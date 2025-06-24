Agniveer Result 2025 Latest Updates

Apart from IITs and IIMs, This College also Boasts 100% Campus Placement, with Rs 1 Crore Salary Packages

Explore how this leading college, along with IITs and IIMs, achieves 100% campus placements and offers salary packages exceeding ₹1 crore, opening up outstanding career opportunities for its students.

By Himani Chopra
Jun 24, 2025, 22:25 IST

Although IITs and IIMs are renowned for their impressive placement records, other premier Indian institutions like IIIT Hyderabad also offer competitive placements, often with higher salary packages than some IITs. With a 100% placement rate, IIIT Hyderabad showcases its strong ties with the industry.

Placement Rate

IIIT Hyderabad has been in the news lately for its impressive track record of student success. A high percentage of graduates from various programs secure employment with leading multinational companies, facilitated by frequent on-campus recruitment drives.

IIIT Hyderabad has consistently demonstrated a strong placement record. Notably, during the 2022-23 academic year, a student from the MS Research in Computer Science and Design program received a record-breaking salary offer of Rs 1.02 crore. Furthermore, all students in the program successfully secured employment through on-campus recruitment drives.

B.Tech Computer Science and Electronic Communication (ECE) students at IIIT Hyderabad achieved strong placements last year as well, with a top student securing a Rs 69 lakh offer from a leading IT firm.

During a campus placement drive, Google hired Gunjan Gupta, a student at IIIT Hyderabad, as a Software Engineer.

What are the admission requirements for IIIT Hyderabad?

IIIT Hyderabad offers a diverse array of courses, with particular renown for its B.Tech, M.Tech, and research programs. The institution provides two main B.Tech and M.Tech courses: B.Tech/M.Tech in Computer Science Engineering (CSE) and B.Tech/M.Tech in Electronics and Computer Engineering.

As per the institute's official website, admission to IIIT Hyderabad is also determined by the candidate's JEE Mains score. Only those who have scored above 45% in the JEE Mains exam are eligible to apply for a B.Tech degree at the college.

