IIM Ahmedabad International Campus To Be Inaugurated on Sep 11 in Dubai

IIM Ahmedabad: To improve educational collaboration between the two countries, Union Minister for Education Dharmendra Pradhan is planning a visit to the United Arab Emirates from September 10–11, 2025. The visit's objectives are to advance academic excellence, encourage creativity, and find new collaboration opportunities that will benefit the young people of both nations.
The first of its kind in the world, the Atal Incubation Centre at the IIT Delhi-Abu Dhabi Campus, will be inaugurated by Pradhan during his visit on September 10. Additionally, he will interact with the teachers and students and formally introduce the PhD and B.Tech programs on campus. This project demonstrates India's dedication to developing a culture of innovation and entrepreneurship while growing its top-tier educational institutions throughout the world.
The Minister will officially open the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad (IIMA) campus in Dubai on September 11 alongside his counterpart, UAE Minister of Higher Education H.E. Dr. Abdulrahman Al Awar. By giving students in the area access to top-notch management education, this historic event represents the expanding educational linkages between India and the United Arab Emirates. The opening of IIMA and IIT Delhi campuses in the United Arab Emirates demonstrates a common goal to construct educational centers that cater to both domestic and foreign students, strengthening bilateral ties via information sharing and cooperative projects. With education as a major tenet, the visit is evidence of the growing strategic engagement between India and the United Arab Emirates.
Union Minister's Itinerary in the UAE
The two ministers will have in-depth talks regarding the continued educational partnerships between India and the United Arab Emirates after the inauguration. It is anticipated that their discussions will center on new projects and collaborations to support student exchange programs and academic success. Later on in the day, Minister Pradhan will take part in a roundtable discussion with officials from several Indian universities that have operations in the United Arab Emirates. These gatherings are intended to guarantee that the educational goals of students from both nations are fulfilled and to investigate new opportunities for bilateral cooperation.
- Visit to BAPS Hindu Temple: The minister is scheduled to pay a visit to the Abu Dhabi-based BAPS Hindu Temple.
- The first anniversary celebration of the Dubai campus of Symbiosis University will be attended by him.
- Opening of the New IIM Ahmedabad Dubai Campus: The Minister and his UAE counterpart will jointly open the new IIM Ahmedabad Dubai campus on September 11. A global campus has never been built by an IIM before.
- Bilateral Education Talks: After the inauguration, the two ministers will have in-depth talks about India-United Arab Emirates educational partnerships.
- Round Table Conference: The Minister will participate in a round table discussion with officials from Indian universities in the United Arab Emirates.
- At the Consulate in Dubai, he would take part in the "Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam" plantation effort.
- Interaction with Principals: The Minister will engage with principals of CBSE schools as part of a celebration of Teachers' Day.
- Official opening of Atal Tinkering Labs: He will open Atal Tinkering Labs in Indian schools around the United Arab Emirates.
