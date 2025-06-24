List of Top 10 Kerala Colleges and Universities as per Official KIRF Rankings

KIRF: The Kerala Institutional Ranking Framework (KIRF) evaluates higher education institutions in the state based on five established parameters:
- Teaching, Learning & Resources (TLR)
- Knowledge Dissemination and Research Excellence (KDRE)
- Graduation Outcome (GO)
- Outreach and Inclusivity (OI)
- Scientific Temper and Secular Outlook (STSO)
Kerala has taken a significant step towards enhancing higher education by implementing a ranking system for its institutions, with the goal of fostering academic superiority.
The Kerala Ranking 2024, recently announced by Higher Education Minister R Bindu, is designed to help students select institutions based on the quality of education they offer. This marks the first time an Indian state has implemented such a comprehensive ranking system for its higher education institutions.
The Kerala Institutional Ranking Framework (KIRF) has been designed based on the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF), with the inclusion of state-specific criteria. A dedicated portal (www.kirf.kshec.org) has also been launched to streamline the ranking process.
449 higher education institutions, including universities and colleges from various disciplines, participated in this year's rankings. Of the 29 nursing colleges in Kerala, only the Government Nursing College in Thiruvananthapuram achieved a ranking.
Top Engineering Colleges in Kerala
The top engineering colleges in Kerala offer excellent academic programs, state-of-the-art facilities, and outstanding placement opportunities for aspiring engineers. Given below is a list of top engineering colleges in Kerala:
|
S.No
|
Colleges
|
1
|
2
|
3
|
TKM Engineering College, Kollam
|
4
|
5
|
6
|
7
|
8
|
9
|
10
|
St. Joseph’s College of Engineering and Technology, Pala
Top 10 Universities in Kerala
Explore the top 10 universities, renowned for their academic excellence, research contributions, and world-class facilities, offering a wide range of courses for students.
|
S.No
|
Colleges
|
1
|
2
|
3
|
4
|
5
|
6
|
7
|
8
|
9
|
Sri Sankaracharya Sanskrit University
|
10
Top 10 Science and Arts Colleges in Kerala
The science and arts colleges are known for their academic excellence, diverse programs, and strong faculty, providing students with a solid foundation in both fields. Given below is a list of top 10 science and arts colleges in Kerala:
|
S.No
|
Colleges
|
1
|
2
|
3
|
4
|
St. Joseph’s College, Kozhikode
|
5
|
6
|
7
|
St. Joseph’s College, Irinjalakuda
|
8
|
MA College, Kothamangalam
|
9
|
10
|
Maharaja’s College, Ernakulam
Top 10 Colleges for Teacher Education in Kerala
Explore the top colleges for teacher education, offering comprehensive programs, experienced faculty, and excellent training to prepare future educators for success in the classroom.
|
S No.
|
Colleges
|
1
|
2
|
3
|
PKM College of Education, Kannur
|
4
|
St. Joseph’s College of Teacher Education for Women, Ernakulam
|
5
|
6
|
7
|
8
|
9
|
10
|
National College for Teacher Education, Ernakulam
Top Agricultural and Allied Colleges in Kerala
Discover the top agricultural and allied colleges, offering specialised programs in agriculture, horticulture, and related fields, equipped with modern facilities and expert faculty to shape future agricultural professionals.
|
S.No
|
Colleges
|
1
|
Veterinary and Animal Sciences College, Pookode, Wayanad
|
2
|
Veterinary and Animal Sciences College, Mannuthy
|
3
|
College of Forestry, Thrissur
|
4
|
Agriculture College, Vellayani
|
5
|
Agriculture College, Vellanikkara
