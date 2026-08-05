TANCET MBA Provisional Allotment 2026 Today: DTE to Release Seat Allotment at tn-mbamca.com; Steps to Download

TANCET MBA Provisional Allotment 2026: The Directorate of Technical Education (DTE), Tamil Nadu, is set to publish the TANCET MBA Provisional Allotment 2026 today, August 5, 2026, on the official counselling portal, tn-mbamca.com. Candidates who participated in the general online counselling process and completed choice filling can log in using their credentials to check their provisional seat allotment status.

The provisional allotment will be issued after the completion of the online counselling process and will indicate the college and course allotted to eligible candidates based on their TANCET rank, category, seat availability, and preferences filled during counselling. Candidates who receive an allotment should carefully verify all details mentioned in the allotment order and follow the admission instructions issued by the counselling authority.