Best MBA Colleges In India Other Than IIMs, Placement, Ranking and Other Details

Best MBA Colleges In India Other Than IIMs: MBA is one of the most sought-after professional courses for students after completing their undergraduate studies. Candidates interested in pursuing their MBA programmme can check here the list of colleges other than IIMs offering MBA programmes.

The Master of Business Administration (MBA) is a top choice for many undergraduates, consistently ranking among the most lucrative programs alongside MBBS and Engineering. These fields attract the highest number of exam takers in the country, with the demand for MBA programs seeing a considerable increase in recent years.

A majority of students aspiring to secure admission in the business administration programmes set their goals to enter an Indian Institute of Management. IIMs have the highest cutoff in the country and require students to crack the Common Admission Test (CAT) exams along with the WAT and PI rounds conducted by individual institutions. However, given the limited number of seats and the high number of test takers, it is quite hard for everyone applying to get into an IIM.

All the B-Schools across the country conduct admissions to the MBA courses through management entrance exams such as CAT, MAT, XAT, NMAT, and GMAT.