 marks to qualify for the NEET Exams and secure admission to medical colleges.

Medical Colleges Accepting Low NEET Scores Admission Criteria The admission process for MBBS programs in government colleges remains the same as in previous years. Students must first qualify the NEET UG exam to be eligible for the counselling process. Only those who pass the exam can proceed with the subsequent steps of admission, ensuring that all candidates meet the required academic standards. Candidates can apply for the counselling and allotment process through the applications available on the official website of the Medical Counselling Committee. Students will be allotted admissions based on the choices entered and the availability of seats if seats in the three allotment rounds and the stray vacancy rounds conducted for admissions to vacant seats under different categories.

List of Medical Colleges in India Accepting Low NEET Scores It is not possible for every student appearing for the NEET to score the required marks to meet the NEET cutoff of the top government medical colleges. Candidates may have secured the minimum qualifying rank or just above the minimum qualifying rank in their NEET UG exams. Such candidates are also eligible to apply for admission to government medical colleges. Candidates should prepare a list of government medical colleges across the country that accept lower NEET scores for MBBS admissions. This will help them identify potential options based on their scores. Being informed about such colleges is crucial for making well-planned decisions.