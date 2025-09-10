IIM Ahmedabad International Campus To Be Inaugurated on Sep 11 in Dubai

IIM Ahmedabad: To improve educational collaboration between the two countries, Union Minister for Education Dharmendra Pradhan is planning a visit to the United Arab Emirates from September 10–11, 2025. The visit's objectives are to advance academic excellence, encourage creativity, and find new collaboration opportunities that will benefit the young people of both nations.

The first of its kind in the world, the Atal Incubation Centre at the IIT Delhi-Abu Dhabi Campus, will be inaugurated by Pradhan during his visit on September 10. Additionally, he will interact with the teachers and students and formally introduce the PhD and B.Tech programs on campus. This project demonstrates India's dedication to developing a culture of innovation and entrepreneurship while growing its top-tier educational institutions throughout the world.

The Minister will officially open the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad (IIMA) campus in Dubai on September 11 alongside his counterpart, UAE Minister of Higher Education H.E. Dr. Abdulrahman Al Awar. By giving students in the area access to top-notch management education, this historic event represents the expanding educational linkages between India and the United Arab Emirates. The opening of IIMA and IIT Delhi campuses in the United Arab Emirates demonstrates a common goal to construct educational centers that cater to both domestic and foreign students, strengthening bilateral ties via information sharing and cooperative projects. With education as a major tenet, the visit is evidence of the growing strategic engagement between India and the United Arab Emirates.

