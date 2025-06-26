Agniveer Result 2025 Latest Updates

Top MBA Colleges Accepting SNAP Score other than Symbiosis in 2025

Discover leading MBA programs in India that accept SNAP scores for 2025 admissions, excluding Symbiosis. This guide covers eligibility, the admission process, and other key details for top management institutes.

Himani Chopra
By Himani Chopra
Jun 26, 2025, 16:07 IST

There are about 15+ MBA colleges in India that accept SNAP scores in India other than Symbiosis. SNAP is one of the most widely recognised entrance exams for top MBA colleges in India. LM Thapar School of Management, GRV Business Management Academy, Sparsh Global Business School, SOIM : School Of Innovation and Management, DY Patil University School of Management, etc. are some of the top MBA colleges accepting SNAP scores in India.

MBA Colleges Accepting SNAP Scores in India other than Symbiosis: Highlights 2024

The Master of Business Administration (MBA) is a postgraduate program designed to develop top-tier business and management expertise. Through this program, you'll gain the skills needed for impactful leadership roles, with a strong emphasis on refining your analytical, critical thinking, and decision-making process. It also significantly improves your ability to communicate effectively and collaborate within teams.

The key highlights of the top MBA colleges in India that accept SNAP scores other than Symbiosis are outlined below:

Parameters
Statistics
No. of MBA Colleges
15+
Annual Fees
INR < 1 lakh: 2 colleges
INR 2-3 lakh: 1 college
INR 3-5 lakh: 2 colleges
INR > 5 lakh: 31 Colleges
Top Specialisations
Finance, Human Resources, Sales and Marketing, International Business, etc
Accepted Entrance Exam
SNAP

MBA Colleges in India Accepting SNAP Scores, Check Admission Criteria 

The general eligibility criteria for MBA admission in India, based on SNAP acceptance, are listed below:

  • Candidates must possess a bachelor's degree or an equivalent qualification from a recognised university/institution with a minimum of 50% aggregate marks.
  • MBA colleges in India accept scores from national-level entrance exams like SNAP. Candidates must achieve the minimum cutoff scores specified by the individual colleges.
College Names
Total Tuition Fee
 
INR 16 lakh
INR 8 lakh – INR 9 lakh
SOIM : School Of Innovation and Management
INR 9.85 L
 
INR 2.9 L
Lal Bahadur Shastri Institute of Technology and Management
INR 78,000
 
INR 10.19 L
GITAM School of Business, Visakhapatnam
 
INR 10.19 L
GITAM School of Business, Bengaluru
INR 7.93 L
INR 78,000
DES Pune University
INR 5 L
INR 6.75 L
Anjaneya University
  
INR 3.45 L
Nuovos, Ajeenkya D Y Patil University
INR 8 L - INR 19.05 L
Anuska Group of Education
  

