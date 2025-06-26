Top MBA Colleges Accepting SNAP Score other than Symbiosis in 2025

There are about 15+ MBA colleges in India that accept SNAP scores in India other than Symbiosis. SNAP is one of the most widely recognised entrance exams for top MBA colleges in India. LM Thapar School of Management, GRV Business Management Academy, Sparsh Global Business School, SOIM : School Of Innovation and Management, DY Patil University School of Management, etc. are some of the top MBA colleges accepting SNAP scores in India.
MBA Colleges Accepting SNAP Scores in India other than Symbiosis: Highlights 2024
The Master of Business Administration (MBA) is a postgraduate program designed to develop top-tier business and management expertise. Through this program, you'll gain the skills needed for impactful leadership roles, with a strong emphasis on refining your analytical, critical thinking, and decision-making process. It also significantly improves your ability to communicate effectively and collaborate within teams.
The key highlights of the top MBA colleges in India that accept SNAP scores other than Symbiosis are outlined below:
|
Parameters
|
Statistics
|
No. of MBA Colleges
|
15+
|
Annual Fees
|
INR < 1 lakh: 2 colleges
INR 2-3 lakh: 1 college
INR 3-5 lakh: 2 colleges
INR > 5 lakh: 31 Colleges
|
Top Specialisations
|
Finance, Human Resources, Sales and Marketing, International Business, etc
|
Accepted Entrance Exam
|
SNAP
MBA Colleges in India Accepting SNAP Scores, Check Admission Criteria
The general eligibility criteria for MBA admission in India, based on SNAP acceptance, are listed below:
- Candidates must possess a bachelor's degree or an equivalent qualification from a recognised university/institution with a minimum of 50% aggregate marks.
- MBA colleges in India accept scores from national-level entrance exams like SNAP. Candidates must achieve the minimum cutoff scores specified by the individual colleges.
|
College Names
|
Total Tuition Fee
|
INR 16 lakh
|
INR 8 lakh – INR 9 lakh
|
SOIM : School Of Innovation and Management
|
INR 9.85 L
|
|
INR 2.9 L
|
Lal Bahadur Shastri Institute of Technology and Management
|
INR 78,000
|
|
INR 10.19 L
|
GITAM School of Business, Visakhapatnam
|
INR 10.19 L
|
GITAM School of Business, Bengaluru
|
INR 7.93 L
|
INR 78,000
|
DES Pune University
|
INR 5 L
|
INR 6.75 L
|
Anjaneya University
|
INR 3.45 L
|
Nuovos, Ajeenkya D Y Patil University
|
INR 8 L - INR 19.05 L
|
Anuska Group of Education
