CLAT 2027 Registration Begins from Aug 3: Check Complete List of Documents Required Before Applying at consortiumofnlus.ac.in

CLAT 2027 Registration: The CLAT 2027 registration process will start from August 3, 2026. Candidates can visit the official website of the Consortium of National Law Universities Candidates consortiumofnlus.ac.in and create an account using a valid mobile number and email ID to fill the CLAT 2027 application form. The CLAT 2027 registration window will be open till October 31, 2026. The eligible candidates can apply for CLAT 2027 by visiting the official website before the registration deadline. Candidates must pay the CLAT 2027 registration fees of INR 4,000 for the UR category and INR 3,500 for SC/ST candidates. In this article, candidates will get all details about the documents required, specifications and format CLAT 2027 and more.

CLAT 2027 Application Form Dates

Check out the important date here: