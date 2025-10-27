Ramanujan Junior Researchers Fellowship: India-UK Initiative to Support Young Indian Scientists

Ramanujan Junior Researchers Fellowship: The Department of Science and Technology (DST) of India and the London Institute for Mathematical Sciences (LIMS) of the United Kingdom collaborated to create the esteemed Ramanujan Junior Researchers Programme, which honors the long-standing collaboration between Srinivasa Ramanujan and G.H. Hardy. This program is intended to draw in and develop exceptionally gifted Indian mathematicians and physicists so they can carry out cutting-edge theoretical research overseas and then contribute to India's scientific community when they return.
The program is divided into two stages. First, Ramanujan Junior Visitors are chosen, and they spend several months at LIMS in London.4 In the second phase, Ramanujan Junior Fellowships are extended to early-career researchers in India in the first few years, offering them full-time research jobs at LIMS for up to three years.6 To be eligible for the more general, original Ramanujan Fellowship, candidates must be Indian citizens under 40 who are employed overseas, possess a 7$ or its equivalent, and have an exceptional track record of research.8 With a large monthly stipend and an annual research grant for five years, this fellowship seeks to counteract brain drain.
How To Apply For The Ramanujan Junior Researchers Fellowship?
The Ramanujan Junior Researchers Fellowship requires institutional nomination and is managed by DST/ANRF/SERB and LIMS, UK. The application process is similar to that of the general Ramanujan Fellowship.
- Obtain Host Institution Endorsement: To begin, get in touch with an Indian university or national lab that is willing to host your proposed research project and get their approval and nomination letter.
- Register on the Online Portal: Create your user profile and register on the appropriate online portal, which is usually the website of the Science and Engineering Research Board (SERB) or the Anusandhan National Research Foundation (ANRF).
- Full Profile Information: Make sure your information matches the documents you have submitted by logging in and correctly filling out all the personal and academic areas in the "User Profile" section.
- Complete the Nomination Form: Under the 'Form Submission' area, select the Ramanujan Fellowship scheme and complete the detailed online application form with all required information.
- Prepare and Upload Documents: Upload your resume, nomination letter, plagiarism undertaking, and a succinct research proposal (no more than five pages) as a single PDF.
- Submit to Nominator for Review: After completing the application, electronically forward it to your host nominee for formal review and approval before to the final submission to the funding organization.
- Final Submission by Host: After reviewing the application, the Host Institution Nominator will send it to ANRF/SERB via the web portal for the selection committee's final review.
Ramanujan Junior Researchers Fellowship: Eligibility
The Ramanujan Junior Researchers Fellowship is a two-phase initiative: the new short-term Junior Researchers Programme (for India-UK collaboration at LIMS) and the broader long-term Ramanujan Fellowship (for returning scientists). The fundamental qualifying requirements for the longer-term, more comprehensive Ramanujan Fellowship (managed by ANRF/SERB), which forms the basis for these kinds of high-level research initiatives, are listed in the table below.
|
Criteria
|
Requirement for Eligibility
|
Key Restrictions
|
Nationality & Location
|
Must be a brilliant Indian/Indian Origin scientist or engineer.
|
Must be working abroad at the time of nomination. The scheme promotes 'reverse brain drain.'
|
Age Limit
|
Must be below 40 years of age at the time of nomination.
|
There is a preference for candidates below 35.
|
Educational Qualification
|
Must possess a Ph.D. in Science/Engineering OR Master's in Engineering/Technology/MD in Medicine, or equivalent.
|
Requires adequate professional experience post-qualification.
|
Research Track Record
|
Must have a proven/outstanding track record evidenced by high-quality publications, patents, or recognitions.
|
The fellowship is highly selective and competition is intense.
|
Employment Status
|
Must NOT hold any permanent, tenure-track, or contractual position in any Indian Institute/University.
|
The fellow must relinquish the fellowship if offered a permanent position in India.
|
Host Institution
|
Can work at any scientific institution or university in India willing to provide necessary support.
|
The host institute must be different from the institution where the candidate obtained their Ph.D.
