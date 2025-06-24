Apart from IITs and IIMs, This College also Boasts 100% Campus Placement, with Rs 1 Crore Salary Packages

Also Check: NIT Durgapur JEE Main Cut Off: Check Engineering Specialisation with Quota and Closing Rank
Placement Rate
IIIT Hyderabad has been in the news lately for its impressive track record of student success. A high percentage of graduates from various programs secure employment with leading multinational companies, facilitated by frequent on-campus recruitment drives.
IIIT Hyderabad has consistently demonstrated a strong placement record. Notably, during the 2022-23 academic year, a student from the MS Research in Computer Science and Design program received a record-breaking salary offer of Rs 1.02 crore. Furthermore, all students in the program successfully secured employment through on-campus recruitment drives.
B.Tech Computer Science and Electronic Communication (ECE) students at IIIT Hyderabad achieved strong placements last year as well, with a top student securing a Rs 69 lakh offer from a leading IT firm.
During a campus placement drive, Google hired Gunjan Gupta, a student at IIIT Hyderabad, as a Software Engineer.
What are the admission requirements for IIIT Hyderabad?
IIIT Hyderabad offers a diverse array of courses, with particular renown for its B.Tech, M.Tech, and research programs. The institution provides two main B.Tech and M.Tech courses: B.Tech/M.Tech in Computer Science Engineering (CSE) and B.Tech/M.Tech in Electronics and Computer Engineering.
As per the institute's official website, admission to IIIT Hyderabad is also determined by the candidate's JEE Mains score. Only those who have scored above 45% in the JEE Mains exam are eligible to apply for a B.Tech degree at the college.
