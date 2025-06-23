THE WORLD Rankings By Subject 2025: IISc Enters Top 100 in Computer Science Category

The Times Higher Education (THE) has published the World University Rankings by Subject 2025, with the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bengaluru being the only Indian institution to secure a place in the global top 100 for computer science.

This is the first time an Indian higher education institution has earned a spot (ranked 99) among the top 100 universities in the World University Rankings by Subject. In previous years' rankings, IISc was the top-ranking Indian university, placing in the 251-300 range.

Delhi University (DU), ranked in the 301-plus band, is the sole Indian university to make it into the global top universities for law and psychology.

The World University Rankings by Subject covered 11 categories: arts and humanities, business and economics, computer science, education studies, engineering, law, life sciences, medical and health, physical sciences, psychology, and social sciences.

