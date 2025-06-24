Apart from IITs and IIMs, This College also Boasts 100% Campus Placement, with Rs 1 Crore Salary Packages

Although IITs and IIMs are renowned for their impressive placement records, other premier Indian institutions like IIIT Hyderabad also offer competitive placements, often with higher salary packages than some IITs. With a 100% placement rate, IIIT Hyderabad showcases its strong ties with the industry.

Placement Rate

IIIT Hyderabad has been in the news lately for its impressive track record of student success. A high percentage of graduates from various programs secure employment with leading multinational companies, facilitated by frequent on-campus recruitment drives.

IIIT Hyderabad has consistently demonstrated a strong placement record. Notably, during the 2022-23 academic year, a student from the MS Research in Computer Science and Design program received a record-breaking salary offer of Rs 1.02 crore. Furthermore, all students in the program successfully secured employment through on-campus recruitment drives.

B.Tech Computer Science and Electronic Communication (ECE) students at IIIT Hyderabad achieved strong placements last year as well, with a top student securing a Rs 69 lakh offer from a leading IT firm.

During a campus placement drive, Google hired Gunjan Gupta, a student at IIIT Hyderabad, as a Software Engineer.