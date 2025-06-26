Top MBA Colleges Accepting SNAP Score other than Symbiosis in 2025

There are about 15+ MBA colleges in India that accept SNAP scores in India other than Symbiosis. SNAP is one of the most widely recognised entrance exams for top MBA colleges in India. LM Thapar School of Management, GRV Business Management Academy, Sparsh Global Business School, SOIM : School Of Innovation and Management, DY Patil University School of Management, etc. are some of the top MBA colleges accepting SNAP scores in India.

MBA Colleges Accepting SNAP Scores in India other than Symbiosis: Highlights 2024

The Master of Business Administration (MBA) is a postgraduate program designed to develop top-tier business and management expertise. Through this program, you'll gain the skills needed for impactful leadership roles, with a strong emphasis on refining your analytical, critical thinking, and decision-making process. It also significantly improves your ability to communicate effectively and collaborate within teams.

The key highlights of the top MBA colleges in India that accept SNAP scores other than Symbiosis are outlined below: