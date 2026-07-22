Goa Board Asks Schools to Support Teachers Appearing for GTET 2026

Goa Board: The Goa Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) issued a circular number 47, urging the head of institutions and school management committees of Goa State to strongly support and motivate the teachers who would take part in Goa Teacher Eligibility Test (GTET) held in July 2026. Scheduled on July 21 and 22, 2026 in centers situated in Mapusa, Margao, and Ponda, GTET addresses 5,000 applicants. Based on Section 23(1) of the Right to Education (RTE) Act 2009, passing the test is a mandatory requirement for all the primary and upper primary teachers who teach Classes I to VIII.

Taking into consideration the aforementioned requirement, the board urged school administration to release the candidates from their work obligations, staff meetings, and other engagements. The aforementioned release would help the candidates to be present in their respective test centers before the required 2:00 PM advanced reporting time. GBSHSE mentioned that this kind of assistance was important since GTET-qualified teachers reflected the school’s dedication to quality education and teachers’ pedagogic skills and professional development.