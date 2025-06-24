MBA from IIT Colleges 2025: CAT Cut Offs, Fees, Admission and Selection Procedures

MBA from IITs 2025
MBA programs offered by the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) are highly sought after by management aspirants. Many candidates prefer pursuing an MBA from IITs over newer IIMs or other top MBA institutions due to the IITs' strong performance in MBA rankings, placement records, and Return on Investment (ROI). Additionally, the relatively low fees and modest CAT cut-offs make IITs an attractive option compared to renowned private B-Schools.
- Among the 23 IITs, seven offer various MBA programs through their respective Departments of Management Studies. All of these seven IITs are ranked within the top 50 MBA institutions in India. Notably, IIT Kharagpur, IIT Delhi, and IIT Bombay are ranked among the top 10 in the NIRF-MHRD rankings of the best MBA institutes in India, while the remaining four IITs are placed within the top 50.
- The application process for the 2025 MBA batch at IITs will commence in January 2025, with interview shortlists likely to be released in February 2024. Admission to MBA programs at IITs primarily depends on your CAT score, making a high score in the exam essential for securing a spot.
- The interview rounds for the MBA 2025 batch will take place in April 2025. The shortlist status for IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, IIT Chennai, IIT Kanpur, and IIT Kharagpur will be available on their respective institute websites.
- Although the MBA admission process is the same across these IITs, the courses, fees, and placements vary. This article provides comprehensive information about pursuing an MBA at IITs, including important dates, selection process, eligibility criteria, fees, rankings, and the latest placement data.
An MBA from IITs offers a unique opportunity to study at some of India's top technical institutes, combining a strong management curriculum with cutting-edge specialisations. This program attracts students from diverse backgrounds and provides excellent placement opportunities, high ROI, and access to a vast alumni network.
- The CAT percentile required for admission to IITs is significantly lower compared to that for IIMs and other top MBA colleges in India.
- The IITs offer specialised and emerging MBA programs, such as Business Analytics (IIT-ISM Dhanbad) and MBA in Telecom (IIT Delhi).
- The average fees for MBA programs at IITs are under INR 10 lakh, with payment made in semester-wise instalments. Scholarships and education loans are also available to students.
- The average salary offered to graduates from these institutes is INR 13 lakh per annum. Given that the gap between the fees and the average salary from campus placements is minimal, the return on investment (ROI) for the MBA degree is considered excellent.
Eligibility Criteria and Selection Process for MBA at IITs 2025
Among these seven institutes, only three – IIT Delhi, IIT Madras, and IIT Kharagpur – admit students from non-engineering backgrounds for their MBA programs, while the others accept applicants with Engineering, Science, or Commerce backgrounds. Below are the eligibility criteria and selection process for IIT MBA courses:
|
MBA from IIT
|
Eligibility Criteria
|
Selection Process
|
IIT Delhi MBA
|
MBA
Bachelor's degree with minimum 60% aggregate (6.00 CGPA on a 10-point scale) for General category candidates
Minimum 55% aggregate for SC/ST candidates (5.5 CGPA on a 10-point scale)
MBA-Telecom
Bachelor’s degree in Engineering/ Technology/ Architecture/ Pharmacy/ Agriculture Engineering
or
Bachelor’s degree in Physical/Chemical/Mathematical Sciences like Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, Statistics, Computer Application, Electronic Science, Environmental Science, Operations Research, Computational/Information Science, Agriculture or Bachelor’s Degree in Commerce/ Economics/CA/ICWA
Minimum 60% aggregate (6.00 CGPA on a 10-point scale) for General candidates & 55% aggregate for SC/ST candidates (5.5 CGPA on a 10-point scale)
|
Written Aptitude Test and Personal Interview
|
IIT Bombay MBA
|
A four-year bachelor’s or master’s degree with minimum 60% aggregate (55% in case of SC/ST category) or a minimum CGPA of 6.5 (6 for SC/ST category) out of 10
or
CA/ICWA with bachelor’s degree minimum 60% aggregate (55% in case of candidates belonging to SC/ST category) or a minimum CPI of 6.5 (6 in case of candidates belonging to SC/ST category) out of 10
|
Written Ability Test and Personal Interview
|
IIT Kharagpur MBA
|
Bachelor’s degree of minimum 4-year duration in Engineering,
Technology, Pharmacy, Medicine, or similar disciplines
Master’s degree in Science/Economics/Commerce (with Mathematics or
Statistics at Bachelor’s level)
Minimum 60% aggregate or CGPA of 6.5 on a 10-point scale for GE/NC-OBC candidates
Minimum 55% aggregate or CGPA of 6.0 on a 10-point scale for SC/ST/PwD candidates
|
Written Aptitude Test and Personal Interview
|
IIT Roorkee MBA
|
Bachelor’s degree in any discipline of Engineering or Technology
or
Master’s degree in any discipline
|
Written Aptitude Test and Personal Interview
|
IIT Madras MBA
|
Graduate with minimum 60% aggregate (General category)
Graduate with minimum 55% aggregate (SC/ST/PwD)
|
Written Ability Test and Personal Interview
|
IIT Kanpur MBA
|
BTech, BSc Engineering, BE or B Arch, BSc with Maths, MSc with Maths, MA in Economics with Maths
Minimum 65% aggregate (CGPA 6.5 on a 10-point scale) for General category & minimum 55% aggregate (CGPA 5.5 on a 10-point scale) for SC/ST category students
|
Group Discussion and Personal Interview
|
IIT-ISM Dhanbad MBA
|
Bachelor’s degree with minimum 60% aggregate or CGPA of 6.5 out of 10 (General category) and minimum 55% aggregate or CGPA of 6.0 for SC/ST/PD
|
Written Ability Test and Personal Interview
|
Bachelor’s degree with minimum 60% aggregate or CGPA of 6.0 out of 10 (General category) and minimum 55% aggregate or CGPA of 5.5 for SC/ST/PD
|
Candidates have to send a recorded video clipping of their introduction with:
Why you want to join MBA programme at SME, IIT Jodhpur?
Tell us about any incident where you have shown leadership / empathy / team skills
