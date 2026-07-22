Goa Board Asks Schools to Support Teachers Appearing for GTET 2026
Goa Board: The Goa Board issued Circular 47 requesting school managements to support teachers taking the GTET July 2026 exam on July 21 and 22 across Mapusa, Margao, and Ponda. Mandatory under Section 23(1) of the RTE Act for primary and upper primary teachers, schools must relieve candidates from duties for 2:00 PM advance reporting.
Goa Board: The Goa Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) issued a circular number 47, urging the head of institutions and school management committees of Goa State to strongly support and motivate the teachers who would take part in Goa Teacher Eligibility Test (GTET) held in July 2026. Scheduled on July 21 and 22, 2026 in centers situated in Mapusa, Margao, and Ponda, GTET addresses 5,000 applicants. Based on Section 23(1) of the Right to Education (RTE) Act 2009, passing the test is a mandatory requirement for all the primary and upper primary teachers who teach Classes I to VIII.
Taking into consideration the aforementioned requirement, the board urged school administration to release the candidates from their work obligations, staff meetings, and other engagements. The aforementioned release would help the candidates to be present in their respective test centers before the required 2:00 PM advanced reporting time. GBSHSE mentioned that this kind of assistance was important since GTET-qualified teachers reflected the school’s dedication to quality education and teachers’ pedagogic skills and professional development.
Goa Board: Key Details & Directives
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Statutory Requirement: The Board mentioned that taking the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) is a statutory requirement as per Section 23(1) of the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education (RTE) Act, 2009 for teaching Classes I to VIII.
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Relief from Duties: Schools have been advised to relieve participating teachers of all their institutional duties and meetings on the dates of the examination.
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Prior Arrival: Teachers appearing in Paper I, Paper II, or both should reach their assigned center(s) much prior by 2:00 PM.
GTET July 2026 Examination Details
Below mentioned are the important highlights of the GTET July 2026:
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Parameter
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Details
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Conducting Authority
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Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE)
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Exam Dates
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July 21 and July 22, 2026
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Total Candidates
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Over 5,000 registered applicants
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Designated Centres
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Mapusa (D.M.’s HSS & St. Xavier’s HSS)
Margao (Rosary HSS)
Ponda (G.V.M.’s S.N.J.A. HSS)
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Official Website
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gbshse.in
Executive - Editorial
Siddhi Sharma is an education journalist at Jagran Josh. A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from IP University, she brings sharp newsroom instincts developed during her previous stint at Zee News. At Jagran Josh, Siddhi specializes in decoding the educational updates. Her coverage is highly exam-centric, ranging from curated news blogs for competitive exams to crucial school board and university news. Combining her strong media foundations with a research-driven approach, she creates reliable, high-utility content that helps students and aspirants stay ahead of the curve. Her writing is factual, engaging, and tailored to meet the fast-paced needs of modern learners and exam aspirants.