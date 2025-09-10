Top Government Colleges Accepting JENPAS UG 2025 Scores: Complete List & Admission Details

JENPAS UG 2025 Scores: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) administers the JENPAS UG 2025 exam, which is a crucial state-level entrance exam for admission to undergraduate programs including B.Sc. Nursing and other allied health science degrees. The test will be administered in two distinct papers on October 18, 2025. Online registration was open to candidates from September 8–September 16, 2025, while September 18–19, 2025, was the window for application corrections. The exam's admit cards will be available for download from October 10–18, 2025.

Many renowned West Bengali government colleges offer admission to students who score highly on the JENPAS UG exam. IPGMER in Kolkata, Burdwan Medical College, Nil Ratan Sircar Medical College and Hospital, College of Nursing, Medical College and Hospital, Kolkata, R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital, and North Bengal Medical College and Hospital are a few prestigious institutions that accept JENPAS UG scores for admission to B.Sc. Nursing and other courses. For students hoping to work in nursing or other paramedical sectors, the exam is a crucial step in the process. Gaining entrance to these government schools, which are in great demand because of their excellent caliber of instruction and affordable tuition, requires a strong ranking.