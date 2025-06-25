Haryana Colleges Admission Merit List 2025: Release Date, Download PDF

The Department of Higher Education, Haryana will shortly release the Haryana College Admission Merit List 2025 for undergraduate courses at highereduhry.ac.in. Candidates who find their names/roll numbers in the merit list will be eligible for admission into UG courses for Session 2025-26 in Government, Aided, and Self Financing/ Private Colleges/ Institutes in Haryana State. The DHE Haryana College Admission 2025 Merit List is expected to be released in July 2025. Read on to get complete details about the Haryana College Admission merit list 2025 along with important dates, steps to download, etc.

The Department of Higher Education, Haryana conducts the admission process to various UG courses including BA/ BSC/ BCOM & Other Courses in the state. All interested candidates must register via the Haryana Admission Portal and indicate their preferred institutions for admission. Based on the previous year’s trend, it is expected that the online registration will begin in June 2025 tentatively and the first Haryana College Admission merit list is likely to be released in July 2025. Thus, students must regularly check the official website for the latest updates on the admission schedule, registration dates, etc to avoid any last-minute rush.

Candidates must stay updated with all the important dates of Haryana College Admission to avoid missing the deadline of any crucial event such as registration dates or fee payment last dates. Thus, aspirants must submit the application form on or before the last date to be part of the admission process. Here is the tentative release date of the Haryana College Admission Merit List 2025, shared below for the reference of the candidates.

The Department of Higher Education, Haryana will soon release the Haryana College Admission Merit List 2025 for all the registered candidates who have successfully applied for the UG courses. The merit list will be uploaded in PDF format and will include the details such as names/roll numbers of all the successful candidates. The direct link to access the admission list PDF will be activated soon below.

Filling up of College Profile (By Colleges)

Filling up of College Profile (By Colleges)

Candidates must carefully verify the details mentioned in the DHE Haryana BA/BSC / BCOM Merit List 2025. Any discrepancies in the merit list must be immediately reported to the authorities to avoid any confusion during the admission process. The following details are mentioned in the merit list:

Link to be added soon

Name

Father Name

Gender

Category

Rank

Registration ID

Date of Birth

Percentage at 12th

Aggregate

Course of Selection, etc

How to check the Haryana College Admission Merit List 2025

All the registered aspirants can access the Haryana College Admission Merit List 2025 through online mode only. Follow these simple steps to check the merit list without any hassles.

Step 1: Go to the official Department of Higher Education, Haryana website.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the “DHE Admission Merit List 2025” link under the “Latest News” section.

Step 3: The merit list can be viewed on the screen.

Step 4: Press “CTRL+F” and type your details to know the status.

Step 5: Download or take the printout of the admission list for future reference.

Best Engineering Colleges in Haryana

Given below is a list of the best engineering colleges in Haryana offering diverse programs, state-of-the-art facilities, and promising career prospects. Launch your engineering journey in a dynamic and supportive environment.

Best Management Colleges in Haryana

Given below is a list of top-ranked management colleges in Haryana, offering exceptional MBA programs, experienced faculty, and strong industry collaborations.

Best Law Colleges in Haryana

Given below is a list of top-ranked law colleges in Haryana, known for their rigorous legal education, experienced faculty, and strong legal practice connections.

Best Medical Colleges in Haryana

Given below is a list of top-tier medical colleges in Haryana renowned for their academic excellence, state-of-the-art facilities, and experienced faculty.

Also Check: