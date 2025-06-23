THE WORLD Rankings By Subject 2025: IISc Enters Top 100 in Computer Science Category

The Times Higher Education (THE) has published the World University Rankings by Subject 2025, with the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bengaluru being the only Indian institution to secure a place in the global top 100 for computer science.
This is the first time an Indian higher education institution has earned a spot (ranked 99) among the top 100 universities in the World University Rankings by Subject. In previous years' rankings, IISc was the top-ranking Indian university, placing in the 251-300 range.
Delhi University (DU), ranked in the 301-plus band, is the sole Indian university to make it into the global top universities for law and psychology.
The World University Rankings by Subject covered 11 categories: arts and humanities, business and economics, computer science, education studies, engineering, law, life sciences, medical and health, physical sciences, psychology, and social sciences.
Key Highlights
- India's presence in top global computer science institutions has grown, with 53 universities now ranked, an increase from 47 in 2024. The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) has achieved a notable 96th position.
- Oxford University ranks first, followed by the University of Cambridge and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.
- Indian higher education institutions have significantly increased their presence in THE's top universities list for business and economics, with 24 institutions featured this year compared to 15 in 2024.
- Institutions such as Amity University Noida, KIIT University Bhubaneswar, UPES Dehradun, and Delhi University have achieved a rank band of 401-500 in this year's list.
- Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences in Chennai, ranked in the 251-300 band, tops the list of 28 Indian institutions recognised as some of the world’s leading universities for medical and health subjects.
- Both Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) and Delhi University (DU) have shown improvement in their arts and humanities rankings, moving from the 501-600 band to the 401-500 band this year.
- Furthermore, Jadavpur University in West Bengal has made its debut in the rankings, achieving a position in the 601+ band.
- In social sciences, 14 Indian universities have maintained their positions among the world’s top institutions for 2025, matching last year’s performance.
- Both the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Stanford University, both in the United States, achieved top-three positions in 11 separate subject rankings.
Phil Baty, THE’s Chief Global Affairs Officer, stated: “While the Western world still leads in the subject rankings, this new data release highlights the ongoing rise of China and East Asian nations in the global knowledge economy, reflecting a global leveling up of excellence.
Additionally, Stanford, Harvard, and Cambridge are the only universities featured in the top 10 across all 11 subjects in the report. It is also noteworthy that the US dominates the top 10 list in all subjects and is the most represented country in each subject within the overall analysis of the report.
