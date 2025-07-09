Best MBA Colleges In India Other Than IIMs, Placement, Ranking and Other Details

Best MBA Colleges In India Other Than IIMs: MBA is one of the most sought-after professional courses for students after completing their undergraduate studies. Candidates interested in pursuing their MBA programmme can check here the list of colleges other than IIMs offering MBA programmes.
The Master of Business Administration (MBA) is a top choice for many undergraduates, consistently ranking among the most lucrative programs alongside MBBS and Engineering. These fields attract the highest number of exam takers in the country, with the demand for MBA programs seeing a considerable increase in recent years.
A majority of students aspiring to secure admission in the business administration programmes set their goals to enter an Indian Institute of Management. IIMs have the highest cutoff in the country and require students to crack the Common Admission Test (CAT) exams along with the WAT and PI rounds conducted by individual institutions. However, given the limited number of seats and the high number of test takers, it is quite hard for everyone applying to get into an IIM.
All the B-Schools across the country conduct admissions to the MBA courses through management entrance exams such as CAT, MAT, XAT, NMAT, and GMAT.
Popular MBA Examinations
CAT
MAT
GMAT
Eligibility Criteria for MBA Colleges
To secure admission to MBA colleges, it is mandatory for students to first clear the management entrance exam. Students applying for admissions must check through the eligibility criteria prescribed by each institution. Students can check the eligibility criteria for MBA admissions here.
- Students applying must have a minimum of 50% in their 10+2 level of education.
- Candidates must have a 3-year bachelor’s degree from an AICTE-approved University/ college with a minimum 50% in their UG studies.
- Scores of the entrance exams such as CAT, MAT, XAT, SNAP, NMAT, and GMAT etc will be taken into consideration
MBA Admission Procedures
MBA admissions are conducted to the B-Schools based on the marks secured by candidates in the entrance exam and their performance in the Group Discussion and personal interview rounds. Given below is the admission procedure followed by B Schools
- Candidates must make sure that they clear the entrance examinations conducted both at the state and national level.
- The preferred list of colleges is to be given by students and once the results are out candidates can apply for the admission rounds.
- Students shortlisted are required to attend the counselling process and submit all necessary documents required for admission.
- Students applying directly can submit their applications through the management quota admission process.
- Students must attempt the written test, group discussion rounds, and the personal interview.
Top MBA Colleges in India
Given below is the list of top B-Schools across the country along with the list of exams accepted for admissions
MBA Institute
NIRF Ranking (2024)
9
11
13
20
SVKM`s Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies
21
25
28
34
38
36
Placement in Top MBA Colleges for MBA Other than IIMs
Management courses are the most sought-after programmes in India for students who have completed their undergraduate programme. Students pursuing an MBA in B-Schools across the country are provided with placements on campus after the completion of the course. Check below the placement data of top non-IIM management colleges in India.
Name of the College
Average/ Median Salary Package (INR)
SIBM, Pune
Rs. 18.5 lakhs
NMIMS, Mumbai
Rs. 1.5 lakhs
IIFT Delhi
Rs. 18.20 lakhs
Amity University, Noida
Rs. 5.30 lakhs
KIIT University, Odisha
Rs. 7 lakhs
JMI, New Delhi
Rs. 4.2 lakhs
LPU, Jalandhar
Rs. 5.20 lakhs
KL University, Guntur
Rs. 5 lakhs
BML Munjal University, Gugaon
Rs. 8 lakhs
TIET, Patiala
Rs. 5.79 lakh