Nagaland University introduces a new MA program in Rural Development and Management

Nagaland University, through its Department of Rural Development and Planning, has introduced a new postgraduate program: the MA in Rural Development and Management. This program is designed to train professionals to effectively tackle rural challenges in Nagaland and across the broader North Eastern Region.

Also check: Punjab NEET Rank List 2025 PDF Download

With more than 70% of Nagaland's population in rural settings, this course offers a relevant curriculum to support systematic rural development. It will delve into crucial topics such as the rural economy, governance, natural resource management, social dynamics, and the practical planning and implementation of development initiatives.

The MA in Rural Development and Management program, which has an initial intake capacity of 20 students, was approved during the 40th Academic Council meeting, chaired by Vice-Chancellor Prof. Jagadish K. Patnaik. This interdisciplinary curriculum combines theoretical knowledge with practical field-based learning, focusing on the planning, implementation, monitoring, and evaluation of rural development initiatives.

Applications for the program will be accepted until July 20. An entrance test for candidates not applying through CUET is scheduled for July 28. For full details and to apply, please visit the university's official website: nagalanduniversity.ac.in.

Graduates holding a BA, BSc., BCom, or BBA (non-language degrees) with a minimum of 50% overall marks are eligible. We offer mark relaxations for SC, ST, OBC, and PWD categories. Additionally, applicants from Nagaland University-affiliated colleges will receive a 10% extra weightage.

Nagaland University, the state's only Central University, was founded on September 6, 1994. Its authority extends throughout Nagaland, with operations distributed across three campuses: the main campus in Lumami (Zunheboto district), the Kohima campus in Meriema, and the School of Agricultural Sciences situated in Medziphema (Dimapur district).

This new postgraduate course demonstrates the University's dedication to building regional capacity through academic programs that directly address local socio-economic needs.

Also check: JoSAA 2025 Round 5 Cut-Off: Opening & Closing Ranks, Cut Off Details