Ramanujan Junior Researchers Fellowship: India-UK Initiative to Support Young Indian Scientists

Ramanujan Junior Researchers Fellowship: The Department of Science and Technology (DST) of India and the London Institute for Mathematical Sciences (LIMS) of the United Kingdom collaborated to create the esteemed Ramanujan Junior Researchers Programme, which honors the long-standing collaboration between Srinivasa Ramanujan and G.H. Hardy. This program is intended to draw in and develop exceptionally gifted Indian mathematicians and physicists so they can carry out cutting-edge theoretical research overseas and then contribute to India's scientific community when they return.

The program is divided into two stages. First, Ramanujan Junior Visitors are chosen, and they spend several months at LIMS in London.4 In the second phase, Ramanujan Junior Fellowships are extended to early-career researchers in India in the first few years, offering them full-time research jobs at LIMS for up to three years.6 To be eligible for the more general, original Ramanujan Fellowship, candidates must be Indian citizens under 40 who are employed overseas, possess a 7$ or its equivalent, and have an exceptional track record of research.8 With a large monthly stipend and an annual research grant for five years, this fellowship seeks to counteract brain drain.