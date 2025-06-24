List of Top 10 Kerala Colleges and Universities as per Official KIRF Rankings

KIRF: The Kerala Institutional Ranking Framework (KIRF) evaluates higher education institutions in the state based on five established parameters:

Teaching, Learning & Resources (TLR)

Knowledge Dissemination and Research Excellence (KDRE)

Graduation Outcome (GO)

Outreach and Inclusivity (OI)

Scientific Temper and Secular Outlook (STSO)

Kerala has taken a significant step towards enhancing higher education by implementing a ranking system for its institutions, with the goal of fostering academic superiority.

The Kerala Ranking 2024, recently announced by Higher Education Minister R Bindu, is designed to help students select institutions based on the quality of education they offer. This marks the first time an Indian state has implemented such a comprehensive ranking system for its higher education institutions.

The Kerala Institutional Ranking Framework (KIRF) has been designed based on the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF), with the inclusion of state-specific criteria. A dedicated portal (www.kirf.kshec.org) has also been launched to streamline the ranking process.

449 higher education institutions, including universities and colleges from various disciplines, participated in this year's rankings. Of the 29 nursing colleges in Kerala, only the Government Nursing College in Thiruvananthapuram achieved a ranking.

