TANCET MCA Counselling 2026: Choice Filling Begins Today, Check Steps To Apply
TANCET Choice filling for MCA admission begins today, July 25, 2026. Students can check the steps to apply, direct link here.
TANCET MCA Choice Filling 2026: The Directorate of Technical Education, Tamil Nadu will begin the choice filling process for students who passed the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) today, July 25, 2026. Students who have their names in the rank list released on July 15 can fill their preferred choices for colleges on the official websites tancet.annauniv.edu and tn-mbamca.com The TANCET MCA seat allotment result will be announced on July 30, 2026.
How To Fill Choices For TANCET MCA Counselling?
- Visit the official website tancet.annauniv.edu.
- On the homepage, click on “TANCET MCA Choice Filling 2026”.
- Enter your login credentials and fill your preferred choices for the institutes.
- Your choices will be saved and considered for the admission process.
TANCET 2026 Counselling: Important Dates
The counselling process for MBA admission will begin on July 30, 2026
|
Activity
|
Date
|
TANCET MCA Choice Filling
|
July 25 to 27, 2026
|
TANCET MBA Choice Filling
|
July 30 to August 2, 2026
|
TANCET MCA Allotment Result
|
July 30, 2026
|
TANCET MBA Allotment Result
|
August 5, 2026
The online counselling process consists of Initial fee Deposit, Choice Filling, Tentative allotment, confirmation of tentative allotment and Provisional Allotment.
The TANCET was on May 9 in two sessions - from 10 am to 12 pm for MCA and from 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm for MBA admissions.
Executive - Editorial
Sahil Behl is an education journalist at Jagran with over a year of experience in journalism. Prior to joining Jagran, he worked as a Sub-Editor in NDTV's Education department, where he was responsible for writing and editing education-related content as well as managing the department's social media presence. At Jagran, he covers a wide range of education topics, including board examinations, school updates, admissions, and job notifications, while leveraging his editorial expertise and strong understanding of digital content strategy.
Sahil holds a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration and has also completed an eight-month certification program in Data Science. Passionate about emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, he closely tracks their growing role in journalism and explores how they are transforming shaping the future of the media industry.