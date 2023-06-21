UGAT Admit Card 2023 Released at aima.in, Get Direct Link to Download Here

UGAT Admit Card 2023 Released: Under Graduate Aptitude Test (UGAT) admit cards have been released today: June 21, 2023. Candidates going to appear in the exam must download the UGAT 2023 admit card on the official website: aima.in by entering the login credentials. Candidates appearing in the exam must carry the hall ticket along with a valid ID proof to the examination hall.

The All India Management Institute, AIMA will conduct the UGAT 2023 exam on June 24, 2023, in a paper and pen-based test mode. The Under Graduate Aptitude Test (UGAT) is a standardized test being administered by AIMA annually to screen candidates for various undergraduate programs such as Integrated MBA (IMBA), BBA, BCA, BHM, B.Com, etc.

UGAT Admit Card 2023- Direct Link (Available Now)

The direct link to download the hall ticket is mentioned below:

UGAT Admit Card Official Link CLICK HERE

UGAT 2023 Important Dates

Candidates can check out the below-mentioned table for mandatory events alongside dates:

Events Dates Admit card release June 21, 2023 UGAT 2023 exam June 24, 2023

How to Download AIMA UGAT 2023 Admit Card?

Paid applicants can check out the below-mentioned steps to access UGAT admit card 2023:

Step 1: Go to the official website: aima.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on UGAT and click on admit card link

Step 3: Enter application no. DOB and email ID

Step 4: The UGAT Admit Card 2023 will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download and keep a hardcopy

Details Mentioned on UGAT Admit Card 2023

Check out the important details provided on the admission ticket:

Candidate's Name

Form No

Roll No

Test Date and time

Exam Venue

Important Guidelines

