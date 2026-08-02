CLAT 2027 Registration Begins from Aug 3: Check Complete List of Documents Required Before Applying at consortiumofnlus.ac.in
The Consortium of NLUs will open the CLAT 2027 application form on August 3, 2026. Candidates can fill the application form online from the official website consortiumofnlus.ac.in. Check out the complete article to know complete list of documents required before applying.
CLAT 2027 Registration: The CLAT 2027 registration process will start from August 3, 2026. Candidates can visit the official website of the Consortium of National Law Universities Candidates consortiumofnlus.ac.in and create an account using a valid mobile number and email ID to fill the CLAT 2027 application form. The CLAT 2027 registration window will be open till October 31, 2026. The eligible candidates can apply for CLAT 2027 by visiting the official website before the registration deadline. Candidates must pay the CLAT 2027 registration fees of INR 4,000 for the UR category and INR 3,500 for SC/ST candidates. In this article, candidates will get all details about the documents required, specifications and format CLAT 2027 and more.
CLAT 2027 Application Form Dates
Check out the important date here:
|
Event
|
Dates
|Opening of CLAT 2027 application
|August 3, 2026
|
CLAT 2027 registration last date
|
October 31, 2026
|
CLAT 2027 application correction last date
|
Will be announced
|
Release of CLAT 2027 admit card
|
15 days before the exam
|
CLAT 2027 exam date
|
December 6, 2026 from 2 pm to 4 pm
CLAT 2027 Document Required
- Passport-size Photograph with a white background in JPG/JPEG format (10 KB to 50 KB).
- Candidate Signature on plain white paper using a dark blue or black pen in JPG/JPEG format (10 KB to 30 KB).
- Class 10 Mark Sheet and passing certificate for verifying date of birth and basic personal details.
- Class 12 Mark Sheet or Appearing Certificate required for UG applicants. Those appearing in 2027 can submit a school-issued appearing certificate.
- Category Certificate SC, ST, OBC, or PwD certificates if claiming reservation benefits.
- BPL Certificate, if applicable for fee concessions.
- Government Photo ID proof like Aadhar card, PAN card, voter ID, or passport for identity confirmation.
CLAT 2027 Registration: Document Specifications
The documents like photographs, signature or domicile certificate, will be accepted in the prescribed format as mentioned below, check out the table for specific format:
|
Document
|
Image size (maximum)
|
Format
|
Photograph
|
500 KB
|
jpg/jpeg or PNG
|
Signature
|
100 KB
|
jpg/jpeg or PNG
|
State of domicile certificate
|
1.5 MB
|
How to apply for CLAT 2027?
Candidates can check out the CLAT 2027 application form by following the steps mentioned below:
- Visit the official website of CLAT 2027 and register yourself
- Fill out the detailed application form
- Upload your documents
- Pay the CLAT 2027 Registration Fee
- Submit the application form
Executive - Editorial
Anisha Mishra is journalist with over 3 years of experience in covering the Indian education sector. She has worked extensively in the K12 domain, with focus on the state board as well as central board examinations, policy structure of seconday and higher secondary education as well as the entrance examinations like JEE, NEET, CLAT, etc. Her extensive experience in the domain has helped her provide students with concise accurate information in all aspectes of school life and education. Her key interest lies in decoding the changes in the curriculum, NEP implementation and changing education ecosystem in the country. Besides working, she enjoys traveling, exploring new places and cultures, and painting.