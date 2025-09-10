Top Government Colleges Accepting JENPAS UG 2025 Scores: Complete List & Admission Details

JENPAS UG 2025 Scores: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) administers the JENPAS UG 2025 exam, which is a crucial state-level entrance exam for admission to undergraduate programs including B.Sc. Nursing and other allied health science degrees. The test will be administered in two distinct papers on October 18, 2025. Online registration was open to candidates from September 8–September 16, 2025, while September 18–19, 2025, was the window for application corrections. The exam's admit cards will be available for download from October 10–18, 2025.
Many renowned West Bengali government colleges offer admission to students who score highly on the JENPAS UG exam. IPGMER in Kolkata, Burdwan Medical College, Nil Ratan Sircar Medical College and Hospital, College of Nursing, Medical College and Hospital, Kolkata, R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital, and North Bengal Medical College and Hospital are a few prestigious institutions that accept JENPAS UG scores for admission to B.Sc. Nursing and other courses. For students hoping to work in nursing or other paramedical sectors, the exam is a crucial step in the process. Gaining entrance to these government schools, which are in great demand because of their excellent caliber of instruction and affordable tuition, requires a strong ranking.
JENPAS UG 2025 Highlights
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Exam Name
|
Joint Entrance Test for Nursing, Paramedical and Allied Sciences Undergraduate exam
|
Conducting Body
|
West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB)
|
Entrance Exam Level
|
State Level
|
Courses Offered
|
Nursing, Paramedical and Allied Sciences Undergraduate Courses
|
Mode of Exam
|
Offline (Pen & Paper Mode)
|
Exam Duration
|
120 Minutes
|
Maximum Marks
|
115
|
Number of questions
|
100
|
Sections
|
(Physics, Chemistry, Basic English, Logical Reasoning, and Biology/Mathematics)
List of Top Government Colleges Accepting JENPAS UG Score
A number of top government colleges in West Bengal accept JENPAS UG scores for admission to B.Sc Nursing and various paramedical and allied health science courses. These institutions are highly sought after by students due to their academic rigor and lower costs compared to private colleges. Here is a list of some of the top government colleges and hospitals that accept JENPAS UG scores:
- IPGMER, Kolkata
- Burdwan Medical College
- College of Paramedical and Allied Health Sciences, WBUHS, Kalyani
- Nil Ratan Sircar Medical College & Hospital
- College of Nursing, R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital
- School of Tropical Medicine, Kolkata
- College of Nursing, Asansole ESI Hospital, Asansol
- College of Nursing, Bankura Sammilani Medical College & Hospital
- College of Nursing, Medical College and Hospital, Kolkata
- College of Nursing, Medinipur Medical College Hospital
- College of Nursing, North Bengal Medical College and Hospital
- College of Nursing, I.D & B.G. Hospital Campus
- University College of Nursing, College of Medicine and J.N.M. Hospital, WBUHS, Kalyani
- West Bengal Govt. College of Nursing, S.S.K.M. Hospital
- Santiniketan Govt CON, Bolpur
- Diamond Harbour MCH
- Govt CON, Sagore Dutta Hospital
- Matangini Govt CON Tamluk DH
- Murshidabad MCH, Berhampore, Murshidabad
- Howrah DH, Howrah
- Kharagpur S D Hospital
- Uluberia S D Hospital
- Govt CON, Deben Mahata Govt. MCH, Purulia
- Govt CON, Rampurhat Govt. MCH, Rampurhat, Birbhum
- Govt College of Nursing, Suri SH, Birbhum
