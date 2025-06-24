MBA from IIT Colleges 2025: CAT Cut Offs, Fees, Admission and Selection Procedures

Among the 23 IITs, seven offer various MBA programs through their respective Departments of Management Studies. All of these seven IITs are ranked within the top 50 MBA institutions in India. Notably,

IIT Kharagpur

,

IIT Delhi

, and

IIT Bombay

are ranked among the top 10 in the NIRF-MHRD rankings of the best MBA institutes in India, while the remaining four IITs are placed within the top 50.